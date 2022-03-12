Although Civilians Welcomed the Recent Coups in Africa, The Prying Eyes of External Interests were at Work

After the Cold War, a neoliberal democratic programme was inaugurated in Africa. It promised to free the continent from authoritarianism and military seizures of power, in favour of political pluralism and the rule of law. Thus, many decades later, coups were supposed to be rare, if not a thing of the past, and dictatorships were supposed to be on the decline.

In the last two years, four fragile countries in Africa – Sudan, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso – succumbed to instability and experienced military takeovers. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in pushing these countries over the edge, they were on the precipice of instability long before the emergence of the virus due to deep-seated vulnerabilities such as chronic insecurity, political corruption and mass unemployment.

Indeed, in all four countries, military interventions came not as a surprise but on the back of long-ignored systemic failures and growing societal discontent. Much of the analyses point to recent coups as returning on the heels of African democracies in reverse gear. However, this line of argument seems to accept that neoliberal democracy in Africa made a forward move, in the first place – a move significant enough to prevent coups from happening again. There are enough reasons to say otherwise. Noam Chomsky suggests in Who Rules the World that we live in the same ugly world merely punctuated by one historical moment after another. Imperial and corporate interests largely survive across these moments. Despite the move from Cold War to post-Cold War, and recently to post-9/11 politics, it appears not much has changed in Africa’s domestic and global politics.

In Sudan, the script was all too familiar. First, Sudan awoke to find that Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister appointed by protest leaders two years ago, had been arrested by the army. Then the internet was switched off. Bridges into the capital, Khartoum, were closed, as was its airport. “What is happening now in Sudan is a military coup,” said Nasredeen Abdulbari, the justice minister. Soon protesters were on the streets, burning tyres and chanting slogans, such as “retreat is impossible.”

The scenes recall the heady days of Sudan’s revolution in 2019 when peaceful mass protests toppled Omar al-Bashir, a ruthless Islamist despot who had ruled Sudan for three decades. Then alas, the army seized power in a coup. To quiet further mass protests, the generals made a power-sharing pact with the protest leaders. Lieutenant-General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan became Sudan’s de facto president and chairman of the sovereign council, a military and civilian body charged with overseeing Mr Hamdok’s mostly civilian cabinet. Mr Burhan was originally supposed to hand over to a civilian this year ahead of elections that were due to take place in 2022. Instead, he has mounted a second coup, which may spell the end of yet another brief Sudanese attempt at democracy.

In Burkina Faso, repeated attacks by armed groups and a failure to govern (partly evidenced in the apparent ill-equipping of the country’s security forces against such groups) created a security vacuum. Attacks in November and December 2021 left nearly 100 members of the security forces and community defence volunteers dead. The army blamed its failure to adequately respond to these attacks on the government. As a result, in late January 2022, what initially appeared to be a mutiny turned into a coup that toppled the country’s civilian government.

Men hold a photograph of the lieutenant colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, as people gather in support of a coup that removed President Roch Kabore, dissolved government, suspended the constitution and closed borders in Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, January 25, 2022 [Anne Mimault/Reuters]

In Mali, attempts by the ruling party to manipulate the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in favour of candidates supported by the then-president led to street demonstrations during which aggrieved masses called on the government to resign. After months of impasse, the military took advantage of the situation and staged a coup in August 2020. It initially facilitated a transitional arrangement but overthrew that too only a few months later.

In Guinea, the September 2021 military coup was the consequence of a months-long political crisis, triggered by President Alpha Conde’s bid to remove presidential term-limit restrictions through a constitutional referendum in March 2020 – a move that allowed him to seek a third term in office. Both the referendum and the October 2020 presidential election, which resulted in Conde’s re-election, were marred by boycotts from the opposition and civil society groups, and violent altercations between protesters and security forces resulted in hundreds of deaths. Despite all the turmoil, Conde received support from leaders of neighbouring nations, who did not hesitate to send him congratulatory messages after his re-election. But amid widespread opposition to his rule, multiple socioeconomic crises and infighting among his top military aids, even regional support did not save Conde’s presidency. Less than a year after his controversial re-election, a coup removed him from power.

None of these coups, or the challenges that led to them, materialised suddenly. International development organisations and think tanks have been pointing to the extreme security and governance challenges facing these countries for years. Even before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, US-based think-tank The Fund for Peace had rated these countries as on “high warning” or on “alert” in its Fragile States Index, suggesting that their vulnerabilities could lead to instability if not outright armed conflict. Similarly, the Economist Intelligence Unit, in its Democracy Index of 2019, had suggested that there was a steady decline in the quality of democratic governance in Sudan, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The above account of democracy in the continent, for example, raises many questions. One of which is whether democracy should be assessed against qualitative indicators, like the actual substance of popular participation and suffrage, and not against quantitative benchmarks alone – such as the sheer number of public institutions, regular elections and voter turnouts. Arguably, the above offers a general overview of democracy, and specific country cases may present better or worse cases. And, as Nigerian Political Scientist Claude Ake noted some 20 years ago, ‘Africa is by no means the only part of the world where the prospect of democracy is in question’. His observation is accurate even now as democracy in the world is said to be backsliding.

Yet, for the most part, a neoliberal democratic project in Africa was largely an external imposition in the image of post-Cold War politics. Some three decades later, the fate of that project requires a rethink to suit local circumstances, irrespective of the prospects of democracy elsewhere. Moreover, history seems to show that political developments in Africa are better not analysed in silos, but from the vantage point of the sum of the continent’s position in world politics.

In Mali, Burkino Faso and Guinea, however, the lack of such safeguards resulted in civilian populations enthusiastically embracing the recent military interventions.

Indeed, citizens in these countries responded to the news of military takeovers with protests not against the intervening military, but the removed political leaders. In further legitimising the putschists, citizens in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali have accused their former colonial masters of being complicit in their plight and rejected external interventions and sanctions – mainly imposed by the regional political block ECOWAS – meant to hamstring the military and compel them to accept proposed conditions for democratic elections and return to “constitutional” rule.

This reaction was a reflection of the masses’ lack of faith in the state of democratic politics in their countries, and it may have significant consequences not only for Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, but the wider region.

Firstly, widespread civilian support for these coups reinforces the notion that the armed forces are the guardians of states. Convinced that existing constitutional processes are not adequate to support good governance in their countries, citizens in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea appear to believe that the military may be a credible alternative to the band of corrupt and unrepentant political elites that have betrayed their confidence. This sentiment could lead not only to the military retaining significant influence over politics in these countries in the long term but also to the legitimisation of attempts to reintegrate militaries into politics across the continent.

So far, all attempts by regional bodies like ECOWAS and the AU to turn back this trend have failed, largely because such attempts focused on punishing the militaries rather than understanding and attempting to help fix the underlying causes that led to civilian populations supporting their actions. As a result, the recent wave of military coups in Africa has raised questions about the role regional and continental multilateral organisations can play in averting democratic backsliding.

Conditions that motivated old coups were not only found in national politics. The prying eyes of external interests were ferociously at work. In the first four decades of independence, coups were set against destructive Cold War politics. The two global powers, the Soviet Union (now Russia) and the United States (U.S.) raced against each other for space and resources on the continent. African elites were appropriated into that politics to do the bidding of global powers. The results were many coups and glorified dictators. Given that history, and the observation that shifting global orders do not necessarily bring significant changes in international political and economic behaviour, external interests cannot be absolved in recent coups.

According to one report, sources in the Malian army confirm that putschists who removed Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita spent most of the year training in Russia before returning to force out the Malian leader. These facts do not conclusively implicate Russia, in the second Malian coup in nine months, which saw Assimi Goita become interim leader of the Sahelian country. received U.S. training and assistance. Still, they raise questions about whether the coups are attributable to domestic politics or, as some say, to foreign interests.

As Sabelo Ndlovu-Gatsheni writes, whatever happens in Africa must be understood in the context of ‘the entire modern world system and its shifting global orders’. Why coups are (re)occurring in any part of Africa must thus be assessed against prevailing conditions on all levels of the international system. Whether one looks at the issue inwardly (towards national politics) or outwardly (towards global politics), the structures and motivations behind coups have not changed much. The conditions that incited old coups are still present. Only that they now operate in a different post-9//11 and, perhaps, Covid-19 historical moments.

On the one hand, democracy has not made much progress in national politics to prevent a return to authoritarianism in the continent. On the other, and consequently, foreign interests are at play, as always. Subsequently, national leaders are (still) circumventing the cosmetic democratic structures present in their countries. Global powers are (still) using their every advantage to shift goalposts in their favour. For example, in Mali and Guinea, rich deposits of minerals like Uranium, Iron Ore, and Bauxite are among the obvious trophies.

Today, citizens in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea with the exception of Sudan, clearly feel that they have “found their voice”, and punished corrupt political elites who have long ruled their countries, by ascribing legitimacy to military takeovers. The legitimate fears that citizens across the continent can follow their lead can put underperforming democratic rulers on their toes and push them to swiftly and efficiently address political and socio-economic challenges facing their countries. Of course, whether this trend will have long-term consequences for the wider region will be dependent on how the militaries will choose to manage state-society relations, and whether they will be able to maintain public support.

Whatever happens in Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and other African nations that have experienced coups in recent times, if the continent’s democratic leaders and multilateral bodies continue to ignore the conditions that triggered this new wave of military interventions, what we have witnessed so far might very well be a foretaste of what is to come.