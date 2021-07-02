A Seat at the Table: It’s time for an African Nation to gain a Permanent Seat on the UN Security Council

Advocacy By Marcus Schmidt, UNA-NCA Advocacy Fellow

The United Nations works toward ensuring global peace and stability with many peacekeeping and human rights operations around the world. The UN Security Council (UNSC) is the most powerful decision-making body of the UN, determining which operations and crises to prioritize. The UNSC consists of five permanent members — the United States, China, France, Russia, and the United Kingdom — and ten non-permanent members who are elected for two-year terms.

It is astonishing that no African nation maintains a permanent seat on the Security Council, particularly when eight of the fourteen current UN Peacekeeping missions and fourteen of the twenty-either UN special political missions take place on the continent. This imbalance is further exacerbated when considering the ratio of regional member nations to the number of elected (or non-permanent) seats that each region has on the UNSC.

A number of wealthier nations have used their capital to influence elections in order to hold non-permanent seats. Countries campaign for these seats by allocating government resources to engage with other foreign ministries and leverage international relations to encourage nations to vote in their favor. This creates a disadvantage for nations unable to spend vast sums of money and resources to influence the electoral process and increase their likelihood of winning a seat on the UNSC.

The Council disproportionately allocates seats to the regional group denoted “Western European and Other States” (including the United States), a domineering power over the United Nations Security Council with three permanent seats and two non-permanent seats compared to three non-permanent seats allocated to African States. When the UNSC electoral procedures were established in 1963, the electoral system for non-permanent seats allocated only five elected seats between African and Asia-Pacific State, but the rules have shifted to have three of those seats, referred to as the A3, to be specifically allocated to African Nations with Asia-Pacific Nations receiving the remaining two seats along with The People’s Republic of China maintaining its permanent seat on the Council.

An Enduring Form of Imperialism

The role of the United Nations has grown over the last few decades, especially with the urgency of the climate crisis. The climate crisis will be a substantial undertaking that requires collaboration and cooperation on a global scale; however, this crisis is predicted to have a disproportionately greater negative impact on Africa as many nations lack the necessary resources to effectively respond to intense heat change and erratic rainfall that will diminish food security and individual health. Alongside the existing concentration of UN activity and potential surge of activity as a result of climate change, countries in Africa are put in a tumultuous position — while these members represent about 1.26 billion people and host a dense concentration of UN efforts focused within their borders, they are disproportionately represented on the Security Council (SC), with no permanent seat for their 54 regional members.

When the United Nations was established in 1945, a number of nations still actively held colonies. and European powers held unscrupulous control across the African continent and their allies, like the United States, did not push for ending imperialism until former colonies joined the UN and advocated for the organization to work towards decolonization.

Even before the foundation of the United Nations, the Pan-African Congress was working to bring intellectuals together to advocate for independence from colonialism and imperialism in Africa. The 1945 meeting of the Pan-African Congress was a large driver of the emerging independence movement in the next decades across the continent. In 1960, the United Nations committed to promoting self-determination of nations and to end colonization; however, the United Nations has primarily acted towards ending colonial rule over nations. Critics state that it has not taken effective action to counter the economic and political influence of neocolonialism. Even though the UN has historically committed to self-determination, African nations are given little influence in the Security Council’s decision making process. As the SC has often focused on influencing the security, politics, and economics of the African continent, this systematic imbalance emerges as a form of neocolonialism.

The predominance of “Western Powers” in the United Nations emulates the haunting past of imperialism. African nations make up approximately 28% of the voting power in the General Assembly, but the Assembly’s agenda is in many ways determined by the Security Council — where permanent members (P5) can shape the UN’s mission and have veto powers on resolutions.

The disproportionate representation of regions creates a power structure favorable to Western Democracies, leaving other regions dismally underrepresented in the decision making process.

The Power of a Permanent Seat

A seat on the Security Council yields great benefits. When a nation is elected to the SC, aid from the U.S. increases on average by 59% and aid from the U.N. increases on average by 8%, as nations gain international influence leveraging and trading their votes for aid. Along with greater funding, nations who hold these seats get to contribute to deciding which initiatives and operations the General Assembly will vote on. Proposals are introduced strategically, with members understanding how other nations will vote on resolutions before they are even put up for a vote. Therefore, resolutions are typically put forth when there is a high chance of it passing.

Through Article 27 of the UN Charter, permanent members wield the veto power that allows any single nation to entirely stop a resolution. The veto is a highly controversial power that critics have said has led to the inaction on humanitarian issues, such as the vetoes by Russia in regards to UN action to aid Syria. The United States has similarly caused inaction on key humanitarian issues, utilizing its position as a permanent member through Resolution 912 to limit the scope and number of peacekeeping forces in dealing with the violence in Rwanda. At the time, the U.S. had downplayed the 1994 crisis Rwandan by refusing to allow it to be called a genocide. Moreover, they blocked negotiations to increase peacekeeping troops after the Secretary-General pleaded to increase troops only eight days after the initial passage of the resolution on April 21st, 1994. Though the United States has since recognized its role in undermining international responses to the Rwandan genocide, these actions are unconscionable and the undue power of the P5 can lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives.

This procedural design allows any permanent member to protect their own domestic and international interests. Utilizing the veto can potentially disrupt the fundamental core mission of the United Nations by ignoring certain crises at the behest of one member’s national interests. Permanent members are given unregulated influence over substantive matters that face the General Assembly, with African States and Latin American States lacking the same authority on the Security Council. Granting at least one permanent seat to underrepresented regional groups would begin to dismantle the neocolonial power structure of the United Nations Security Council. The current power and influence held by the P5 perpetuates a neocolonial structure by leveraging political and economic leverage over countries in dire crises. This power structure is unjust as it prioritizes self-interest of the permanent members over all else.

The addition of a permanent seat would allow African States to have a stronger and consistent representation and influence on the UNSC. The SC has previously taken queues from the A3 to establish public narratives surrounding certain issues and conflicts. Strengthening African autonomy at the UN will not only contribute positively towards stability on the continent, but the A3 can also help shape a greater and more inclusive future narrative of what the UN presents to the general public. By not calling for reform, the United States is complicit in this power structure that works against the mission of the United Nations.

Domestically, partisan divides within the United States have grown stronger over the last few decades, but the 2020 U.S. Election demonstrated that the two major political parties have a common foreign policy theme — put the United States first. Republican foreign policy has been shaped by the last four years under the Trump Administration to push forth an “America First” agenda, while it pulled away from a vast number of international agreements, ranging from trade to human rights. While it is unclear what the future of foreign policy for the Republican Party might look like — and depends on how involved Trump remains as major player in the GOP — Democrats, under the leadership of the newly-elected Biden Administration, are similarly putting forth a U.S. centric approach, especially in regards to trade and manufacturing. However, the new administration made clear its intentions to rebuild alliances and re-enter into international agreements.

Even with the initiative of the new administration, the damage on the international stage may have already been done. Allies of the United States have seen the potential damage an unknown new administration can bring and question what future relations would entail. As the United States steps back into leading global organizations under President-Elect Biden, it begs the question: does the public believe that the United States should continue to grow its international power?

The United States is no stranger to isolationism, but a rapid withdrawal from positions of power can lead to power vacuums. Power vacuums are particularly dangerous as it typically leads to the rise of extremist groups. When existing systems of political authority are removed and no clear succession of power exists, this creates a power void in which fringe groups can rise and disrupt peace on local and global levels. Should the United States abdicate its leadership role in the P5, permanent members of the Security Council can fill the United States’ place in this power vacuum and act aggressively to promote their own countries’ interests. China has already started to fill the power void as the second largest financial contributor, at around fifteen percent, to the UN Peacekeeping budget. With its financial support and its decision making power as a permanent member, China is able to establish military and economic footholds across the African continent by shifting policy and aid to use peacekeeping operations to support pro-China politicians in regional politics and promote China’s interests over regional concerns.

As global tensions increase between both Russia and China, the United States must partner with other United Nations members to create strategies to counteract the influence of nations who work to neglect human rights. In response to these rising tensions, the Biden administration could commit to supporting and campaigning for France’s reform initiative.. As a permanent member of the UNSC and the largest monetary contributors to the UN’s budget at around 22%, the U.S. wields a great deal of influence on the Security Council. Given its vast influence on the Council, the United States should join France in its initiative to reform the UNSC to add additional permanent seats and regulate the use of the veto power. This initiative would be difficult to pass as adding additional nations to the P5 requires the approval of all permanent members; however, this effort could mitigate any harm that a future American administration would impose by reinstating isolationist foreign policies.

By joining the reform efforts, the Biden administration can recognize the autonomy and authority of African Nations as an effective measure in reducing the influence that “bad-faith actors” may have in their attempts to leverage votes, vetoes, or aid against other nations. As a result of the implementation of the reform initiative, a representative UNSC could reform peacekeeping to stop nations from gaining footholds or exuding unwanted foreign influence in a country’s domestic affairs.

If the mission of the United Nations is to work towards world peace, proper representation of African States in the highest authority of the UN is necessary to achieve this mission.