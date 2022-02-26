Alfarag Addis Ababa Duty-Free prepares to launch new concept

Alfarag, the pioneer of private duty free operations in Ethiopia, is finalising plans to launch its new store concept at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Alfarag Trading* is a family-owned business established in 1932 in Dire Dawa, one of Ethiopia’s regional capitals. In 1965 it moved its operations to the capital city, Addis Ababa when current CEO Ayderus Farag took over the company reins.

In 2003, Alfarag obtained a permit to operate as Addis Ababa Bole International Airport’s first private duty free retailer.

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has recently undergone extensive renovations with its new and spacious facilities designed to welcome over 25 million passengers annually. Improved and increased check-in counters, self-check-in kiosks, and world-class lounges are ready to take national carrier Ethiopian to new heights, Alfarag said. Earlier this month, global airport lounge specialist Plaza Premium Group announced a partnership with NHY Group, a local travel retail distributor and hospitality specialist to elevate the lounge experience at the airport with a 1,000sq m pay-per-use lounge.

Addis Ababa Bole International Airport currently serves over 12 million passengers per year.

{Above and below} The shape of things to come as Alfarag Addis Ababa Duty-Free gets set to transform the shopping experience at the gateway to the Ethiopian capital

“Accordingly, we are revamping our two stores to allow our guests to have a higher duty free experience after the second quarter of 2022, which is when we expect to have the renovated outlets fully operational,” the company commented.

“It is an inspiring time for our Alfarag team, who are passionate and committed to portraying Addis Ababa – translated as ‘a new flower’ – in the very best light. All our suppliers in traditional and contemporary retail categories are ready to complement our efforts since we both see significant opportunities to capitalise on this rapidly growing market.

“Our vision to create unique experiences stems from the warmth and hospitality of the Ethiopian people,” Alfarag continued. “As the last point in a guest’s experience to our beautiful Ethiopia, we are brimming with excitement about the role we will play as we embark on writing the next chapter of Alfarag Addis Ababa Duty-Free.”

Commenting on its pioneering role as the country’s first private duty free retailer, Alfarag said: “The confidence entrusted in our company [in 2003] to set a new standard for duty free operations weighed heavily on our minds. It served as a booster to reflect the very best of what Ethiopia has to offer to all the passengers who would utilise the airport.

“During this time, we managed to compete with the who’s who of the duty free business and managed to put Alfarag Addis Ababa Duty-Free firmly on the duty free map.”

Since that time, the company’s firm commitment to offering value to customers has paid off, Alfarag said. That has been reflected in excellent relationships with suppliers over the years, the company added.

*About Alfarag Trading

Alfarag Trading operates duty free and other retail businesses and is an importer and distributor of various FMCG brands, including Unilever, Mars Wrigley and Adidas. It has also moved into the hotel and manufacturing sectors recently.

Alfarag is one of the largest taxpayers in the country and has been awarded the coveted gold medal from the Ethiopian Prime Ministry three years in a row.

Source The Modern Davitt