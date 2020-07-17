Civilization VI: New Frontier’s Ethiopia civilization gets detailed

Just a few days ago Civilization VI’s Ethiopia Pack release date was confirmed as July 23, along with news that it’ll bring Secret Societies mode with vampire units. Eek. Now, 2K has unveiled the new leader for the Civ 6 New Frontier Pass’ second DLC pack: Menelik II of Ethiopia. Take your first look below.

In the brand-new trailer included below, the Ethiopian leader is described as “best remembered for fighting off European powers, modernising the nation, and ending slavery,” establishing the country as “a bastion against colonialism”. The civ “focuses on cities built on hills, generating faith, and using Menelik’s ‘council of ministers’ ability to boost science and culture,” a press release adds, and it seems that Ethiopia’s strengths are tied to this ability.

“Ethiopia can purchase archaeology museums and archaeologists with faith,” it continues, explaining that the leader gains additional culture and science based on cities’ output of faith – if they’re founded on hills, that is. Additionally, Menelik II’s units also receive an extra dollop of combat strength when their fighting takes places on the strategy game’s hills.

Meanwhile the Civilization VI Ethiopia Pack development group have provided a breakdown of the content coming with the DLC. That includes the Ethiopia civ itself, a diplomacy-focused district, and a whole new game mode called Secret Societies, which adds alchemy, eldritch cultists, and vampires to your arsenal for global domination.

Ethiopia is a religion-focused civ that gets bonus faith from international trade routes, but the devs are holding back further info for later in the month. We’ll also get a new Diplomatic Quarter district, which grants additional culture for delegations and embassies from foreign civs, and it reduces the level of spies targeting adjacent districts.

Secret Societies will be an additional game mode, available as a separate option similar to Apocalypse, but only for players who own Gathering Storm or Rise and Fall. In this mode, you’ll be invited to one of a handful of secret organisations, each with their own benefits – but once you’ve chosen a society, you’re stuck with that decision for the rest of the game.

The Owls of Minerva are a hidden group of oligarchs controlling the economy from behind the scenes. Through them, you can get access to the Gilded Vault building, which works as a standard bank, but matches the commercial hub gold bonus with an equivalent culture bonus.

With the Hermetic Order, you’ll be able to find magic ley lines that offer adjacency bonuses. You’ll also be able replace the university with the alchemical society, which gives additional points toward great engineers, merchants, and scientists each turn.

If you join the Voidsingers, you’ll get all the benefits you’d expect of becoming an old god worshipper. The old god obelisk replaces the monument, but adds an additional faith bonus and more great work slots. You can spend faith to recruit cultist units, which can infect enemy cities with madness, reducing their loyalty.

“The Oromo cavalry has improved combat strength and sight,” the release explains, “and suffers no movement penalt.