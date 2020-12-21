AU Chair: Ethiopian government’s commitment to ensure the unity and stability of the country is commendable.

The 38th Extraordinary Assembly of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government concluded yesterday after series of resolutions on regional issues.

The conference, which was held in Djibouti also set forth directions for regional political, social and economic issues. During the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed briefed the audience on the ongoing law enforcement in Tigray regional State.

In connection with this, the Prime Minister explained that the campaign has brought stability by maintaining the constitution and the unity of the country.

In a statement issued after the end of meeting, IGAD reaffirmed the primacy of constitutional order, stability and unity of Ethiopia.

IGAD also welcomed the agreement signed between Ethiopia and the UN on the 29th November 2020 allowing “unimpeded, sustained and secure access” for humanitarian support.

Meanwhile, Musa Faki Mahamat the chairman of African Union said the move by the Ethiopian federal government was “to uphold the country’s constitutional order” and that it was the legal responsibility of all countries. He made the remarks during IGAD 38th Extraordinary Assembly.

On his social media page, Prime Minister Abey thanked the leaders of the countries for “recognizing and the legitimacy of our law enforcement actions and for their commitment to supporting Ethiopia.”

It was remembered, after three weeks of fighting, the Ethiopian federal government took control of the capital of the Tigray region, and the government announced the complition “law enforcement operation”.

Regarding Sudan, IGAD praised the peace agreement reached in Juba, South Sudan, following the democratic transition that took place in the country two years ago. He called on the Sudanese opposition to work for peace and the establishment of a transitional parliament in Sudan.

In a statement issued at the end of the conference, IGAD commended the efforts of the government and parties in implementing the revised South Sudan Conflict Resolution. the Intergovernmental body called up on the country’s opposition forces to resume peace talks and implement previous agreements. It also praised the resumption of peace talks on the formation of the state and the structure of the administration.

in regards to Somalia, IGAD praised the agreement reached between the federal government and the regional administrations. The statement said that the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) security forces’ efforts to fight Al-Shabaab are commendable. It also praised the ongoing talks between Somalia and Somaliland, and said that the efforts made by the regional governments to make the talks a success were encouraging.