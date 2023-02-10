Mining

Angola has been inhabited since the Paleolithic Age. Its formation as a nation-state originates from Portuguese colonization, which initially began with coastal settlements and trading posts founded in the 16th century. In the 19th century, European settlers gradually began to establish themselves in the interior. The Portuguese colony that became Angola did not have its present borders until the early 20th century, owing to resistance by native groups such as the Cuamato, the Kwanyama, and the Mbunda.

Angola has approximately 9 billion barrels of proven oil resources. About 75% of Angola’s oil production comes from offshore fields. The crude oil produced contains low volumes of sulfur which is suitable for processing light refined petroleum products. The oil-rich continental shelf of the Angolan coast is divided into 55 blocks which are expected to be auctioned between 2019 to 2025. Angola has approximately 13 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas reserves. Currently, Angola only produces a small quantity of marketed natural gas as most of its production is flared as a byproduct of oil operations (EIA. 2021). In recent times, Angola has been thinking strategically about how to exploit large reserves of gas. In 2018 the first gas legislation was implemented to regulate gas exploration, production, and commercialization. Thus far the gas industry requires large investments to exploit its full potential (Africa Oil Week. 2019). In 2013, Angola exported liquified natural gas (LNG) for the first time. A total of 18 billion cubic feet (BCF) was exported to Brazil, Japan, China, and South Korea. The LNG plant in SOYO was scheduled to start its operations in 2012 however due to delays the plant went live in mid-2013. Angola LNG is a consortium that includes; Chevron (36.4%), Sonangol (22.8%), BP (13.6%), ENI (13.6%), and Total (13.6%). This was a USD 10 billion project which was the largest investment in the history of Angola. LNG exports in 2019 had increased to 204 BCF whereby East Asia and the Pacific received these exports More specifically 65% of Angola’s total exports went to India. Other importers included Spain (10 BCF) and France (13 BCF) (EIA. 2021).

Since the discovery of Petroleum in 1955, Angola has been one of the largest exporters of petroleum in sub-Saharan Africa, and production has nearly tripled since independence. In January 2007 Angola became a member of OPEC. By 2010 production is expected to double the 2006 output level with the development of deep-water offshore oil fields. Oil sales generated USD 1.71 billion in tax revenue in 2004 and now makeup 80% of the government’s budget, a 5% increase from 2003, and 45% of GDP. Chevron Corporation produces and receives. Total S.A., ExxonMobil, Eni, Petrobras, and BP also operate in the country. Block Zero provides the majority of Angola’s crude oil production. The largest fields in Block Zero are Takula (Area A), Numbi (Area A), and Kokongo (Area B). Chevron operates in Block Zero with a 39.2% share. SONANGOL, the state oil company, Total, and Eni own the rest of the block. Chevron also operates Angola’s first producing deepwater section.

Currently, Angola’s diamond production is third in the continent – the first two spots are taken by Botswana and South Africa respectively. In terms of global production, Angola is seventh, accounting for roughly 5% of world diamond production. According to the African Diamond Council, the official governing body, the diamond industry in Angola represents nearly 1.2 billion euros in annual production. Reports suggest that Angola has extensive diamond reserves that are estimated at 300 million carats. In 2019, Angola’s diamond production volume amounted to 9.1 million carats, compared to a production of 6.1 million carats in 2004. Angola has in total 14 mining projects. The largest is the Catoca Mine, which produces 61% in value of the total Angolan output. Six of the mines (Catoca, Chitotolo, Cuango, Camutwé, Somiluana, and Lulo) cumulatively represent 92% of the value of Angolan diamond mining. It is estimated that only 40% of Angola’s kimberlite have so far been discovered, while experts believe that there is a high potential for finding others.

The oil industry in Angola is dominated by the upstream sector – exploration and production of offshore crude oil and natural gas. Almost 75 percent of oil production comes from offshore fields. Angola produces light sweet crude oil containing low volumes of sulfur, suited for processing light refined petroleum products. The oil-rich continental shelf off the Angolan coast is divided into 50 blocks but the number of blocks is expected to double with the auctioning of new blocks from 2019 to 2025. China is the major destination of Angola’s exports. Angola is the third-largest trading partner of the United States in Sub-Saharan Africa, largely because of its petroleum exports. The U.S. imports 7% of its oil from Angola, about three times as much as it imported from Kuwait just prior to the Gulf War in 1991. The U.S. Government has invested USD $4 billion in Angola’s petroleum sector. Oil makes up over 90% of Angola’s exports.

Although the country is a leading oil producer in the region, it currently imports 80 percent of its demand for refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, Jet B for gas turbines, oil fuel, asphalt and lubricants. Only 20 percent of refined products is sourced locally. The refining of crude oil and distribution of refined oil remains well below domestic demand. To reduce the country’s dependence on imported refined petroleum, the Government of Angola has plans for the construction of national refineries.