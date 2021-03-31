Check Point Software expands its cybersecurity education and training in Africa

Africa Business Communities by Pie Kamau

To support the much needed skill transfer for cyber security abilities in Africa, Check Point Software Technologies, the provider of cyber security solutions globally, has expanded its cyber security education and training across the continent through the Check Point Jump Start programme, as well as a recent partnership between the Check Point Cyber SecureAcademy and Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia.

Africa’s digital economy is set to grow to almost $180 million by 2025, with this expansion in online technology increasing the risk of cyberattacks. Skills and resources in cyber security are needed now more than ever if digital technology is to truly benefit the continent.

The Check Point Cyber Security Jump Start programme, a global learning initiative, has contributed to the knowledge of over 20 000 students and cyber security professionals across Africa to address the demand for skills in cyber security in the IT industry. The online courses are free and available to anyone from anywhere, with those completing the Check Point Jump Start programme receiving industry-recognised certificates of completion.

“Check Point is committed to developing skills and knowledge in cybersecurity in Africa, which will not only increase cyber protection strategies, but if utilised effectively can become a catalyst for economic advancement in many countries,” says Pankaj Bhula, Check Point’s Regional Director for Africa. “Enabling education in digital technology for individuals at all levels is one of our key social responsibilities, and we are excited to accelerate this learning and enhance the capabilities on the continent through our global initiatives such as the Cyber Security Jump start programme and Cyber SecureAcademy,”

In addition to the Jump Start cyber security education achievements on the continent, Check Point has collaborated with Addis Ababa University, one of the top universities in Africa and largest university in Ethiopia, to provide students with a deeper level of training in cyber security through the Check Point SecureAcademy. The partnership integrates current university curricula with Check Point SecureAcademy’s cyber security certification courses, which include Certified Cyber Security Administrator (CCSA) and Certified Cyber Security Expert (CCSE). The initiative promotes Check Point SecureAcademy’s vision of producing graduates who are competent and productive in the dynamic world of IT.

“At Addis Ababa University, our aim is for students to ‘Seek Wisdom, Elevate Your Intellect and Serve Humanity’. This partnership with Check Point will help train our students in cyber security skills, giving them the required wisdom and intellect as they go out to serve humanity in the IT sector,” says Professor Elefelious Getachew Belay of the School of Information Technology and Scientific Computing, Addis Ababa Institute of Technology (AAiT).

Through its cyber security education initiatives in Africa, Check Point helps to open opportunities to meet the demands for cyber security skills and support the increasing adoption of digital technology on the continent.