After Deliberating on Various Issues of the Continent, African Leaders Start Leaving Addis Ababa

Heads of State of Africa who have been attending the 35th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the African Union have started to leave for their respective countries. The 35th Heads of State and Government Summit that has been underway for two days in Addis Ababa concluded tonight after deliberating on various issues of the African continent including peace and security. The theme this year is ‘’Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on African Continent; Strengthening Agro-food systems, health, and social protection systems for the acceleration of human, social and economic capital development.‘’ Leaders from across the continent gathered Saturday and Sunday to discuss issues affecting the continent mainly the pandemic and insecurity.

The 35th African Union session began Saturday in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. The 35th Ordinary session and the first to be held in person following a hiatus in 2021 wherein the Assembly was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Though its theme implies building resilience in nutrition and self-reliance in food, the opening session was marked with calls for continued African solidarity in addressing the impact of covid-19 on the continent and the urgent need to address the emerging scourge of coup d’états and the threat of terrorism.

While addressing leaders of the continent, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat gave a broad overview of the state of the Union, touching on issues related to health, governance, peace, and security amongst others and the actions taken by the AU and its member states to address issues of regional importance. The chairperson of the African Union said Africa is among the continents hit hard by COVID–19. He also raised concern about the unavailability of vaccines for most Africans. He asked the African leaders to support the African Centers for Disease Control.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat

Chairperson Faki also shared his concern about deteriorating security in Africa. He says the AU has faced institutional failure because of coups and insurgencies. He called on regional blocks to closely work with the African Union and its member nations to abandon using ‘their sovereignty as a pretext.

COVID-19

In relation to Covid-19, Mr. Moussa Faki informed the Assembly that the Africa CDC and the African Medicines Agency (AMA) will play leading roles in promoting Africa’s public health strategy and leading the implementation of the AU strategy of resistance and future triumph against the pandemic and other public health issues. The acquisition of vaccines and their manufacture in Africa will be the high points of the strategy. Mr. Faki noted that the Covid-19 pandemic led to a contraction in growth of 2.1% in 2020 and an increase in the debt ratio by 10 points of GDP, necessitating a continental strategy that will focus on the identification of innovative sources of financing, debt cancellation, and reducing the harmful effects of the pandemic on economies.

Terrorism and Governance

The AUC Chairperson described the scourge of terrorism on the continent as being at an unprecedented scale and which, coupled with the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government, calls for a new approach in addressing security on the continent, especially in light of “new destabilizing factors” in Africa. He warned that no part of the international society can be reassured about its fate when all the other parts are not; adding that the crisis of multilateralism is real and significant in this respect.

Multilateralism

On multilateralism, the AUC Chairperson further noted the increased interest in the continent but observed that it has not yet translated into substantial development in favor of Africa. He said any Marshall Plan arrangement would require a surge in the mobilization of endogenous resources. He called for a revisiting of the Union’s approach to partnerships, saying that such partnerships should focus on concrete, transformative, and integrating mega projects in the five priority areas of peace and security, infrastructure and energy, climate change, innovative development financing, and training youth and women’s empowerment.

Institutional Reform of the AU

While noting that the ongoing institutional reform of the Union has improved internal management and efficiency, Mr. Moussa Faki pointed to legal and political limits that impact the powers and leadership of the AU Commission on matters of regional and continental importance. He noted, in particular, the need to clarify the relationship of subsidiarity and complementarity between the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the AU, to avoid any detrimental effect on the functioning of the Union’s political and security architecture; and the issue of sovereignty of states, which can act as a protective shield against abuses occurring in a member country, and used as a wall against intervention by the continental organization. He reiterated that the double handicap was not unrelated to the conduct of the AU Commission in the face of unconstitutional changes of government witnessed in parts of the continent.

The Palestinian Question

On the Palestinian question and the granting of observer status to the State of Israel, the Chairperson reiterated the Union’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for freedom and independence, and their inalienable right to the establishment of their own national state alongside the State of Israel in conformity with the relevant decisions of the AU and the United Nations, based on the principle of two states living together in peace, harmony, and mutual respect.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is also among the leaders who addressed the summit. In his remarks, Abiy emphasized the will of his administration to end the 16-month conflict with Tigrayan rebels.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we have released high-profile suspects, with a view of creating [a] conducive environment for talk,” said Abiy. “Consistent to our peaceful resolution of conflict, we have recently launched an inclusive national dialogue with formal legislation. Our commitment to pursue lasting and durable peace in our country shall remain steady fast.”

The Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, whose country hosts the AU Headquarters, took exception to the fact that seven decades after the formation of the United Nations, Africa remained a junior partner without meaningful input or role in the system of international governance, singling out the UN Security Council where Africa lacks representation and called for reform of the UN to reflect current global realities with equitable representation. He reiterated collective advocacy in accordance with the Ezulwini Consensus for Africa to have no less than two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats in the UN Security Council.

He called for the establishment of an African Union continental media house, to provide authoritative news and information, fight disinformation promote the African collective agenda, and strengthen Africa’s voice across the world. On peace and security, the Prime Minister said his country’s challenge over the past year was internal in nature and was about the maintenance of law and order. He said external actors made the resolution of the internal matters difficult.

He thanked other Heads of State and Government for their “support, solidarity, and understanding” as the country went through trying times and informed them that his government had launched an inclusive national dialogue platform with formal legislation. He further committed to pursuing lasting and durable peace in the country.



Additionally, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the session via videoconference. Guterres said Africa is being affected by climate change while contributing less than 3 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Guterres noted he is working with the international community to meet Africa’s climate change ambitions.

“To address this tragic reality, we need a radical boost in funding and adaptation and mitigation in the continent. The Glasgow commitment to double adaptation finance from $20 billion must be implemented.”

While addressing the Assembly by video conference, the Secretary-General of the United Nations said the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the AU’s Agenda 2063 is the cornerstone of the relationship between the two organizations. The SG took a swipe at the global financial system that has “abandoned African countries”, describing it as “morally decadent”. He further assured the Assembly that the United Nations would support Africa in its covid-19 pandemic recovery. He also called on African leaders to include youth in their administration and let citizens exercise their political and democratic rights.

President Macky Sall of Senegal, Takes Over as the New Chairperson of the African Union

The AU Assembly meeting saw the handover of the rotating leadership of the Union from H.E. President Antoine Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo who was Chairperson in 2021, to President Macky Sall of Senegal.

The composition of the new bureau of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union for 2022 as presented by the Dean of the Permanent Representative Committee (PRC) is as follows:

Chairperson of the African Union (AU):– Republic of Senegal, (West African region) First Vice-Chair of the Union:– Consultations are still ongoing; Rapporteur:– Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and (Central African region); Second Vice-Chair of the Union:– Libya, (Northern Region); and Third Vice-Chair of the Union:– Angola, ( Southern Region).

In his handing over speech, President Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi wished the new AU Chairperson, a successful Chairmanship and thanked the Heads of States of AU Member States as well as the AU outgoing bureau, for their support during the tenure of his mandate which he said, was marked by the prevailing sanitary crisis caused by the COVID19 pandemic. President Tshisekedi highlighted some of the achievements under his chairmanship of the Union notably, the economic empowerment of the women and youths, the enhancement of democracy and good governance, among other development programs under Agenda 2063. The outgoing Chair of the Union further underlined the initiatives undertaken under his leadership to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his acceptance speech, President Macky Sall said he appreciates the honor coupled with the responsibility and the trust invested in his person, and the members of the new Bureau, to lead the destiny of the Organization for the next one year:

“I thank you and assure you of our commitment to work together with all member countries in the exercise of our mandate. I pay tribute to the founding fathers of the Organization. Six decades later, their luminous vision continues to inspire our living together and to illuminate our united march towards the ideal of African integration”.

President Macky Sall further noted that it is precisely in this pan-African spirit that President Léopold Sédar Senghor had proposed, at the OAU summit of July 1964, to establish “a permanent political and moral authority of the Conference of Heads of State and Government” to give high-level impetus to the management of the affairs of the continent.

Commending the work done by his predecessor the outgoing chair of the Union, H.E Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tchilombo, the newly elected Chair of the Union expressed appreciation to the considerable efforts devoted to the service of the African continent by the outgoing Chair. He further noted that

“As our Union celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, we can be proud of the progress made under major initiatives such as NEPAD, PIDA, APRM, Vision 2063, institutional reform, the Great Green Wall, the AfCFTA, and more recently our coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, our challenges remain numerous and pressing; notably in the areas of peace and security, the fight against terrorism, environmental protection, health, and economic and social development…I do not forget the resurgence of the phenomenon of coups d’état which constitutes a major attack on democracy and institutional stability on the continent.” Concluded the new AU Chair.

source African Union

