Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Opens New $100m Bottling Plant in Ethiopia

Beverages multinational Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) says its new $100-million bottling plant at Sebeta, in Ethiopia, will unlock export opportunities, increase local production and ease foreign exchange constraints. The company also added 500 employees to its workforce in the country. Through investments in the Eastern African nation, the company has grown direct employment opportunities from 1,000 in 2012 to over 3,500 in 2022, while more than 70,000 people are beneficiaries of its value chain.

Completion of the bottling plant brings CCBA’s production capacity in Ethiopia to more than 100-million cases a year and will enable the company to integrate the production of inputs such as preforms, closures, and other materials, as well as the local production of new products, such as Minute Maid Juice, thereby reducing imports and contributing more to national gross domestic product.

The first Coca-Cola bottle was manufactured in 1959 in Addis Ababa in the Abinet Area. Since then, Coca-Cola has built a very strong local business in Ethiopia over more than six decades of investment, creating shared opportunities for communities and employees as it continues to grow. The inauguration of the factory was attended by government representatives, accompanied by CCBA Ethiopia Managing Director Daryl Wilson, CCBA CEO Jacques Vermeulen, and Africa President for The Coca-Cola Company Bruno Pietracci.

The production of these input materials, besides meeting CCBA’s own demand, is planned for the export market to generate foreign exchange and supply the local market to help resolve shortages in the sector, the company says. Construction of the Sebeta plant began in 2019, following the announcement of a $300-million investment over five years to expand CCBA’s operations in Ethiopia. A sixth plant is planned for construction at Hawassa. CCBA Ethiopia Managing Director Daryl Wilson said:

CCBA has also set up 17 polyethylene terephthalate (PET) collection centers, trained and empowered more than 14 000 women PET collectors in the country, as well as launched a 20 million-birr women and youth economic inclusion project, in partnership with the Job Creation Commission of Ethiopia. CCBA CEO Jacques Vermeulen said:

The Coca-Cola Company believes in Africa’s strong potential as the next growth engine of the global economy, says Coca-Cola Company Africa president Bruno Pietracci.

Standard Bank Role

Financial services provider Standard Bank provided CCBA with a comprehensive funding solution to build the new plant in Ethiopia.

“Through our strong sector and investment banking capabilities, as well as a geographic presence in 20 countries and intrinsic understanding of the continent, Standard Bank is well-positioned to continue partnering with our clients, such as CCBA, to unlock expansion in critical sectors such as manufacturing,” comments Standard Bank representative office head Taitu Wondwosen.

“In addition to providing financing to this deal, we have established ourselves as the primary banker to CCBA across key African countries in which the bottler operates, a strong partnership that has been key in proving insights into the high-growth Ethiopian market to offer a unique solution,” adds Standard Bank corporate financing solutions head Stephen Lovell.

The transaction is the latest in a growing partnership, with Standard Bank having supported CCBA in numerous transactions across the African continent.

CCBA supports Ethiopia’s communities

In line with its strong principle of doing business the right way, CCBA has constructed a school at a total cost of US$236,000 in Sebeta following consultations with the community to understand their needs. This follows the building of two state-of-the-art school blocks at Shimbit Elementary School near CCBA’s plant in Bahir Dar, benefitting 1,600 students at a total cost of $220,000.

“Our investment in the Sebeta Dima Coca-Cola Factory confirms that we are here for the long haul, and we look forward to many more years of refreshing Ethiopia every day and making this country a better place for all,” said Vermeulen.

Source Engineering News