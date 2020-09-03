Adding Teff to Daily Diet Can Help Your Performance

Runners World

For generations, teff—one of the oldest and smallest grains in the world—has been a staple ingredient that Ethiopians use in their meals. It was first domesticated for food production purposes more than 3,000 years ago, and it’s still the most widely planted crop in Ethiopia (although some of the teff on the market is also grown on American soil).

Fast forward to today, and the growing interest in teff beyond the borders of the East African nation is part of an increasing consumer desire for so-called “ancient grains,” like farro, quinoa, spelt, and amaranth. People have gravitated to these grains because they’re nutrient-dense and not genetically modified.

The earthy, poppy seed-sized grain might be the secret sauce that helps Ethiopia routinely turn out some of the best runners on the start line, including Haile Gebrselassie, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Champion in the 10,000 meters and winner of numerous marathons and half marathons, as well as Ryan and Sara Hall, who just clocked a solo half marathon PR in August.

MORE FROM RUNNER’S WORLD

Human Race: Raven’s 45 Year Run StreakPrevious VideoPlayNext VideoUnmuteCurrent Time 0:16Loaded: 24.85%Remaining Time -4:16CaptionsFullscreen

SIGN UP WITH RUNNER’S WORLD+ FOR THE LATEST TRAINING NUTRITION TIPS AND ADVICE!

So should this grain also become a go-to grain for every other runner with PR aspirations? Read on to learn why it might be time to give your diet a little bit of teff love.This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.https://riddler.hearstgames.com/dist/polls.iframe.html?adsfree=false&id=62a6b94c-50e3-4257-9a5b-337d53e7cb10_5ad2cc15bef99&type=text&question=Have%20you%20heard%20of%20teff%20before%3F&answer1=Yep%2C%20I%E2%80%99ve%20used%20it%20to%20cook%20before.&answer2=Nope%2C%20but%20I%E2%80%99m%20interested%20in%20trying%20it%21&brand=Runner%27s%20World&siteId=0edc3368-766f-4b81-be22-1eddee521647&adCategory=health_nutrition§ion=Nutrition%20%26%20Weight%20Loss&subSection=&editor=Matthew%20Kadey%2C%20M.S.%2C%20R.D.&authors=Matthew%20Kadey%2C%20M.S.%2C%20R.D.&site=Runner%27s%20World&stylesheet=https%3A%2F%2Fassets.hearstapps.com%2Fsites%2Frunnersworld%2Fassets%2Fcss%2Fpolls.dc9ba76.css&marketingpolls=true

What Are the Nutritional Benefits of Teff?

All whole grains—including quinoa, rye, and oats—are nutritious additions to an athlete’s diet. But it’s tiny teff that turns out to be a nutritional giant.

One serving—1/4 cup—of teff contains the following:

91 calories

6.5 g of protein

35 g of carbs

4 g of dietary fiber

89 mg of magnesium

3.6 mg of iron

87 mg of calcium

0.2 mg of vitamin B6

1.75 mg of zinc

While red meat is the best dietary source of iron, it is not the only source. Endurance athletes have been taking notice of teff because, in contrast to most grains, it’s naturally high in iron—1/4 cup of dry teff delivers about 20 percent of the daily requirement for this mineral, whereas the same amount of quinoa and oats have only 11 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

This is an important nutrition perk considering that highly-trained endurance athletes, and female runners in particular, are prone to having iron deficiencies. Reasons range from insufficient dietary intake to exercise-induced inflammation that leads to impaired intestinal iron absorption.

This is concerning, according to Marni Sumbal, M.S., R.D., C.S.S.D., owner of Trimarni Coaching and Nutrition, because in order for for oxygen transport to working muscles to take place effectively and efficiently, adequate levels of iron are needed since it serves as a component of red blood cells.

“A deficiency in iron can leave you feeling tired, fatigued, weak and short of breath,” she says. Plus, even a mild case of iron deficiency can impair aspects of brain functioning, including attention.

One study led by scientists at Manchester Metropolitan University in England found that female runners who typically consumed insufficient amounts of iron and had low iron levels experienced noticeable improvements in their those levels after consuming bread made from teff every day for six weeks. This one food substitution elevated the subjects’ average daily iron intake from 10.7 mg per day to 18.5 mg, which is the amount women should strive for each day. Research also shows that boosting iron levels in iron-depleted, non-anemic women can improve exercise endurance performance.RELATED STORY4 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Iron

“If someone wants to increase their iron levels through diet and avoid the performance-robbing effects of an iron deficiency, then incorporating teff into the diet may help,” Sumbal says.

[Run faster, stronger, and longer with this 360-degree training program .]

The caveat, according to Sumbal, is that the form of iron in plant foods like teff (called non-heme iron) is absorbed by the body at a lower rate than the heme iron found in animal-based foods like beef and poultry. Translation: Plant-based sources of iron may need to be consumed in larger quantities compared to meat to absorb adequate iron on a daily basis.

Teff is also rich in many other essential micronutrients that can benefit bodies in motion, including 25 percent of your daily recommended magnesium and 10 percent of your daily calcium, Vitamin B6, and zinc per serving.RELATED STORYFueling Tips from a Dietitian for the Pros

Plus, a quarter cup of uncooked teff contains a little over 6 grams of plant-based protein. A 2020 analysis of data in The BMJ from more than 30 previous research papers linked higher protein intake overall, and plant protein specifically, to lower all-cause mortality risks.

Like other whole grains, teff is a great source of the complex carbohydrates that will keep your energy stores topped up to help you push the pace. Additionally, between 20 and 40 percent of the carbohydrates in teff are in the form of resistant starch.

“Resistant starch resists digestion, and instead ferments in the large intestine where it acts as a prebiotic and feeds the good bacteria in the gut,” Sumbal says. “And, because resistant starch is not digested in the small intestine, it doesn’t raise blood glucose levels, which can help with appetite and blood sugar control.”

By including teff in your diet, you’ll swing the balance toward eating more whole grains and less processed ones, which is a recipe for better health since greater intakes of the food group have been linked to better blood pressure control and lower risk for type 2 diabetes. In fact, because of its small size, it’s not viable for producers to separate teff into its germ, bran, and endosperm layers to create a refined grain like white flour. And, yes, eating any whole grain is a nutrition win, but it can be a good idea to break out of your multi-grain bread and whole wheat pasta comfort zone.

“To optimize vitamin and mineral intake, it’s best to consume a varied whole-food diet, which includes items like teff,” Sumbal says.

What’s more, for those who can’t tolerate gluten, teff offers another grain option that is free of this protein. One study discovered that people with celiac disease who regularly ate teff reported a significant reduction in symptoms.

How to Eat Teff

Unlike rice or quinoa, the starch in teff causes the grains to cling together when cooked, which means it’s not the best fit for serving purposes like salads, so it’s not exactly the most versatile grain in the kitchen. Still, you can leverage this quality by using it like polenta or as a breakfast porridge in similar consistency to cream of wheat that is topped with berries and chopped nuts.

When blended with cocoa powder, soaked dates, and cinnamon, cooked teff makes a delicious and nutritious dessert pudding. “For a creamy end product, cook 1 cup teff in 3 cups water for 20 minutes,” Sumbal says.

Whole Grain TeffBob’s Red Mill$17.46BUY NOW

But if you want more of a grainy texture—similar to chia seeds—she says you can “dry” cook teff by combining 1 cup teff in 1 cup water, cook for 6 to 7 minutes, and then let it stand covered for 5 minutes.

Just remember that the gelatinous nature of teff means it’s slow to digest, which is generally a good thing for sustained energy levels and blood sugar control, but maybe not the best food choice for some people shortly before a run.

Beyond the Ethiopian food injera—which is a spongy, slightly sour flatbread—teff flour can up the nutritional ante of cookies, pancakes, waffles, and tart crusts. It has chocolate-y undertones, so it’s a great fit for brownies. But when baking with teff flour, remember that it’s gluten-free, so you can’t just substitute it for wheat flour in a recipe, because baked goods won’t rise the same way or have the same texture. Bob’s Red Mill is a good source for both teff grain and teff flour.

In the end, teff proves to be a great ingredient to add to your diet for a nutritional boost and to introduce dietary diversity. Give it a try, and you may find yourself channeling Gebrselassie himself.

Source Runners World