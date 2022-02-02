Charity begins at home: Ethiopian Airlines announces special fares for AU Summit delegates

A reduction in air fares is being offered for people attending the AU Summit using Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines is now operating at 70% of its pre-Covid-19 pandemic capacity.

The AU Summit theme is “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development”.

Ethiopian Airlines has reduced air ticket fares by up to 15% specifically for delegates travelling to the country for the African Union (AU) Summit.

In a statement, the national flag carrier offered “15% off on Business and 12% on Economy class fares to all participants”.

“The discount is applicable on all fare basis, except promotional fare, and passengers should present a letter of invitation or other documents which show they are a participant of the AU Summit,” the airline said.

The 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council (Ministerial Session) and the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the A.U. (Heads of State and Government Session) will take place from 02-06 February 2022 in Addis Ababa. The airline said for delegates to qualify for the promotion that runs from 2-6 February, they would have to provide proof that they would be attending the summit.

This year African Union summit will be held under the theme, “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development”.

According to Walta information Center, the government of Ethiopia is conducting the necessary preparations to successfully host the Summit with a genuine spirit of hospitality. Various pertinent institutions have been making preparations in their respective sectors, including safety and security issues, accommodation, and other related services.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister said Hotels in collaboration with tour companies have also prepared packages for their guests to visit historical sites in the Political capital of Africa

“Bringing Africa Together For 75 Years! Fly with the Flagship Carrier of Africa for the African Union Summit and get up to 15 Discount,” according to the Airlines.

Operating at least 130 aircraft, the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines is one of the most profitable carriers in the world. The airline’s chief executive officer, Tewolde Gebremariam, addressing the Travel and Connectivity Week at the Dubai Expo last month, said the airline was operating at 70% of the pre-Covid-19 pandemic capacity.

During the worldwide lockdown period, cargo kept the airline profitable. The AU Summit presents Ethiopia with an opportunity to market and sell its tourism packages, such as the country’s historic sites, game parks, archaeological findings, and ancient culture.

With the AU Summit underway at a time the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hotel Owners’ Association of Ethiopia has promised its members will adhere to all prevention measures.

‘Building resilience in nutrition’

In recognition of the importance of nutrition and food systems in promoting the objectives of Agenda 2063 to achieve sustainable economic growth and development, it was stated.

As a result, the AU Heads of State and Government declared the Year 2022 as the year of nutrition under the theme, “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.”

According to AU Commission Acting General Secretary Nouhou Thiam, the agenda of the upcoming AU summit will include peace, security, and governance in addition to issues related to its theme of the year about nutritional food security.

Walta info reports says at the end of the summit, Senegal will take over from the Democratic Republic of Congo as head of the rotational African Union Assembly of Heads of State, the organisation’s highest decision-making body.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has vowed to focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly improving vaccine rollout and manufacturing in Africa, during his term. His other areas of concern are peace and security, with a special interest in counter-terrorism, given the increasing threat of jihadism in the Sahel region.



Source Walta info and News24