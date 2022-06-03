As an Economic ‘Hurricane’ Coming Our Way, the Global Stagflation Superstorm is Brewing as Well

Stagflation has been predicted so many times this year that it’s easy to think economists are crying wolf. But how often do you have the US President sitting down with the Federal Reserve Chair and the US Treasury Secretary admitting she was wrong in her assessment of inflation, and warnings that the world faces an economic hurricane – all in one week?

Worries about inflation ramped up a level this week, with several momentous events indicating just how much of a risk there is that the global economy could descend into stagflation for the first time in five decades. These events included US President Joe Biden sitting down with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to talk about inflation and the economy in an interaction, ahead of midterm elections, that was reminiscent of Ronald Reagan and Paul Volcker’s meeting in 1984.

Then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a public mea culpa that she was wrong about inflation being transitory. The treasury Secretary said she was wrong a year ago when she said she anticipated inflation would be “a small risk,” “manageable” and “not a problem.” In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, she admitted she had misjudged the threat inflation posed.

“There have been unanticipated and large shocks to the economy that have boosted energy and food prices, and supply bottlenecks that affected our economy badly that I didn’t, at the time, fully understand.”

The comments came just after a White House meeting with Yellen, President Biden, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to talk about inflation. “Respect the Fed’s independence,” Biden said.

“I am not going to interfere with their critically important work. … Chair Powell and other leaders of the Fed have noted that at this moment they have a laser focus on addressing inflation, just like I am, and with a larger complement of board members now confirmed, I know we’ll use those tools and monetary policy to address the rising prices for the American people.”

JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon turned up the heat, even more, when he was making headlines with his warning that we need to brace ourselves for an “economic hurricane”. He urged investors Wednesday to prepare themselves for turbulence in the market in the weeks ahead – warning that extraordinary financial circumstances were creating a potential “hurricane” for the economy. Dimon, the head of the largest US bank, said factors such as the Ukraine crisis and the Federal Reserve’s move to tighten monetary policy due to decades-high inflation could stoke chaotic conditions in the market.

“It’s a hurricane. Right now, it’s kind of sunny, things are doing fine, and everyone thinks the Fed can handle this. That hurricane is right out there, down the road, coming our way. We just don’t know if it’s a minor one or Superstorm Sandy or Andrew or something like that. You better brace yourself.”

The prevailing view among central bankers and economists was that rising prices were the temporary outcome of unprecedented events, including pandemic-fuelled demand and supply chains that couldn’t cope. Little did they know that a war would trigger a global commodity and supply catastrophe.

Some private-sector economists continue to argue that the inflation we are seeing now should still be regarded as transitory, “but not in the sense of being temporary”, according to ING Research’s global head of macro, Carsten Brzeski. He explains:

“With inflation surging for the second year in a row, inflation could still be labelled as ‘transitory’ in the sense that it is mainly driven by global factors like the reopening of economies, supply chain frictions, and the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and commodity prices.”

However, it is becoming increasingly clear that high inflation will be exceedingly difficult to vanquish, given the immediate circumstances surrounding the rise in prices, the Ukraine-Russia war, and ongoing global issues – and the inflationary forces still to come, because of the geopolitical forces at play that are reversing the globalization of world trade and production that ushered in the goldilocks era, when the growth-inflation dynamics were not too hot and not too cold. Brzeski notes:

“Inflation (in 2023-24) will hinge not just on energy prices, but on short-term factors like supply chain disruption, as well as the longer-term forces of deglobalization and demographics.”

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop considers the risk of stagflation to have increased sharply because economic growth is “at significant risk of weakening” and inflation is at four-decade highs in the US – its highest level since the inception of the Euro area, and UK inflation is rising at its fastest pace since the inflationary early 1980s.

According to Simon Baptist, global chief economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, a global recession is not imminent, but brace for rising costs and slower growth. “There will be no sudden ‘after’ of stagflation,” said economists referring to a surprise recession after a period of stagflation. As the war in Ukraine and pandemic disruptions continue to wreak havoc on supply chains, stagflation — marked by low growth and high inflation — will stick around “for at least the next 12 months,” Baptist told CNBC last week.

The pandemic as well as the war in Ukraine have stifled the supply of commodities and goods and upended efficient distribution through global supply chains, forcing up prices of everyday goods such as fuel and food. But, while higher prices will cause pain for households, growth in many parts of the world, while slow, is still ticking over and job markets have not collapsed. Unemployment levels across many economies have reached their lowest in decades

Much of the focus to date has been on the dire impact stagflation could have on advanced nations. However, this week Oxford Economics published in-depth insights into the possible impact of stagflation could be on emerging markets, based on its stagflation scorecard. The scorecard includes 12 “vulnerability” metrics contained in four risk categories: impulse and amplification, policy responses, policy credibility, and structural change.

Based on these, Oxford Economics’ emerging market economist Lucila Bonilla doesn’t believe stagflation will be a secular issue but identifies some of the emerging markets where it is likely to be a concern – with South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, and Colombia most at risk of stagflation. The best performers on the stagflation scorecard are Czechia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Poland, and Peru.

One positive is that South Africa has “endured a less stressful inflationary impulse”, according to Bonilla. However, it is the country’s economic structure that could amplify shocks and is identified as its biggest vulnerability. Meanwhile, Turkey and Egypt’s vulnerabilities lie in their inflationary impulse (with Turkey’s inflation rate at 70% and Egypt’s at an elevated 7.5%) and weak policy responses, but both have favorable economic structures, she says.

According to Oxford Economics’ stagflation scorecard, countries that benefit from positive structural drivers are those that enjoy high productivity growth, very flexible labor markets, and strong public finances – and are more likely to experience soft landings as policy acts to choke off inflation.

It’s here that most African country falls short, particularly given that it has the weakest productivity performance, alongside Latin America. In all, Bonilla’s top-down view is that the historically high premia at which emerging-market assets are trading as a result of market nervousness about future inflation are not justified.

“In short, we expect volatility will fall back, starting this year and eventually nearing previous lows. But the timing and momentum will vary markedly across EMs, and the purpose of this note is to develop metrics that reveal who and why will be quick and slow to conquer threats to stagflation and stability more generally.”

Stagflation has been anticipated for much of this year, with the likelihood of it materializing waxing and waning. However, with little sign of the forces that drive inflation disappearing and the economic outlook under pressure, it may be time to face up to the reality that we are facing a global stagflation superstorm.

source Daily Maverick, New York Post