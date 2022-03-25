Africa’s Biggest Hydroelectric Dam, A Powerful Generation Linchpin

Do your emotions run high when the topic of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam comes up? Many consider it a highly contentious, politicised project that will endanger water supply and escalate tension and armed conflict.

These views are often based purely on news headlines, while some people do have expert or first-hand knowledge. However, it is also a subject that many are not comfortable discussing. Regardless of your standpoint, this will be Africa’s Olympus once completed.

The size of the project alone is enormous. Construction consists of four cascading dams, costing an estimated $5 billion. The dam has 145 meter height and 1,789 meter length with a capacity of impounding around 74 billion cubic metres of water, which is the primary concern for Ethiopia’s downstream neighbours Sudan and Egypt. Upon completion, the dam will have capacity to generate 15,760 GWh of energy a year with 13 turbines on average. The government of Ethiopian firmly believe the project as vital to the country’s economic growth.

Another impressive snippet of information is that the Government of Ethiopia and its people financing the entire project.

While the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is taking shape on the border between Ethiopia and Sudan, the Nile River is no stranger to being dammed up (see the Figure below). Along with multiple reservoirs, the Nile also sports the 2.1GW High Aswan Dam in Egypt. And, on the continent, the Nile River is not alone in having its hydropower capacity grown. The Konkoure River in Guinea is home to the Souapiti Hydropower Station where two units (225MW out of 450MW) became operational in November 2020. Another is the Kafue River where Zambia’s 750MW Kafue Gorge Lower hydropower project is expected to be commissioned in 2021.

Active reservoir storage volumes on the Nile River and tributaries. Source: Nature Communications

According to the International Hydropower Association (IHA), this resource is currently the continent’s primary renewable energy source at over 38GW of installed hydro capacity, of which 971MW came online in 2020.

While the IHA puts Africa’s hydropower at over 70% of the renewable electricity share and about 16% of the total electricity share, there are concerns around new developments’ potential impact on water resources. Since hydro has the power to bolster economies and provide much-need electricity access, the IHA has tackled the concern head-on through a sustainability fund. As a result, project developers can access this fund to help assess their hydropower project’s environmental, social and governance performance.

Fraught with cons, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam offers shared pros too

Meanwhile, the floodgate of concern around the GERD is that roughly 85% of the Nile River’s waters originate in Ethiopia. At the same time, nearly all consumptive use occurs downstream in Egypt and Sudan. As stated previously, Ethiopia is building the GERD mainly to generate power rather than strengthen its bulk water supply.

With countries relying on this water supply, it is vital to keep channels of information open as to the speed at which Ethiopia will fill the dam and the amount of water to be released seasonally.

The first turbine of the dam began generating 357 MW power of its 13 turbines in February

According to Ethiopian News Agency, as of February 2022, the construction of GERD was over 84% complete, along with two consecutive years filling of the reservoir by impounding 18.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) and, at the same time, retaining a portion of inflows into the GERD Reservoir throughout the filling process. Also, the remainder will be released through turbines to generate hydropower or through the spillway and bypass structures.

With the second-year target hit, the first turbine of the dam began generating 357 MW power of its 13 turbines last month, and the second turbine will begin generate power in the coming months. The first two turbines will produce 750 megawatts of electricity, increasing national output by roughly 20 percent, said Addisu Lashitew of the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Although Egypt claims a historic right to the Nile dating from a 1929 colonial era treaty that gave it veto power over construction projects along the river, and the 1959 treaty which boosted Egypt’s allocation to around 66 percent of the river’s flow, with 22 percent for Sudan, Ethiopia was not party to those treaties and does not see them as valid.

In 2010 Nile basin countries, excluding Egypt and Sudan, signed another deal, the Cooperative Framework Agreement, that allows projects on the river without Cairo’s agreement. The Nile’s main tributaries, the Blue Nile and White Nile, converge in Khartoum before flowing north through Egypt to drain into the Mediterranean Sea.

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, who attended the first production of 375 MW hydropower from the frst turbine of the GERD, said the dam will not obstruct natural flow of the River Nile, adding that the commencement of the power generation clearly indicates Ethiopia’s amicable position on the river for the project doesn’t impose any harm against downstream countries.

“This is a good news for our continent and the downstream countries with whom we aspire to work together.”



Predictions are that the eventually regulated flow of water from the GERD will improve agriculture and reduce the risk of flooding for all countries. At the same time, evaporation will be minimal compared with other dams in the basin, especially those in the deserts of Egypt and Sudan, which will ultimately help conserve water. Meanwhile, the dam will serve as a new traffic and pedestrian bridge across the Blue Nile, which features a small number of bridges and few pedestrian bridges.

So, without discrediting downstream water resource concerns, the GERD is an impressive feat of construction for Africa

Source ESI Africa, ENA