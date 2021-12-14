All 13 African Representatives at the UNHCR Rejected the Planned Special Session Proposed by EU on Ethiopia

Those pushing for the debate were mostly Western members of the Council, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Denmark.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the UNHCR conducted a joint investigation into alleged rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law and refugee law.

Ethiopia once again is perplexed and saddened by the regrettable situation that is unfolding at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

African countries have rallied behind Ethiopia in protesting against a planned special session at the UN Human Rights Council, which is aimed at reprimanding Addis Ababa’s alleged war atrocities in the Tigray region.

On Tuesday, none of the continent’s 13 representatives in the 47-member body of the UN, based in Geneva, backed a proposal to have the Human Rights Council discuss Ethiopia as had been proposed by the European Union. The session was due to be held later on Tuesday but the suggestion lacked African support. Many African and friends of the continent also show their dissatisfaction about the decision the EU made and their solidarity with Ethiopia on their Twitter account.

Those pushing for the debate were mostly Western members of the Council, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Denmark. The revelations emerged a day after Ethiopia issued a call to members of the Council to reject what it called a “regrettable” move to have the Tigray war discussed for the possibility of creating a special team to investigate war crimes in the country.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Spokesperson, Bellene Seyoum, said the move had a “politically motivated objective” and accused some members of the human rights body of choosing “to advance their political agenda through the work of the Council.”

“Ethiopia, therefore, calls on members of the Council to categorically reject and vote against the special session and its politically motivated outcome.” “What should have been a priority for the Council instead was the urgent task of carrying out an investigation into the violations of human rights and atrocities committed by the TPLF terrorist group in the Afar and Amhara regional states. It is unfortunate to witness that no such call has come forth from some in the Council.”

The proposal to discuss Ethiopia emerged last Friday, pushed by the European Union. On Monday, the EU’s Head of Delegation to the UN in Geneva, Lotte Knudsen, wrote a joint letter with Slovak Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Anita Pipan, asking for a special session “because of the importance and urgency of the situation” in Ethiopia.

They said the request had the support of both members and observer states of the Human Rights Council, such as the US (which only returned to supporting the body after President Donald Trump left power.)

As is the rule, such a move required at least a third of the members supporting and according to the letter, 17 members of the Council and 35 non-members endorsed the call to have it go on later on Tuesday.

None of Africa’s members of the Council endorsed the move and none of the non-members who support the call came from Africa. The continent is currently represented by Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Eritrea, Libya, Malawi, Namibia, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, and Togo. They are all serving three-year terms on the Council, although their start dates are staggered as is tradition with the Council.

The call though has been endorsed by other members, including South Korea, Fiji, Ukraine, Japan, Poland, Netherlands, Mexico, and Bulgaria.

“The Human Rights Council has to stand up to its responsibilities,” Knudsen said on Monday, amplifying the call by EU High Representative Josep Borrel who had said the world has not reacted “properly to the large-scale human rights violations, mass rapes using sexual violence as a war arm, killings and concentration camps based on ethnic belonging.”

The problem though, says Ethiopia, is that discussing the country’s war problem appears to repeat what has already been done. Earlier in August, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights conducted a joint investigation into alleged rights violations and abuses, and violations of international humanitarian law and refugee law.

It found that both the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government forces and allied militia had committed atrocities, including killings, rape, forcible displacement, and torture. But it did not find evidence of genocide.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Press Release

Ethiopia once again is perplexed and saddened by the regrettable situation that is unfolding at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

After months of hard work by the joint investigation team which made its findings public last month, and after the commitment expressed by the Government to implement the recommendations set forth in the report, some in the Human Rights Council, who have utter disregard for the efforts made and work done by the Government, have felt the need to call for a special session with the aim to have some sort of an outcome to achieve what seems to be a politically motivated objective.

This, of course, is not the first time Ethiopia witnessed such an unjust and counterproductive attempt by some to exert political pressure. At the 47th Session of the Council, despite the Ethiopian Government‘s repeated appeal for the Council to allow the joint investigation team to complete its work, these countries went on to adopt a resolution that neither involved the country concerned nor consider the call by others to withdraw the resolution.

After the release of the above-mentioned joint investigation report, the Ethiopian government welcomed the findings and established a High-Level Inter-Ministerial Taskforce to implement the recommendations therein. What is even more disheartening is the fact that, in the midst of these important undertakings, and with utter disregard for the work that has been done prior to the commencement of the joint investigation, some members still choose to advance their political agenda through the work of the Council.

Ethiopia, therefore, calls on members of the Human Rights Council to categorically reject and vote against the special session and its politically motivated outcome. What should have been a priority for the Council instead was the urgent task of carrying out an investigation into the violations of human rights and atrocities committed by the TPLF terrorist group in the Afar and the Amhara Regional States. It is unfortunate to witness that no such call has come forth from some in the Council. This has to be immediately rectified.

The Government of Ethiopia would like to assure members of the Human Rights Council and the international community of its commitment to continue to engage in a constructive manner and fulfill its obligations under international law to respect, protect and fulfill human rights.

13 December 2021