129-Year Journey Nears End as France Returns Benin Treasures

Europe hands back looted African artifacts as it reckons with the colonial legacy

The events on Wednesday signaled the start of a crucial new chapter in a process that began in 2017 when Mr. Macron declared in a speech in Burkina Faso

More than a century after French colonial troops ransacked a West African royal palace and took its treasures, President Emmanuel Macron of France on Wednesday began the formal transfer of 26 of those artifacts to Benin in the first large-scale act of restitution to Africa by a former European colonial power.

Mr. Macron spoke at a ceremony at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, where the objects are on display for the last time, through Oct. 31. The president will complete the transfer in a signing ceremony with President Patrice Talon of Benin at the Élysée Palace, after which the treasures will permanently leave France.

The restitution of the objects is a tangible and powerfully symbolic result of a confluence of events in Europe: a belated reckoning with its colonial past, fueled by a contemporary questioning of sexism, racism and other social inequalities.

“The purpose of this adventure is not for France to get rid of every piece of the heritage of others,” President Emanuel Macron of France said at a ceremony in Paris on Wednesday.Credit…Pool photo by Michel Euler

That re-examination has been particularly fraught in France, which maintained strong ties to its former colonies in Africa decades after they became officially independent. The restitution is part of Mr. Macron’s attempt to reset relations with them even as he has tried to deflect a conservative backlash domestically.

“The purpose of this adventure is not for France to get rid of every piece of the heritage of others. That would be a terrible vision,” Mr. Macron said at the ceremony.

The 26 objects returning to Benin were plundered from a royal palace in 1892 when French forces invaded the country then known as Dahomey and made it a French colony for more than six decades. Their assault ended the reign of King Behanzin, who had resided in the palace at Abomey, a city in what is now southern Benin.

Highlights of the collection include a wooden effigy of King Behanzin depicted as half-man-half-shark, a pair of elaborate wooden thrones and four painted gates from the palace.

A detail from a wooden door that is among the items France is returning.Credit…Michel Euler/Associated Press

On arrival in Benin, the artifacts will initially be displayed in a museum compound in the city of Ouidah, where slaves were once traded by the Portuguese. They will then be transferred to the royal palace compound in Abomey, where a new museum is being built. The two museums are among the beneficiaries of 1 billion euros, around $1.16 billion, spent since 2016 on the nation’s cultural infrastructure in an effort to turn Benin into a tourist destination, the country’s foreign minister, Aurélien Agbénonci, said at the Paris ceremony.

The story of the “Abomey Treasures” is as dramatic as its sculpted forms. In November 1892, Colonel Alfred Dodds led a pilfering French expeditionary force into the Kingdom of Danhomè located in the south of present-day Benin. The colonizing troops broke into the Abomey Palace, home of King Behanzin, seizing as they did many royal objects including the 26 artifacts that Dodds donated to the Musée d’Ethnographie du Trocadéro in Paris in the 1890s. Since 2003, the objects have been housed at the Musée du quai Branly–Jacques Chirac.

One hundred and twenty-nine years later, their far-flung journey abroad will finally end.

Benin’s Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola called the return of the works, a “historic milestone,” and the beginning of further cooperation between the two countries, during a news conference last week. The country is founding a museum in Abomey to house the treasures that will be partly funded by the French government. The French Development Agency will give some 35 million euros toward the “Museum of the Saga of the Amazonians and the Danhome Kings” under a pledge signed this year.

The events on Wednesday signaled the start of a crucial new chapter in a process that began in 2017 when Mr. Macron declared in a speech in Burkina Faso that he could “not accept that a large part of the cultural heritage of several African countries should be in France.” He then commissioned a report on restitution from two experts, the historian Bénédicte Savoy and the economist Felwine Sarr.

Ms. Savoy and Mr. Sarr recommended in 2018 that “any objects taken by force or presumed to be acquired through inequitable conditions” by the French Army, scientific explorers, or administrators between the late 1800s and 1960 be handed back — if their countries of origin asked for them.

The report sent shock waves through European museums. Yet today, many other countries appear to be following France’s lead.

Over the last year, Germany has announced the return of some 1,100 Benin Bronzes, priceless sculptures seized in an 1897 British raid on what was then known as the Kingdom of Benin, in present-day Nigeria. A Dutch panel has recommended the unconditional return of any objects stolen from the Netherlands’ former colonies, and Belgium’s Africa Museum has started talks to give back looted artifacts to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a speech at the ceremony, Ms. Savoy drew a parallel with German history. “Just as there was a before and after the fall of the Berlin Wall, there will be a before and after the return to Benin of the works looted by the French army in 1892,” she said. “Europe’s arrogance toward the legitimate desire of Africans to reconnect with their heritage is now a thing of the past.”

In an interview days earlier, Mr. Sarr said he sensed “a paradigm shift in Western public opinion, whereby the works have to be given back,” and said politicians such as President Macron, “feel that shift in opinion.”

Yet critics of such moves — including London’s British Museum that is in a decades-long tug-of-war with the Greek government over restitution of the Elgin Marbles — argue that it will open the floodgates to emptying Western museums of their collections. Many are made up of objects acquired, or stolen, during colonial times. French museums alone hold at least 90,000 artifacts from sub-Saharan Africa.

Politically, six months before France’s next presidential elections, Mr. Macron has focused his energies on winning voters on the right. But his handling of looted art from Africa and other aspects of French history allows him to appeal to voters on the left, who, polls show, are largely disillusioned by Mr. Macron’s presidency.

In recent weeks, Mr. Macron hosted a conference featuring leaders from African civil society and organized by Achille Mbembe, a Cameroonian intellectual and leader of postcolonial thinking. He also became the first head of state to attend the commemoration of the mass killing of Algerian independence protesters by the Paris police six decades ago — angering right-leaning politicians who accused him of “repentance.’’

Emmanuel Kasarhérou, the president of the Quai Branly Museum, said in an interview that besides Benin and Senegal — to which France returned a historic sword in 2019 — other countries had put in formal restitution requests to the French authorities: Madagascar, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Mali and Chad. These requests were being examined by French museum experts in tandem with teams in each of those countries.

The main factor to consider was whether the objects had been taken without consent, he said.

“It’s hard for a French person to go to the British Museum and say ‘Give us back all of the French art,’ or for a Dutch person to go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and say ‘Give us back everything that’s Dutch.’ It makes no sense,” he added.

“The word ‘restitution’ applies to objects that were acquired in an illicit manner,” Mr. Kasarhérou said.

The ceremony was followed with special interest by the artist Roméo Mivekannin, the great-great-grandson of King Behanzin, the ruler deposed by France in the 1892 raid.

Mr. Mivekannin, who lives and works in France, said the people of Benin had been “dismembered” by the looting at Abomey because the artifacts taken were “used on a daily basis” in the community rituals and ceremonies. When they were placed in French museum storerooms and vitrines for more than a century, “it was as if they had been mummified.”

Now that they are making their way home, he said, “the nation of Benin is getting its dignity back.”



The handovers will increase the pressure on other Western institutions to follow suit.

Statues have been pulled down and national icons re-evaluated, but Europe’s efforts to come to terms with its imperial past have largely stopped short of handing back the cultural treasures pillaged by the continent’s colonial powers.

This week, a Cambridge college, a French museum, and a Scottish university all returned artifacts looted from West Africa, with activists and officials hailing a potential turning point in the yearslong battle to ensure Europe’s reckoning on race extended to restitution of what it plundered.

Jesus College, Cambridge, returned a bronze sculpture of a cockerel to Nigeria on Wednesday, becoming the first U.K. institution to return one of the famed Benin Bronzes. The next day, the University of Aberdeen in Scotland handed over a bronze of the head of an Oba, or king.

These sculptures were looted, along with thousands of other works, from the historic Kingdom of Benin — located in modern-day Nigeria — when British forces overran and destroyed much of Benin City in 1897. The Benin Bronzes, a group of brass and bronze sculptures made from at least the 16th century on, are widely seen as among Africa’s most culturally significant artifacts.

The British Museum still boasts Benin Bronzes among its collection, in London, while others made their way to collections throughout the world.

On Wednesday the Quai Branly Museum in Paris also handed over 26 artifacts to Benin, a former French colony which borders Nigeria, that were stolen in 1892. They are among 5,000 works requested by the West African country, according to Reuters.

Amatey Doku, a former student at Jesus College who was among those to propose in 2016 that the college’s cockerel be repatriated, said this week’s handovers marked a “huge turning point.”

“For the Benin Bronzes specifically, this moment will be looked back as the real dismantling of the argument that it couldn’t be done,” he said.

The returns will increase the pressure on other Western institutions to follow suit.

More broadly, Doku said, they have also brought into focus the continued legacy of colonialism in British and European institutions.

“The work is not done, it’s not finished,” he added. “But I do think this is a really significant moment.“

A royal seat of the ‘Royal treasures of Abomey kingdom’ (Œuvres des tresors royaux d’Abomey) on display at the Musee du quai Branly in Paris, Sept. 10, 2021.

Abba Isa Tijani, from Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, said that Wednesday’s handover in Cambridge offered an opportunity for other institutions and countries.

“Jesus College has set an example,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

This week’s flurry of activity follows a decision by Germany earlier this year to work on its own restitution plan for Benin Bronzes, in what Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described as a “turning point in dealing with our colonial history.”

In 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Burkina Faso that it was no longer acceptable for a large part of the cultural heritage of several African countries to remain in France.

The next year a report, commissioned by Macron, recommended that French museums give back works that were taken without consent if African countries request them.

This marked a crucial step on the way to this week’s developments, said Barnaby Phillips, the author of ‘Loot: Britain and the Benin Bronzes.’

“Although that report only pertained to France, I think it sent shockwaves through the museum world and affected particularly the other big colonial powers, Germany and the U.K.,” he said.

Then came the reckoning that followed the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police in May 2020. While the fallout in America focused largely on police violence and the legacy of slavery, in Europe a large part of the focus was on the enduring impact of colonialism.

“That, again, put European museums very much under the spotlight,” Phillips said.

The British Museum recently received a letter from the Nigerian government asking for the return of the country’s antiquities. A spokesperson said the museum was reviewing the documents and would address them fully in due course, adding that it was hosting a meeting of a group this week in which “developments regarding the return and restitution of Benin works to Nigeria” were discussed.

“The museum understands and recognizes the significance of the issues surrounding the return of objects and works with communities, colleagues, and museums across the globe to share our collection as widely as possible,” the spokesperson added.

The institution has a strict policy on the permanent removal of art from its collection that is governed by a 1963 law, called The British Museum Act.

Souleymane Bachir Diagne, director of the Institute of African Studies at Columbia University in New York, agreed with Doku that this week’s handovers marked a turning point.

“It will be much harder for many museums to refuse [to] even to discuss the question if certain Benin bronzes have been already restituted,” he said, adding that museums are also pressured by public opinion to justify the presence of African artifacts within their collections.

What’s more, Diagne said, the global south would now be a player in the circulation and exchange of museum artifacts because they will now own these works.

This is an outcome Doku also wants to see.

“This isn’t about these artifacts going back to their countries and never to be seen again, it’s about the ownership of these pieces being in the right place,” he said