Education

Education in Benin covers nursery, primary, and secondary levels, along with technical, professional, and university education, training for the handicapped, and informal education. Benin has abolished school fees and is carrying out the recommendations of its 2007 Educational Forum. In 2018, the net primary enrollment rate was 97 percent. The gross enrollment rate in secondary education has greatly increased in the last two decades, from 21.8 percent in 2000 to 59 percent in 2016, 67.1 percent in the case of males, and 50.7 percent for females.

The education sector is managed by three ministries: the Ministry of Pre-Primary and Primary Education (MEMP), the Ministry of Secondary Education and Technical and Vocational Training (MESFTP), and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESRS). Strengthened by the previous GPE programs, Benin collects, analyzes, and regularly publishes school statistics, which are handled by the Directorate for Programming and Forward Planning in the MEMP.

The overall adult literacy rate is 42.4 percent (2018), significantly lower than in neighbors Togo (63.7%) and Nigeria (62%). Only 31.1% of women in Benin 15 years or older are literate, although this number increases to 51.9% for the 15-24 year-olds (69.8% for men). Drawing on the country’s development objectives laid out in the “Vision Bénin Alafia 2025” and approved by the Government in June 2018, the new Education Sector Plan (ESP) for 2018-2030 highlights the government’s vision that:

“In 2030, Benin’s education system ensures that all learners, without distinction, have access to the skills, entrepreneurial spirit and innovation that will make them full-blown/fulfilled, competent and competitive citizens able to ensure economic growth, sustainable development and national cohesion”.

Primary education is a mandatory element in Benin’s education system. Fees for primary education are compulsory, which led to a strong increase in enrolment. Notably, female enrolment is now almost on par with male enrolment. Gross enrolment rates of girls surpassed 100 percent in 2008 and are now close to 120 percent. Note that in the same period, net enrolment for all students increased from 80 to almost 100 percent, which indicates that the increase in gross enrolment is due to a net enrolment increase.

The education program of the Benin model of 6-4-3. After spending two to three years in kindergarten, it takes six years for them to complete and take the primary school certificate. This period is spent at primary school where children receive their foundation education. The following 4 years are spent at middle school where a general academic curriculum continues.

There are two separate pathways in lower secondary education. The first path is general secondary education, which lasts four years and lists the CEP as an entry requirement. Upon completion, students earn their first cycle diploma of studies – Brevet d’Etudes du Premier Cycle (BEPC). The other pathway is the technical and professional first cycle of secondary education. To gain access, students must hold the CEP and pass an entry test for technical education. Students complete this path after three years, granting successful students the certificate of professional aptitude – Certificat d’Aptitudes Professionnelles (CAP) or the certified diploma of nursing – Sciences de la Santé (SS).

In upper secondary education, otherwise known as the second cycle, there are three separate pathways. One is the general upper secondary (second cycle) education pathway, which takes three years to complete and results in the attainment of the Baccalauréat (BAC). In addition, there is the second cycle of technical and professional secondary education, which takes three years and grants students the Technical Baccaleaurat. The third pathway is the second cycle of technical and professional secondary education with a focus on agricultural sciences. It takes four years to complete and results in the diploma of agricultural sciences – Brevet d’Etudes Agricoles Techniques (BEAT). Gross enrolment in the year 2014 was 37.6 percent for upper secondary education.

Students who wish to pursue their academic options further proceed to senior high school for another 3 years. After that, they still have to pass their baccalaureate examination which is the key to the doors of the university. If they prefer, they may go to one of 5 vocational schools spread across 12 provinces instead.

Gross enrolment in tertiary education has steadily increased over the past decades, though primarily driven by growing male participation. Female enrolment is less than half of the rate for men. In terms of education pathways, there are numerous types of diplomas that can be attained. The technical baccalaureate also allows for entry into tertiary education. Upon completion of the BAC, students may enter university to earn a “general” or a literary degree. This takes two years and grants successful students the Diploma of General University Studies (DEUG) or the Diploma of Literary University Studies (DEUL). Both degrees allow for one year of further studies to attain a License.

With the BAC, students can directly enter the License or License Professionelle programs. Attaining the License takes three years for students entering with a BAC. As stated above, students can also complete both License programs in one year if they previously earned either the DEUL or DEUG. Students with a BTS can only enroll in the License Professionelle and complete this degree in one year. DEUG, DEUL, and License cover the typical spectrum of natural and social sciences.

The University of Abomey-Calavi (previously known as the University of Dahomey and the National University of Benin, located in Cotonou, was founded in 1970. The university’s student body has been, along with workers, the main political force in the country since the early 1980s. The University of Parakou was founded in 2001. Benin has reformed its vocational training system in line with the urban demand for skilled labor. Notable among its strategies is a dual apprenticeship system, where theoretical education alternates with practical apprenticeship training.