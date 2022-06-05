Africa Day Celebration And Industrialisation Shortage

Recently, precisely on Wednesday, May 25, the world joined Africa to celebrate the annual Af­rica Day, a day set aside to mark the anniversary of the signing of the OAU (Organisation of African Unity) agreements which evolved into the present-day African Union (AU). And had its origin on May 25, 1963, when leaders of 30 of the 32 independent African states signed the founding charter of the body in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

Since then, it was reported that the commemoration of the historic day by Africans at home and in the Diaspora has served as an oppor­tunity for each country to organ­ise events in order to promote the rapprochement between the Afri­can peoples. It has now become a deeply rooted tradition in all Af­rican countries, and it represents the symbol of the struggle of the entire African continent for liber­ation, development, and economic progress.

This year’s celebration was centered on nutrition, with the African Union theme for the year 2022 “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent”. Alongside the commemoration of the day was the extraordinary summit of the Afri­can Union currently taking place in Malabo.

While the leadership celebrates the flashes of socio-economic achievements of the continent, there are, however, reasons for Af­ricans and true lovers of the con­tinent to feel concerned about the happenings in the continent as it confirms as true the argument by some European scholars that even though Africans have recently wit­nessed a remarkable improvement in their culture and civilization, it remains a dark continent lit only by the flashes of foreign penetra­tion and has contributed nothing to world civilization.

Indeed, Africans may have in my view, overtly shown remarkable improvement in their culture and civilization. That notwithstanding, the fact that after almost 60 years of independence, African countries continually look up to other conti­nents for aid, covertly tells a story of a continent lacking incapacity for taking responsibility for its ac­tions and initiatives for values.

For a better understanding of this piece, the Chinese develop­ment aid to Africa, going by reports totaled 47 per cent of its total for­eign assistance in 2009 alone, and from 2000 to 2012 it funded 1,666 of­ficial assistance projects in 51 Afri­can countries. Also, the Brookings Institution Aid Data study found that at least 70 percent of China’s overseas aid was sent to Africa from 2000 to 2014.

Also rings apprehension is the awareness that the second is most-populated in the world (1.2 billion people), yet, sadly rep­resents only 1.4 per cent of the world manufacturing value-added in the first quarter of 2020. This is further exacerbated by the fact that out of over 51 countries in Africa as a continent, only South Africa qualified as a member of BRICS, an acronym coined for an associa­tion of five major emerging nation­al economies: Brazil, Russia, India, and China and South Africa.

In like manner, a book entitled, Technology and Wealth of Na­tions, chronicled the slanted and unsustainable effort different Af­rican governments made in the past to bring their nations out of the technological woods, as well as outlined the way forward. Separate from thoughtfully and masterfully examining the inspiring relation­ship between technological devel­opment and economic progress of nations, the book, deftly argued with facts that the point of the sail of all economies is the introduc­tion of the manufacturing sector or the industrial economy. He es­tablished that Africa’s prolonged economic plight is centered on the two fundamental challenges of a manufacturing economy.

It traced Africa’s economic back­wardness to its roots – a key prob­lem that has kept our policymakers handicapped and our economies crippled. With documented facts on the institutionalized crippling policies and organized sequences of stagnating events of the colonial masters, the author asks: Why is it that Europe, which hosted the industrial revolutions in the 17th and 18th centuries, did not permit technological education in Africa in about 50 years of colonization, and prefers to send aids afterward?

Of course, the above question in my view may not be lacking in mer­it considering the fact that Africa is presently dotted with projects built with aid from Europe, the United States of America (USA) and lately, China.

Whatever the true situation may be, I believed and still believe that there exists something troubling technologically that characterises Africa more as a dark continent.

More so, looking at the current happenings and commentaries within the continent, it is obvious that fair-minded and well-foresight­ed Africans are in support of the position as conversed in the book. On the way out of the continent’s technological debacle and the current wealth disparity among nations (industrial economies), Oragwu argued that the current wealth disparity among nations (industrial economies) represent­ed by highly industrialised Europe, North America and Japan on one hand and most developing (non-in­dustrial economies) countries, in particular

She said those in sub-Saharan Africa, on the order hand, is pri­marily the difference in the tech­nical capability and capacity to produce and manufacture modern technologies and to use the technol­ogies to produce and manufacture globally competitive industrial goods and to sustain the command­ing tasks of science and technology in the economy

The disparity it added, has since considerably widened and will con­tinue to widen as long as the devel­oping countries depend almost to­tally on industrial nations for the technologies and industrial inputs they need to sustain their econo­mies. Consequently, the only way to bridge the wealth gap is for the developing countries of the world to build their domestic endoge­nous capabilities and capacities to produce modern technologies and competitive industrial goods in their own economies.

Catalysing the process will again necessitate African lead­ers borrowing bodies from Asian tigers in order to raise Africa’s industrial soul. They need to an­alyze and understand the essen­tial ingredients of foresight in leadership and draw a lesson on how leadership decision-making processes involve judgment about uncertain elements and differ from the pure mathematical probability process. To find out why Asia af­ter grappling with the problems of unemployment in the region, their leaders came to the conclusion that the only way to survive was to in­dustrialise.

Source Independent By JEROME-MARIO UTOMI

•Utomi is the Programme Coordina­tor (Media and Public Policy), So­cial and Economic Justice Advocacy (SEJA), Lagos. He can be reached via jeromeutomi@yahoo.com and 08032725374