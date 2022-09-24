African-Union-Chair-Person-Demanded-At-Least-Two-Seat-At-The-UN-Security-Council-That-Represent-Over-1.4-Billion-People-Of-The-Continent

It is time to overcome the reluctance and deconstruct the narratives that persist in confining Africa to the margins of decision-making circles.

Macky Sall, the president of Senegal and chair of the African Union, sent a direct message to his fellow world leaders: Africa does not want to be the battleground for a proxy war between nations on opposing sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. It was one of the highlights of his address on Sept. 20, 2022, at this year’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

“Africa must be better represented in the UN Security Council, whose current composition does not reflect the world in which we live.”

These words have been echoed time and again by numerous African leaders in the United Nations General assembly but they have always fallen on deaf ears. The United States and other major European countries have repeatedly harnessed the power of organizations like the United Nations, IMF, WTO, and the like to achieve their own strategic goals.

From slavery and colonialism (including colonial extraction) through economic and climate inequality, racial capitalism, and apartheid in international institutions like the UN et al, the continuum of oppression and servitude of African nations is enormous. However, the concerns of developing regions notably Africa have often been overlooked. But this would not be the case anymore. African countries have comprehended the neo-colonial language of the United Nations and other international organizations and they have started to revolt against this contemporary imperialism with unprecedented vigor.

Pan – African resistance

“As the UN celebrates its 75th anniversary, we reiterate our call for better representation of African countries on the Security Council and for this to be urgently considered in intergovernmental negotiations,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said a few years ago.

Referring to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on African economies, he called for “the suspension of interest payments on Africa’s public and external debt.

This was only the beginning of what would become an African-led rebellion against the undemocratic world system. Since then, numerous leaders have spoken out against the predatory nature of the industrialised nations, which is often abetted by international organisations such as the UN. After having been exploited and tormented for years by white colonial powers and manipulative economic structures, there is now a growing sense of camaraderie among parts of the African continent, as well as aspirations for a restructuring of the existing international order.

During the pandemic, the inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution became more apparent when numerous African leaders took to the microphone to speak at the United Nations General Assembly.

Namibian President Hage Geingob, for instance, condemned what he dubbed “vaccine apartheid,” saying it was unfortunate that while some countries were receiving booster shots, others had yet to receive their first dosage. African leaders have also begun to express significant opposition to the prejudices of organizations such as the United Nations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe remarked, “It is disappointing that Africa continues to be misrepresented at the UN Security Council despite the continent having the largest membership.”

Macky Sall, the Senegalese president and chairperson of the African Union, recently took the UN General Assembly by storm with his scathing, clear, and unequivocal criticism of the West in particular and the current international order in general, during the first in-person general assembly since 2020.

“I have come to say that Africa has suffered enough of the burden of history,” said Sall who has become the loudest African voice advocating for an equal seat for the continent at crucial decision-making tables. Rather than be the stage for another Cold War, Africa wants to be a “pole of stability and opportunity open to all its partners, on a mutually beneficial basis,” he said.

Africa demands to exit the sidelines

Sall’s remarks come within the last fortnight of reflection on Africa’s place in the world following the passing of the last British monarch to have colonial subjects on the continent. He also reminded his colleagues that Africa wants to change this, citing the Ezulwini Consensus where African leaders demanded two permanent seats on the security council, which allow better representation of the continent on the world stage:

He said it is time to do justice to Africa’s just and legitimate demand for Security Council reform, as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus. The Ezulwini Consensus is a position on international relations and reform of the United Nations, agreed by the African Union. It calls for a more representative and democratic Security Council, in which Africa, like all other world regions, is represented.

“It is time to overcome the reluctance and deconstruct the narratives that persist in confining Africa to the margins of decision-making circles.”

The UN Security Council has only five permanent members: China, Russia, the UK, the US, and France. According to the AU chairman, it is time for a fairer, more inclusive global governance, that is more adapted to the realities of our time.

“I would like to remind you of our request for the African Union to be granted a seat within the G20, so that Africa can, at last, be represented where decisions are taken that affect 1,400,000,000 Africans. “Granting that wish, in addition to a G20 seat, will show the world is prepared to overcome the reluctance and deconstruct the narratives that persist in confining Africa to the margins of decision-making circles.”

In the decades since the drastic dilution of the British Empire, the postcolonial world shepherded by the United Nations has prioritized so-called world powers at its highest decision-making levels. The UN’s security council is the prime example: its five permanent member countries, none African, hold powers of veto that affect how UN bodies intervene on the continent’s critical peace and security matters.

Africa does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War

Furthermore, denouncing Western nations for attempting to enforce their diktats on African nations and robbing the continent of its strategic autonomy, the AU chairperson stated that Africa “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War.”

Make no mistake, African nations have started to acknowledge that in order to prosper and create thriving economies that allow their burgeoning young population to realize its enormous potential, they must demolish the current world system designed by and for Western countries.

The growing solidarity, the repudiation of Western interference, the rising determination to confront the exploitative status quo, and the disdain for truncated conceptions of development based on a defunct Western model are tangible evidence of a confident, self-assertive Africa. Be rest assured; Africa would script the formation of new world order, encompassing every nation’s needs.

Credit rating agencies must treat Africa better

The African Union is marching towards setting up a credit rating agency for the continent, and the effort has the backing of member countries. But meanwhile, the body wants fairer treatment from the big three agencies when they evaluate African governments’ international fundraising efforts (typically through Eurobonds.

Dominant in the US thanks to their legally protected status, Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody’s, and Fitch have extended their reach to assess African governments and businesses, often resulting in dissatisfaction. GCR, the continent’s major rating agency, was bought by Moody’s earlier this year, cementing the big three’s market share.

Sall expressed concern that “the perception of risk in Africa continues to be higher than the actual risk,” causing high insurance premiums and making African economies appear unattractive to investors. He cited an IMF and World Bank-assisted report that urged Moody’s and the other agencies to be more transparent with their methodologies “so as not to undermine confidence in ratings.”

Senegal wants to explore its oil and gas reserves

In addition to calling for an end to sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sall’s other major submission at UNGA is one he has championed arguably for what it could do for his native Senegal: that African countries should exploit existing oil and gas reserves, even as the continent remains committed to the ideals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Angola and Nigeria are among Africa’s oil-dependent economies, even if decades of exploitation have failed to correlate with a world-class quality of life or high income. A trail of environmental damage has followed too, as new reports from Nigeria’s riverine areas show. Pointing to the 600 million Africans without electricity, Sall said;

“The continent that pollutes the least and lags furthest behind in the industrialization process should exploit its available resources.”

Offshore oil production in Senegal is set to begin in 2023 at the rate of up to 120,000 barrels a day from a reserve of 2.5 billion barrels.

Whether the country’s state-run company will avoid the pitfalls that have dogged its more experienced west African neighbor remains to be seen. But Sall’s demand is that Africa, faced with development challenges that for the most part barely affect wealthier western countries, would like not to be barred from putting its resources to use.

“We want a multilateralism that is open and respectful of our differences, because the United Nations system, born out of the ashes of war, can only win the support of all on the basis of shared ideals, not local values erected as universal norms.”

Mr. Sall also called for the lifting of foreign sanctions on Zimbabwe. He described them as harsh measures that continue to fuel a sense of injustice against an entire people and aggravate their suffering in these times of deep crisis. According to the US, the sanction is targeted at Zimbabwean individuals and entities responsible for committing human rights abuses, undermining democratic processes, or facilitating corruption

The Senegalese president insisted on the threat of terrorism. “Terrorism gaining ground on the continent is not just an African matter. It is a global threat that falls under the primary purview of the (UN) Security Council, the guarantor of the collective security mechanism, under the UN Charter”, he said.

On climate change, he encouraged countries to work towards mobilizing the $100 billion per year to support developing countries’ adaptation efforts and to finance the African Adaptation Acceleration Program under the auspices of the AfDB and the Global Centre for Adaptation, Mr. Sall said;

“it is legitimate, fair, and equitable that Africa, the continent that pollutes the least and lags furthest behind in the industrialization process, should exploit its available resources to provide basic energy, improve the competitiveness of its economy and achieve universal access to electricity.”

He said Africa does not see adaptation funding as aid, but as a contribution by industrialized countries to a global partnership of solidarity, in return for efforts by developing countries to avoid the polluting patterns that have plunged the planet into the current climate emergency.