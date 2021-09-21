China’s Rep. to UN sends joint statement on international order

Joint Statement to be Delivered by H.E. Ambassador

Chen Xu at the ID with Independent Expert on

International Order at the HRC48

(20 September 2021)

Madam President,

I have the honor to speak on behalf of a group of countries. A democratic and equitable international order is essential to the promotion and protection of human rights.

All parties should practice true multilateralism and make the international order more just and equitable, so as to effectively guarantee the full enjoyment of human rights.

To this end, we should: First, uphold fairness and justice, firmly uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and oppose bullying, unilateralism and double standards.

Second, pursue win-win cooperation, conduct dialogue and cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, bridge differences through consultations and dialogue, achieve universal security through cooperation and promote common development and prosperity.

Third, remain open and inclusive, respect the diversity of civilizations and the development paths independently chosen by countries, and refrain from imposing one’s own social system and model on others or creating division and confrontation.

In the field of human rights, all parties should uphold the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, strengthen solidarity, cooperation and dialogue on an equal footing, and refrain from politicizing human rights issues or interfering in other countries’ internal affairs.

We call on all States to join hands in defending the common values of humanity, namely peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, promoting and protecting human rights and building a community with a shared future for human beings.

Thank you, Madam President.

China, Cuba, DPRK, Indonesia, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Venezuela, Zimbabwe.

source CGTN