Does President Donald Trump really deserve the Nobel peace prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced in October that it was awarding the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed “for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.” But when you’re nursing a grudge, last Oct. 11 might as well be today.

“I’m going to tell you about the Nobel Peace Prize,” President Trump said at his political rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday evening “I’ll tell you about that. I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘what, did I have something do with it?’ Yeah, but you know, that’s the way it is. As long as we know, that’s all that matters.”