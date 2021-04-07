Ethiopia’s Industrial Park Overview

Any foreign or domestic investor that would like to set up a company that will be engaged in an eligible investment activity must meet the following requirements: -

Company profile

An investment application form filled and signed by the general manager, if it is an agent, authenticated copy of the power of attorney

Draft memorandum and articles of association

Copy of passport

Detailed project proposal

Export or Import substitution plan depending on the type of the project

Declaration of a financial standing and a ten-year forecast; and

Impact assessment report

N.B: The person in charge of completing and signing the application form must have an investment/Business visa