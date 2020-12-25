Coordinated actions for greater Horn

The Ethiopian herald

The 38th Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Extraordinary Summit of Heads of States and Governments was held on Sunday in Djibouti. Current pressing issues in the region were broadly discussed.

It is worth mentioning that the summit has appreciated and acknowledged the Ethiopian government’s recent swift and successful measures to maintain constitutional order in Tigray State, besides urging the government to step up efforts to rehabilitate the affected people in the state.

Indeed, a lot has remained in terms of bringing about sustainable and lasting regional peace. Thus, Ethiopia along with other member states are expected to play a due role towards this end than ever before.

For instance, Ethiopia played a constructive role in reinstating the diplomatic ties between Somalia and Kenya at the summit. Both countries announced the cutting off ties with each other last week.

Thanks to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s (Ph.D.) unreserved efforts, Kenya and Somalia have agreed to settle differences through negotiations.

By the same token, on the sidelines of the 38th IGAD Extra-Ordinary Summit, Ethiopia and Sudan discussed bilateral issues and exchanged views on how to deliver lasting solutions to the skirmishes relating to a recent border issue.

Moreover, the Somalia and Somaliland talks in Djibouti spearheaded by President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Premier Abiy Ahmed have showcased IGAD’s capacity to resolve its own problems by itself.

This is not to mention the milestones registered so far by Somalia Security Forces with the support of AMISOM in containing and combatting Al Shabab are indeed encouraging.

The summit also appreciated the resumption of the peace talks between the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) and the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) and commended the R-TGoNU and SSOMA for their commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement of 21st December 2017.

It is commendable that IGAD member states are now more than ever closely working with the spirit of brotherhood and have remained steadfast to their commitments towards ensuring regional peace and speeding up regional integration.

Regarding other regional challenges, IGAD member states have succeeded in containing COVID-19 Pandemic and reducing risks related to floods and locust invasion.

Emphasizing the need for the international community to come together to ensure fair, equitable, and timely distribution of a safe and affordable COVID-19 vaccine, IGAD underscored that African countries shall not be left behind.

Moreover, IGAD has set directions to support the efforts of Member States in registering for the Corona Vaccine initiative and put in place coordination frameworks to ensure equal access to the Corona Vaccine for vulnerable populations.

In general, the aforementioned coordinated actions that have been taken by IGAD member states are meant to change the course of history in the region apart from being stepping stones for the greater Horn.

