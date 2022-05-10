As Telebirr Increases it’s Subscribers to 18 mln, It’s Mother company Ethio Telecom launches 5G network

Telebirr, a mobile payment and digital wallet service launched by Ethio Telecom in May 2021, has reached over 17.6 million subscribers.

Aced with tougher competition from a major international operator, Ethiopian telecommunications service provider Ethio Telecom launched a 5G network Monday on a pre-commercial scale in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Telebirr, a mobile payment and digital wallet service launched by Ethiopia’s state-owned operator Ethio Telecom in May 2021, has reached over 17.6 million subscribers with a cumulative transaction value of 12.58 billion birr (about $245.2 million) to date.

According to the Ethiopian Monitor news service, as well as reporting that hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of transactions have taken place through the payment platform, Ethio Telecom has claimed that financial transfers worth some $528,400 have been made from 34 countries via Telebirr in cooperation with eight international remittance partners.

As for local agents, the Ethiopian Monitor says that the service has engaged more than 64,000 agents and over 16,000 merchants so far. Money transfer is now possible in partnership with 12 commercial banks, while over 52 institutions, including Ethiopian Airlines, are said to have integrated their services with Telebirr.

Ethio Telecom has also claimed that this figure is rising: it says that 20 more public and private companies plan to join to the payment system and launch services soon.

In the meantime, Ethio telecom is now running different projects on infrastructure and system capacity expansions. The state-owned Ethiopian operator has announced that it has launched 5G services for the first time. The pre-commercial launch took place in the capital, Addis Ababa, with the operator suggesting that the rollout would be extended to other regions of the country later this year.

The 4G/Lit services, which introduced in the capital Addis Ababa six years ago, has now been expanded to 136 cities and towns of the country, it says. The launch follows wide ranging preparations made by the hitherto local monopoly in the past couple of months, including upgrading its 4G infrastructure to make it capable of accommodating the next generation network.

China’s Huawei Technologies partnered with the company to enable infrastructure upgrades in Ethiopia that allow for the adoption of 5G network services in the country, which first introduced telecommunication services 128 years ago, making the country the earliest in Africa to have adopted the technology.

“It is not for fantasy, but to optimize benefits from the opportunities brought about by the digital transformationg that we have today adopted the 5G network,” said Frehiwot Tamiru, the CEO of Ethio Telecom, while launching the 5G services in front of a huge gathering of stakeholders.

“The 5G network will be availed at this stage at six zones (locations) in Addis Ababa, and in six months’ time, the service will be expanded across 120 zones in the city,” she said.

“I sensed you have been wondering why 5G while 4G has not been made totally accessible across the country,The answer to this simply is we cannot afford to be left behind and the 4G will be expanded side by side with the 5G according to subscribers’ demands. There are now 64 million subscribers across the nation.”



Ethio Telecom currently covers 97% of the country with its 3G and 4G networks, with the launch of 5G services being viewed as an essential part of modernising the nation’s telecom services for both consumers and enterprises.

No specifics were given as to the network’s cost or the company’s coverage goals. However, separate announcements revealed that the 5G network equipment is being supplied by Huawei.

“In the coming 12 months, we will have 150 5G sites in Addis Ababa and outside Addis Ababa.” Frehiwot Tamiru

The question now is where this growth leaves Safaricom Ethiopia, which was due to launch on 9 April, but has apparently not yet done so. The popular M-Pesa mobile payment service that will presumably be part of the Safaricom Ethiopia offering will provide useful competition but will have a lot of catching up to do.

Ethiopia drafted a Bill that changes its payments law

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s central bank has drafted a Bill that will allow, and remove the remaining legal hurdle for foreign investors to offer mobile money services, boosting firms such as Safaricom that are seeking to start operations in the country this year.

Ethiopia has started changing its national payments law to clear the way for Safaricom to introduce its popular M-Pesa in the market of 114 million people. The central bank of the county has drafted a Bill that will allow foreign investors to offer mobile money services, boosting firms such as Safaricom that are seeking to start operations in the country this year.

A consortium led by Safaricom last year secured the first private mobile telephony licence, which does not have a permit for mobile financial services such as M-Pesa. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) now seeks to remove the remaining legal hurdle for Safaricom through the Bill that was made public last week.

Though Safaricom’s original agreement with the government did not include mobile money, Ethiopia said the contract will be upgraded when a second telecoms license is issued, but has now offered hope that this might come sooner for Safaricom – as early as May.

“So far, there is no law that enables foreign operators like M-Pesa to acquire a licence in Ethiopia. If the new amendment is approved, it will allow M-Pesa to get a licence in Ethiopia,” Marta Hailemariam, the head of payment settlement at NBE, told the Ethiopian press. Ethiopia is liberalising its telecoms sector in a bid to pivot to a modern, digital economy in line with reforms unveiled by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2018.

The State-backed Bill states: “Foreign nationals may be allowed to invest in a payment instrument issuer or a payment system operator business; or establish a subsidiary which shall be licensed as a payment instrument issuer or payment system operator.”

Safaricom is part of a consortium that includes Vodafone, Vodacom, the United Kingdom’s CDC Group and Japan’s Sumitomo Corp, which secured the licence with a $850 million bid.

Ethiopia has one of the world’s most closed telecoms markets.

Mobile financial services have become a significant part of African telecoms operators’ businesses since Safaricom pioneered them with M-Pesa in 2007, giving people an alternative to banks.

If the proposed law is approved, the Safaricom consortium looks set to launch M-Pesa on the back of the new licence.

A telecoms monopoly, Ethio Telecom is seen as the biggest prize due to its huge protected market. Its subscriber base of 58.7 million makes it the biggest single-country customer base of any operator in Africa.

According to its report, Ethio Telecom Mobile voice subscribers reached 58.7 Million, Data and Internet users 23.8 Million, Fixed Services 923,000 and Fixed Broadband subscribers reached 443, 000, it said. Telecom density has reached 58.5%. It also registered a 100% achievement in terms of its half-year subscriber-base target, growing its customers number by 20% to 60.8 million.

Ethio Telecom started offering 23 new and 19 revamped local and international products and services that generated $74.8 million from international business in the six-month, beginning July 8, 2021.

In the 2020/21 fiscal year there were 24.9 million data and internet users with Ethio Telecom in Ethiopia, up 4.7 percent from the previous year, and the highest number of subscribers they have had during the given period from 2012/13.

Preparing for competition

The state-owned firm, however, will have a competitor this year – Safaricom Ethiopia – after Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) last month canceled plan to offer another telecoms license that would have brought a third company into the market. Ethio telecom said the company started the year rolling out a three-year BRIDGE growth strategy along with its annual plan. The objective, it said, is to remain a preferred telecom operator in the second most populous nation in Africa. The company said:

“Our company has conducted vast reform activities and advancements to attain its set strategic objectives preparing for the upcoming competitive market.”

Players like Safaricom are attracted by the growth potential in that market whose 114.1 million people means the country offers a penetration rate of 51.4 percent. By contrast, Kenya’s 65.08 million mobile phone subscribers give it penetration of 133.6 percent.

Mobile money services have the potential to transform Ethiopia’s economy, as M-Pesa has done in Kenya, by allowing people to sidestep a rickety and inefficient banking system and send money or make payments at the touch of a phone button.

The ability to access digital banking services is likely to be a game-changer for Ethiopians whose banking sector has no way of transferring funds from one bank to another.

Safaricom is one of several Kenyan firms that have been eyeing the Ethiopian market for years due to the country’s huge population. Ethiopia has kept foreign involvement in the economy at a bare minimum.

However, the country has consistently registered robust economic growth, averaging 10 percent in the past 15 years, and its ongoing economic reforms look set to strengthen investor sentiment. Its population, which is the second-largest in Africa after Nigeria, also offers immense opportunities for business.

Safaricom will access the giant network of Ethio Telecom, allowing the telco to roll out its services across the vast Horn of Africa nation. This follows an Ethiopian government-backed deal that paves the way for Safaricom to start commercial operations in the market, Safaricom officials said recently.

“The deal is very important and critical for our commercial viability and launch. Hopefully (we will launch) soon but we don’t have a date yet,” Safaricom chairman Michael Joseph told the Business Daily.

Challenges for Safaicom

Safaricom’s main competitor is Ethio Telecom, a state-owned enterprise. Although the Kenya-based firm enters the market as the more dynamic player, Ethio Telecom is set to offer serious competition after the government owned tell operator is offering its existing and new customers a steep discount up to fifty percent.

The main challenge in the immediate term is that the earliest Safaricom can hope to launch M-Pesa will be in May while Telebirr will have had a head start of one year. Telebirr is also using its first mover advantage well, having recently signed an agreement with a Ghanaian fintech company, Zeepay, to facilitate cross-border payments. This is a bold move to tap into Ethiopia’s large, influential diaspora market.