Beijing will “not hesitate to start a war” if Taiwan declares independence, China’s defence minister has warned his US counterpart, the latest salvo between the superpowers over the island. The warning from Wei Fenghe came on Friday as he held his first face-to-face meeting with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

Quoting the Chinese defence ministry Chinese defense spokesman Wu Qian, the Chinese minister vowed that Beijing would;

“If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost.” And smash to smithereens any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot and resolutely uphold the unification of the motherland.” Taiwan is China’s Taiwan… Using Taiwan to contain China will never prevail.”

In response the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri said “reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the (Taiwan) Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and called on (China) to refrain from further destabilising actions toward Taiwan“, according to the US Department of Defense.

China will never allow Taiwan to break away

Over the past hundred years, the Chinese nation has moved from fighting for a liberation to standing up, from growing prosperous to becoming strong. A communique released at the end of the four-day gathering of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded that the CPC led by General Secretary Xi Jinping and with the efforts by previous leaderships has solved many tough problems that were long on the nation’s agenda but never resolved.

Since Xi became the General Secretary in 2012, the CPC has eliminated extreme poverty in China, boost the country’s economic, scientific, and technological strength to new heights, made huge strides in protecting China’s environment, and largely eliminated corruption among government officials.

But perhaps Xi’s most important task in leading China to national rejuvenation has been to make the country strong. Looking over the past hundred years, it can be said that Mao Zedong led the Chinese people to stand up after a century of humiliation at the hands of colonialist foreigners, and after decades of fights between warlords and the civil war.

Deng Xiaoping’s visionary reform and opening up policy made Chinese families prosperous. The urgent task of Xi, the Party and the people of China today is to make the nation strong. With the world undergoing historic political and economic changes that are not seen for a century, China is facing an uncertain international environment. The United States, terrified of losing its global hegemony, has been trying to form alliances aiming to isolate China and slow its rise. Many of the old colonial powers are once again using their old divide and conquer tactics to pit Chinese people against one another in an attempt to split up the country.

In response, the Central Committee has resolutely implemented the principle that Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions should be governed by patriots. This has restored order to Hong Kong and ensured a turn for the better in the region. A key step in the China’s national rejuvenation is its complete reunification — a goal that Xi says must be achieved and will be achieved. “We firmly oppose foreign interference. We have maintained the initiative and ability to steer cross-Strait relations,” reads the communique.

The 19th CPC Central Committee held its sixth plenary session in Beĳing from November 8 to 11. /Xinhua

US-China tensions

Beijing views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if necessary, and US-China tensions over the issue have soared in recent months. Tensions over Taiwan have escalated in particular due to increasing Chinese aircraft incursions into the island’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

US President Joe Biden, during a visit to Japan last month, appeared to break decades of US policy when, in response to a question, he said Washington would defend Taiwan militarily if it is attacked by China. The White House has since insisted its policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether or not it would intervene has not changed. Austin is the latest senior US official to visit Asia as Washington seeks to shift its foreign policy focus back to the region from the Ukraine war.

As well as on Taiwan, China and the United States have been locked in a range of other disputes. They have been at loggerheads over Russia’s attack on Ukraine, with Washington accusing Beijing of providing tacit support for Moscow.

The Underlying Fact

The U.S. and independence separatists in the Taiwan region have recently been testing the resolve of China to defend its territorial integrity — with both diplomatic initiatives and provocative military gestures. These futile efforts are on the wrong side of history, and have no hope of success from a moral, political or military point of view. The Party has so far firmly and successfully batted down foreign attempts at interference in China’s internal affairs, and will continue to do so.

No matter what desperate or provocative actions the U.S. or its separatist “allies” in the Taiwan region take, the CPC has maintained the initiative and ability to steer cross-Straits relations with a wide array of cultural, political, economic and military tools. In the process of standing up, growing prosperous and becoming strong, Chinese people have freed themselves from bullying, oppression, and subjugation. Their aspirations for a better life have become a reality.

China has reshaped the world political landscape and offered enormous inspiration for oppressed nations and peoples struggling for national liberation around the world. This poses a threat to some Western powers that see developing nations as a resource to exploit, rather than brothers and sisters to help along the path of development.

As a result, some Western nations try to smear and hold back China in any possible way they can think of. This includes baseless disinformation campaigns with harrowing allegations, economic warfare, and attempts to discredit or delegitimize the CPC. The last two U.S. administrations seem to think the one-China principle is some sort of lever they can use as part of their power games, or a trump card to discredit or even stop China’s developing momentum.

Let there be no doubt that the reunification is at the heart of China’s historic national rejuvenation, and no force can prevent it. Those playing with fire would undoubtedly be backfired.

