China hopes rise for Ethiopia after the US pulls the dutyfree export deal

Ethiopian items have been struck off the list of African products allowed tariff-free entry to the US market

As the US withdraws, Chinese importers and investors can and will fill the gap, observer says

Sammy Abdella and his more than 100 employees and associates in Addis Ababa have had a terrible start to the year. Since January 1, they have not been able to export their apparel to the US, their biggest market for the past decade – because duty-free shipments from Ethiopia are no longer allowed.

“The last shipment we did was in December before the delisting,” said Abdella, owner of Addis Ababa-based home decor and fashion company Sammy Ethiopia.

Ethiopian textiles and apparel had long enjoyed duty-free access to the American market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act of 2000 (Agoa), which covered more than 6,500 products from eligible African nations.

But on New Year’s Eve, President Joe Biden’s administration dropped Ethiopia from the lucrative trade deal, citing abuses and atrocities committed in its war-ravaged northern Tigray region.

For Abdella’s 70 full-time and part-time workers, and 120 outsourced artisans supplying the production line – the news hit hard.

The effect would be devastating for many Ethiopians, especially young female workers at factories that were exporting under Agoa, Abdella said. “Some factories have closed down and some are trying to figure out where and how to shift their production export market.”

Mesfin Tegenu, chairman of the American Ethiopia Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) in Washington, said the end of Agoa would devastate lives that depended on the factories exporting to the US.

But as the US withdraws, China is moving in.

Ethiopia was primed to rebuild and get back on track as a liberalizing, fast-growing economy, Tegenu said. “To do this, the nation will need international partners. China is already heavily invested in and is set to increase its economic flows with Ethiopia. It will take time but, along with others, Chinese importers and investors can and will fill the gap created by the Agoa delisting.”

However, Tegenu also noted the need for equilibrium. “We do feel it’s in America’s interest to restore some balance to Chinese influence in the Horn of Africa,” he said.

For Abdella at Sammy Ethiopia, sustaining the business and avoiding job losses depend on diversifying into other markets as quickly as possible.

“We produce mid to high-end products which might allow us to cut margins to get the business going until the market stabilises,” he said.

China had been considered many times in the past but the connection had not been made yet, Abdella said. “We sell in Japan, Australia, France, Italy, South Africa, and Kenya. The US was our main destination, so it will take time and cost a lot to shift to new areas.”

According to US data, Ethiopia exported about US$237 million of tax-free goods under Agoa in 2020, most of it clothing and textiles. Total imports from Ethiopia hit US$601.8 million last year, mostly coffee, and woven and knit apparel, up nearly 15 percent from US$524 million in 2020.

Although Ethiopia is a small apparel and footwear source compared to China, Vietnam, or Turkey, brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein that rely on Ethiopia could be affected, since Covid-19 had already disrupted supply chains.

Ethiopia supplies to fashion retailers or companies such as Walmart, The Children’s Place, PVH Corp, Victoria’s Secret, and dozens of others, creating thousands of jobs back home. Other global brands that source apparel from Ethiopia includes British multinational retailer M&S and Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M.

But this rising star in the Horn of Africa started losing its shine as a trade destination as the Tigray civil war worsened, with thousands killed and millions displaced in fighting since November 2020.

American clothing company PVH Corp, owner of brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Warner’s, Olga, and True & Co, blamed the war in announcing the closure of its Ethiopian factory in November. Next came the New Year’s Day US sanctions suspending Agoa.

China sees US sanctions as interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

In December, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stopped over in Addis Ababa on his way back from the FOCAC (Forum on China-Africa Cooperation) meetings in Senegal. Meeting top Ethiopian ministers, Wang promised Beijing would support its long-time ally and stick to its principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations.

China does “not meddle in the internal affairs of Ethiopia … [and] disagrees with the practice of some external forces to pressure Ethiopia for their political purposes”, Wang said.

China is a big investor in Ethiopia and channeled US$13.7 billion in loans to it between 2000 and 2019. It also funded and built the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway, Ethiopia’s first electrified line, while Chinese companies have invested in industrial parks, especially in the light manufacturing sector.

Delivering the keynote speech for the November 29-30 meetings of the FOCAC, seen as China’s response to Agoa, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised open “green lanes” for agricultural products and more zero-tariff treatment in a bid to reach US$300 billion in total African imports in the next three years.

Ethiopia’s renowned coffee – its No 1 export – has also been affected by the loss of Agoa, as the US was among its top markets.

But the Chinese market is warming to the beverage. In January, Ethiopian ambassador Teshome Toga and Chinese live-streaming star Austin Li Jiaqi, also known as the “Lipstick King”, helped sell over 11,000 bags of Ethiopian coffee in one second.

Hannah Ryder, chief executive of Beijing-based consultancy Development Reimagined, said losing Agoa benefits was not the only challenge for companies in Ethiopia, they were already being battered by Covid-19 disruptions and the Tigray situation.

“They are now looking both to the internal African market or to the Chinese market [for] opportunities,” Ryder said. “No doubt this will make Chinese and African companies that do utilize Agoa ensure they have diversified their markets so that they are not just dependent on the US.”

Professor Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs in Canada, said US trade restrictions were not the most effective tool against the Tigray situation, as they did not target those involved in the conflict.

“It is actually targeting many women in Ethiopia and those who work in textile factories and other similar factories,” Fitz-Gerald said.

About 80 percent of Ethiopians employed in the textile and apparel industry are women.

The US delisting has made Ethiopia explore a range of other economic partners to help fill this gap, including China. And China was already playing a significant role in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, Fitz-Gerald pointed out.

However, in the midterm, Ethiopia would be an unattractive market for investment, she said. “The [Tigray] conflict brings some challenges, particularly concerning the security situation, and it has been complicated by the announcement by the US embassy which encourages non-essential staff to leave Ethiopia.”

Even US interests might be affected, Fitz-Gerald noted. “If you are an American or US business you were encouraged by [former] president [Donald] Trump and even more by President Biden to capitalize on the opportunities offered by Agoa to invest in Ethiopia. And many did this for their economic gain and the US’ economic gain. One could argue that this could also affect the US.”

By Jevans Nyabiage

Source South China Morning