Introduction

Comoros is an island nation in the Indian Ocean. The country is made up of three main islands and several smaller islands. It is Africa’s smallest country. Comoros’ three main islands are Grande Comore, Mohéli, and Anjouan. They cover a total area of 718 square miles. The islands are located in southeastern Africa, at the northern end of the Indian Ocean’s Mozambique Channel. Moroni is its capital and largest city. The islands are volcanic in origin, with interiors ranging from high peaks to low hills and many sandy beaches. Karthala, the islands’ highest peak at 7,746 feet (2,361 meters), is located near Njazidja. The Comoros islands have a tropical climate, with the year divided almost evenly between dry and rainy seasons; cyclones (hurricanes) are common. The islands once had extensive rainforests, but the majority of them have been severely depleted, contributing to the drying up of island streams.

Based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data, as of February 13, 2023, the current population of Comoros is 917,988. The Comoros islands are 97.1% ethnically Comorian, a mix of Bantu, Malagasy, and Arab people. Makua and Indians are two minorities (mostly Ismaili). In Grande Comore, there are recent Chinese immigrants (especially Moroni). The Comorian languages, collectively known as Shikomori, are the most widely spoken languages in Comoros. They are related to Swahili, and each of the four islands has its own variant (Shingazidja, Shimwali, Shindzwani, and Shimaore). Both Arabic and Latin scripts are used, with Arabic being the more widely used, and an official orthography for the Latin script has recently been developed. Arabic, French, and Comorian are also official languages. Arabic is widely known as a second language because it is the language of Quranic instruction. Sunni Muslims make up 98% of the population; there is a small Roman Catholic minority.

Agriculture is the most important sector of the economy, employing 38.4% of Comoros’ workforce. The government’s current priorities are poverty reduction and economic growth. Because agricultural land is being converted to settlements, the high population density and growth, particularly in the agricultural zone, has had an impact on agricultural production. The main exports are vanilla, ylang-ylang (used in perfumes), cloves, and copra; coconuts, bananas, and cassava are also grown. The main industries are fishing, tourism, and perfume distillation, and remittances from Comorans working abroad are significant sources of revenue. Imported goods include rice and other foodstuffs, consumer goods, petroleum products, and transportation equipment. The country relies heavily on France for trade and foreign aid.

Comoros may have been inhabited by Malayo-Polynesian descendants as early as the 5th or 6th century CE, if not earlier. Others arrived from nearby Africa and Madagascar, and Arabs made up a sizable portion of the early population. The islands did not appear on a European world map until 1527 when the Portuguese cartographer Diego Ribero depicted them. The first Europeans known to have visited the archipelago appears to have been Portuguese, sometime later in the 16th century. Sir James Lancaster, an Englishman, visited Grande Comore in 1591, but the dominant foreign influence in the islands remained Arabian until the 19th century. Mayotte was officially taken over by France in 1843, and the other three islands were placed under French protection in 1886.

In 1908, the islands were unified under a single administration (Colonie de Mayotte et dépendances) and placed under the authority of Madagascar’s French colonial Governor-General. Sultan Said Muhamed of Ndzwani abdicated in favor of French rule in 1909. The colony and protectorates were abolished in 1912, and the islands became a province of Madagascar’s colony. Despite Mayotte’s deputies voting for increased integration with France, an agreement was reached with France in 1973 for Comoros to become independent in 1978. A referendum was held on each of the four islands. Three voted for independence, while Mayotte voted no and is still administered by France. However, on July 6, 1975, the Comorian parliament passed a unilateral declaration of independence. Ahmed Abdallah declared the Comorian State’s independence and became its first president. The French acknowledged the new state.