Are Africa’s children our last hope to save us from demographic decline?

In 2010, I asked the following question in one of my blogs: “Can rapid population growth be good for economic development?” It quickly became the most read blog in World Bank history, as it was part of a broader controversy. At the time, most people still believed the world had an “overpopulation problem” and adhered to some version of the Malthus theorem or Paul Ehrlich’s “population bomb” theory. However, a handful of people, including Hans Rosling, Shanta Devarajan, and me, saw a very different story emerging from the data.

In our view, the “overpopulation camp” was misreading the consequences of population growth because it was misinterpreting the sources of that growth. Today, the main driver of population growth is not high fertility (as in the past) but increasing longevity, especially in emerging market regions. As such, population growth—underpinned by the “filling up of adults,” as Hans Rosling called it—is not a symptom of underdevelopment but just the opposite.

The skeptics were also wrong to think that more adults would result in higher unemployment assuming that more people would compete for a small amount of existing jobs. However, this “fixed cake fallacy” does not account for scale economies and the workings of the labor market. Let’s illustrate that point by looking at South Africa and Japan. Both countries have almost the same number of children (ages 0-14), with Japan around 15 million and South Africa around 17 million. However, while Japan has 110 million adults (ages 15+) against South Africa’s 43 million, South Africa’s unemployment rate is ten times as high (30 percent) as in Japan (3 percent). Clearly, South Africa has an unemployment problem, but it is not driven by demography.

Demography and jobs: A tale of two countries

Source: World Bank (2021), World Development Indicators, World Data Lab(2022) World Data Pro; International Labor Organization. (2020). ILOSTAT database [country profiles].

Today, if anyone has a demographic problem on their hands, it’s advanced economies where opinion shapers like Elon Musk worry we will soon face a shortage of skilled workers and eventually risk the survival of our species. A rapid decline in fertility almost everywhere means the global number of children (ages 0-14) is expected to shrink, from slightly below 2 billion today to about 1.8 billion by 2050. In Asia the total number of children is projected to fall by 220 million (from 1.076 billion to 855million). The rest of the world will also have 40 million fewer children (a decline from 353 million to 312 million). The only exception is Africa, which will add around 100 million children (from 550million to 650 million) to the world population by 2050. Indeed, in all of Africa, the number of children is still increasing by a relatively modest 1percent per year—compared to a staggering 2.7 percent “adult growth”—resulting in an overall population growth of 2 percent. If Africa had followed the path of the rest of the worldsince 2000, there would be around 250million fewer children in the world by 2050. Then the world would only be home to around 1.5 billionchildren (a 25 percent decline compared to 2000), which would have raised many more alarm bells among those concerned about the “depopulation” of our planet.

The world’s children: Asia’s decline, Africa’s rise

Source: Projections based on Wittgenstein Centre for Demography and Global Human Capital, (2018). Wittgenstein Centre Data Explorer Version 2.0.

Fertility rates in Europe, North America and east Asia are generally below 2.1 births per woman, the level at which populations remain stable at constant mortality rates. The trajectory in some countries is particularly arresting. The birthrate in Italy is the lowest it has ever been in the country’s history. South Korea’s fertility rate has been stuck below one birth per woman for decades despite an estimated $120bn (£90bn) being spent on initiatives aimed at raising it. Japan started the century with 128 million citizens but is on course to have only 106 million by 2050. China’s population will peak at 1.45 billion in 2030, but if it proves unable to raise its fertility rate, the world’s most populous country could end the century with fewer than 600 million inhabitants. This is the “big risk” alluded to by Musk.

Guardian graphic. Source: United Nations

However, there is one hope we have, Africa. According to the forecast, Africa’s total population would reach nearly 2.5 billion by 2050. In 2022, the continent had around 1.41 billion inhabitants, with Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Egypt as the most populous countries. In the coming years, Africa would experience significant population growth and would nearly reach the Asian population by 2100.

The populations of more than half of Africa’s 54 nations will double – or more – by 2050, the product of sustained high fertility and improving mortality rates. The continent will then be home to at least 25% of the world’s population, compared with less than 10% in 1950. Expansion on this scale is unprecedented: whereas the population of Asia will have multiplied by a factor of four in this timeframe, Africa’s will have risen tenfold. “Chronic youthfulness”, as demographer Richard Cincotta has termed it, is the result: 40% of all Africans are children under the age of 14 and in most African countries the median age is below 20.

Rapid population growth

The population of Africa has been increasing annually in recent years, growing from around 811 million to just over 1.41 billion between 2000 and 2022, respectively. In the same period, the annual growth rate of the population has been constantly set at roughly 2.5 percent, with a peak of 2.62 percent in 2012 and 2013. The reasons behind this rapid growth are various. One factor is the high fertility rate registered in African countries. In 2019, a woman in Niger had an average of over six children in her reproductive years, the highest rate on the continent. High fertility resulted in a large young population and partly compensated for the high mortality rate in Africa, leading to fast-paced population growth.

Africa has the youngest population in the world. The 21 countries with the lowest median age in Africa are also the countries with the lowest median age worldwide. In 2021, the median age in Niger was 15.4 years, the youngest country. This means that at this age point (15.4 years), half of the population was younger and half older. A young population reflects several demographic characteristics of a country.

With improvements in health and sanitation, Africa’s population growth will be even higher in the short to medium term. I believe this is a good thing, as this population growth is driven by adults. African economies could benefit from an education dividend as a larger cohort of parents invests more (resources and attention) in fewer children. In turn, as African kids “skill up” and gain access to digital value chains,they will find opportunities to work in tradable services.

Life expectancy at birth in Africa is forecast to exceed 77 years between 2056 and 2065. Estimates show that the average years of life on the continent would grow significantly in the coming years. For comparison, in the ten years from 1996 to 2005, life expectancy was below 60 years of age. There, a newborn infant was expected to live between 76 and 78 years.

In an optimistic scenario, this education dividend will eventually result in a jobs dividend. If that happens, the projected global demographic imbalance can become an opportunity for Africa. Firms in need of talent will find Francophone and Anglophone native speakers only a click away. Investing in Africa will help both development and the bottom line.

Source andBrookings Institute, The Guardian, and Statista,