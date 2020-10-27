Ethiopia is a landlocked country in the Horn of Africa. It shares borders with Eritrea to the north, Djibouti to the north east, Somalia to the east, Kenya to the south, South Sudan to the west and Sudan to the northwest. With over one hundred and nine million inhabitants. Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world and the second most populous nation on the African continent. The country has a total area of one million one hundred thousand square kilometers, and its capital and largest city is Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The country GDP stand at $106 billion dollars, while the GDP per capita is $1,070 dollars. Ethiopia’s tourism has grown very drastically to become one of its major contributors of its GDP and leading to better knowledge of most of its touristic sites.

There are many of them, but some truly stand out because of the exceptional appeal. So in no particular order, here are the 10 best places to visit in Ethiopia.

# 10 Bale Mountains National Park

The Bale mountains are a portion of the Ethiopian highlands. They incorporate Tulu Demtu to the second elevated mountain in Ethiopia and mount Batu. Wabe Sheble river is headwaters of the Juba river, mount in these mountains east of Guba, the Bale Mountains National Park spread over 2200 square kilometers of this mountains, the main draws of the park and the word alpine landscape and the comparative ease with which tourists can find instinctive birds and mammals.

The Bale Mountains are abodes of plenty of Ethiopia’s endangered animals, particularly the the Ethiopian wolf, seen on a sanity plateau. The park also holds the Haryana forest located to the south of the mountains, which is a mostly unexplored region, thought to hold plenty of undetected types of reptiles as well as lions, Leopards and different kinds of antelopes. The biggest group of Ethiopian wolves is seen in this spot. The habitats here are fascinating, and the outer edges of the national park have fortress like pinnacles. And on one mountaintop there is a vast, barren plateau in other areas they are rainforest and afro alpine forests.

The Danakil Depression – Camel caravan

# 9 Danakil Depression

Located in the frontier between Ethiopia and Eritrea, is the Danakil Depression. It’s formerly one of the arid and warmest sports on Earth. Danakil Depression contains three main things to see miles and miles of sorts plains, neon green, sulphuric acid leaks and Erta Ale lava lake, the Erta Ale is one of the only six lava lakes on earth, and will leave you in oh. The multicolored hydrothermal bubbling lakes and great salt ponds will amaze you and have you question if you are still on planet Earth. The site is also rich in fossils of ancient hominid. The famed fossil of Lucy was found in this area in 1974. Danakil depression is described by one traveler who had trekked for almost a year in 10 different African countries as the best thing in all of Africa. Also goes by other names, such as Gateway to Hell since it is the hottest place on Earth.

#8 Arba Minch.

Arba Minch is most famous for its unbelievable huge now crocodiles that measure up to 18 feet long. There are over 8000 of them in the lake, so it won’t be hard to spot them. There’s also a beautiful national park filled with many animals Arba Minch in Amharic means 40 springs, and the area is rich in many tiny springs that bubble up from the ground. You can see many of them as you hike through Nechisar National Park.

The most incredible sight in Arba Minch is a clifftop holy spot of Abun yamata Church, which is found only after a challenging climb up the sheer cliff wall. Views from the church are remarkable, and inside this ancient holy church, you find beautiful and well-preserved frescoes. With so many excitement’s you can rest at Paradise lodge, which is the relaxation you need after seeing such exotic and frightening wildlife.

#7 Axum

Axum is one of the oldest cities in all of Africa, and it’s reached in legend and mystery. It is believed to be the home of the Queen of Sheba and the final resting place of the legendary Ark of the Covenant. Unfortunately, this are not allowed into the church where the ark is said to be. But you can still check out the ancient Axum Obelisk found in the northern Stelae field. The largest Obelisk was recently returned to Ethiopia by the Italian government, where it sat for decades after it was taken to Italy during World War II, its ruins and ancient legends will fascinate any lover of history. In addition to legends of Sheba and the Ark, locals believe that the roughly hewn tombs of Solid Rock of King Bazin was actually Balthazar and carried d news of Christ’s birth to Ethiopia.

Simien Mountains

#6 The Semien Mountains

The Semien Mountain Ranges and nominated UNESCO World Heritage site and a wonderful tourist attraction which is accordingly familiar as God’s Playfield, a trek along the slope of one of the most extraordinary Panorama’s in the country. You’re also assured to run into a crowd of the Gelada, Bleeding hearts of baboons. Inside the Simian National Park is a broad diversity of wildlife like the Walia Ibix, the goats seen nowhere else on Earth. Similarly, on top of the world, at an altitude of around 3500 to 4350, the Semien Mountains are simply stunning. You can see for hundreds of miles and they are canyons plunging hundreds of meters into valleys with rivers and waterfalls. A new lodge in the simians has recently been opened, perched on the edge of the escarpment, which is a beautiful place to stay for those visiting Ethiopia’s Semien Mountains National Park. It provides a simple yet luxury accommodations in this stunningly beautiful mountains while promoting sustainable tourism with minimal environmental impact and provides new opportunities to the local community.

# 5 Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa is the fourth largest city in Africa and the capital city of Ethiopia, and it is perfect for a night’s rest after a long flight. And there is a beautiful hotel here where you can recuperate. Many call it the epicenter of Africa because the African Union is headquartered in this place. Addis Ababa has the biggest bazaar in Africa, magnificent cathedrals, churches, mosques and museums. If you’d like to explore the city, one of the best places to visit is a national museum, which holds the fossilized remains of the most famous Australopithecus afarensis.

Lucy, who is around three point three million years old. They choose from Addis Ababa, should include Antonio Martins. The Crater Lakes are Debrett is eight and a hot springs and our national park. Pamper yourself by staying at the Sheraton Addis, where you would be treated like royalty in one of Africa’s few five star resorts. Also visit them cattle, which is the largest open air market in Africa, and have your awakened with the smell of pungent spices and roasting coffee. At night, the city comes to life with a vibrant nightlife and restaurants serving exotic Ethiopian cuisine.

Entoto Natural Park towers high above Addis Ababa the Capital of Ethiopia. A historical protectorate with the reliability of a cliff fortress. A canyon of adorable beauty and lush greenery. The resting place from the era of dreams. Towards fresh well-fragrance of highland. Clear and pleasant hiking trails. The rising shoulder of the mountain’s massif. Spring water bath of the high plateau. The wild forest of the ancient. The healing capacity of native wildlife.

Sheger Park This lush park is peaceful and immaculately maintained. Although most of the trees are eucalyptus, a wide range of flowers grows in the sunshine between the trees. Park visitors can wander down the hill on the stone path or take the meandering paths through the sides of the park. Unlike most other green spaces in Addis, it isn’t cordoned off into sections, and the bottom of the hill opens onto a lawn dotted with benches.

In the morning, the irrigation channels give the illusion of filling the park with narrow streams. The western edge of the park is still a natural forest. Overall, the park is a lovely place to read, picnic, or take photographs.

#4 Gondar

Gondar, nestled in the highlands of northern Ethiopia, you find the fabled city of Gondar. Once you have reached Ras Dashen, the highest peak in a spectacular Semien Mountains, you’ll be able to marvel at Gondar, the Camelot of Africa. The 18th century of Ethiopia was Gondar, where the then emperor of Fasildes established his legendary fortresses. This UNESCO World Heritage site is today a beautiful museum compound and a wonderful tourist attraction in Ethiopia that exhibits the final centuries of the country’s kings.

No visit to Gonda is complete without a visit to Debere berehan Medahnialem church Church with its angel painted cilling. Wonderful shopping eateries and hotels are all accessible in this place.

# 3 Bahir Dar

The third biggest town and first hold on a historic track in Ethiopia is Bahir Dar; the vibe in the city, Serene and the adjacent lake and monasteries just Atavist. If you haven’t spent time relaxing by the lake, then you haven’t enjoyed a true Bahir Dar experience. This city of Lake Tana is famous for two reasons. First, the lake is filled with multiple little islands. On each island is an orthodox monastery that you can visit rent or boats for half a day and visit several of them. The other famous things to see are the blue Nilefalls. Depending on when you go, it can be quite beautiful. If it’s just after the rainy season, it marks the start of the Blue Nile and a very special sight to see.

# 2 Omo Valley.

The Omo Valley is probably the most famous area in Ethiopia, thanks to National Geographic magazines that have captured this unique looking tribes. Here you can connect with one of more than a dozen indigenous people that live in the region. The valley is dependent on the river to live as it feeds the dry savanna that supports the local communities.

Each of the villages has their own customs and language and has lived basically the same lifestyle for centuries. The Morsi and Hammar are proud people who are doing themselves in unusual body art and jewelry, and cattle are vital to the existence.

When you visit the village, try not to gaze at the most incredible plates, or see the lifting of the bow ceremony with the hammer. The area itself is a beautiful, open, grassy plain leading up to Jonás in the hills. And if you’re fascinated, you can also attend an African safari while you’re in this place. If you come in person, though, you might get to witness a bull jumping ceremony. This is when young men would jump naked three times over the backs of bulls. It’s a rite of passage to adulthood and one that he must pass if he wants to get married. They are also very territorial and will fiercely defend their land and way of life.

#1 Lalibela

Lalibela is home to 11 sunken rock after church is created in the 12th and 13th centuries. These were painstakingly carved out of solid rock four groups. The churches all have their own story and many are linked, often by dug tunnels. Lalibela is probably everyone’s favorite town to visit. It has three magical rock hewn churches near the small town of Lalibela. There are eleven medieval churches which are all carved out of massive slabs of volcanic rock.

The churches were built in the 12th century under the direction of King Lalibela. He had a vision of a new Jerusalem for Christians who are prevented from making the pilgrimage to the Holy Land because of Muslim conquest across the region. Today, it is still a popular pilgrimage site for Coptic Christians. This UNESCO’s World Heritage site also has beautiful surrounding mountains that are great for trekking and stargazing. There is also a world famous restaurant called Ben Abebe that looks like a winding cement structure that allows each guest a 360 degree of the nearby mountains.

There you have it travelers, those were the 10 best places to visit in Ethiopia.