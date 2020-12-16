Airbus awards Ethiopian for its agility and resilience During the COVID–19

Air Cargo News

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, announced that Airbus, the largest aircraft manufacturer, has awarded Ethiopian for the unique agility and resilience that it displayed amid the COVID 19 global crisis.

In connection with the award, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Group CEO remarked, “We at Ethiopian are immensely delighted that one of the top companies in the world, Airbus, has recognized the efforts of the management and employees of Ethiopian Airline’s unique agility and resilience amid the COVID 19 global crisis. We were there when the world needed us the most. I would like to express my gratitude to the over 17 Thousand hardworking Ethiopian employees and management team.”

Mr. Hadi Akoum, Airbus Vice President Sales Africa and Levant Customer Affairs on his part said, “This is to express the admiration of Airbus executive management and Airbus whole employees for the unbelievable achievement of Ethiopian Airlines in this unprecedented epidemic. While other airlines were just trying to figure out what to do, Ethiopia Airlines was aggressively pressing ahead to find solutions, creating solutions converting their passenger aircraft to freighters. Ethiopian Airlines is the first one to do it on Airbus A350 and continue to fly and create even new business. This is something unique all over the world. Today, Ethiopian Airlines is able to maintain the operation of all fleets where others are at 10 percent of their capability, and many airlines have just simply gone bankrupt and people have lost their jobs. This has been done because of the visionary leadership, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam. Ethiopian Airlines today is showing the example to the whole world in resilience and visionary thinking of the leadership. Thank you very much, it is a real admiration that we express at Airbus for your leadership and for Ethiopian Airlines Employees. “

Ethiopian Airlines is the first global airline that converted A350 passenger aircraft to cargo to transport the much needed medical supplies to combat the spread of COVID 19. The Airline is now operating 16 A350 aircraft in its network.

