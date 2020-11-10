Amhara people living in the town of Maikadra near Humera were massacred by the defeated TPLF.

Amhara National Movement (ANM)

In the ongoing struggle to eradicate the terrorist group TPLF, the heroic defense forces, the Amhara Special Forces, and the Amhara militia and Fano are continue attacking the scum of society.

However, the collection of inhumane and historical scum continues to massacre innocent Amhara people. While retreating from the National defense force. They have continued to the massacre of innocent villagers and farmers of Amhara people.

Even in a state of constant defeat and retreat, these criminal groups are committing genocide on those identified as the Amhara, who can’t face them with gun and ammunition as they are civilian.

In the wake of the attack from Defense force on the terrorist group, in the town of Maikadra and its environs, the fledgling TPLF had committed genocide against innocent civilians of the Amhara People.

Using including Gejera (machete), and various knives the TPLF forces massacred the children and mothers in the area. When the Defense Forces and the Amhara Militia arrived at the scene, they were caught trying to transport a large number of bodies by tractor and some of them dumped the bodies everywhere and fled from the scene.

Therefore, Amhara National Movement (ANM) urges that the ongoing war against the TPLF, the orders from the Prime Minister’s Office must be kept secret, take into account the genocide perpetrated by the TPLF.

Before these criminal groups commits similar crimes, we urge the government to focus on prevention and rescue on saving the innocent in Wolkait, Tsegede, Humera, Raya and the rest of the regions.

TPLF is now not only an enemy at war, but also an anti-human force that will never comply with international military law.

In addition to finishing these terrorist group swiftly, completely and successfully, the government need to rescue innocent people held hostage by the Junta. Since crimes against humanity in general are being perpetrated by TPLF, especially the genocide against the people of Amhara, ANM called on the government to expedite the immediate disarmament of the remaining armed forces in the area after the destruction of the TPLF. It is also called for an urgent need to intensify the gathering of evidence especially the genocide against the people of Amhara.

Based on the recent statement by the FDRE House of Representatives which states genocide has been committed against the people of Amhara, the Amhara National Movement (ANM), therefore calls on to appointment of an independent commission to investigate the genocide perpetrated by the TPLF and its collaborators in recent days.