Eagle Hills Launches First Residential Tower in its Ethiopia Lagare Project

La Gare, one of Ethiopia’s largest mixed-use developments, took a major step forward last week with the launch of its first residential tower in Addis Ababa. More than 1,200 potential investors attended the three-day event at Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa, demonstrating the vast popularity of the new world-class lifestyle destination.

Developed by a joint venture between Eagle Hills Ethiopia and The City Government of Addis Ababa, ONE La Gare will offer 187 world-class urban living residences. The 360,000 sqm development will create a new dynamic downtown in Addis Ababa, with more than 4,000 residential units, alongside a unique lifestyle, hospitality, retail, commercial and leisure offering.

Low Ping, CEO, Eagle Hills, said: “La Gare is a truly unique development, and a real representation of our passion for creating new, exciting destinations around the world. With an unrivalled residential, commercial and leisure offering, La Gare is set to become the beating heart of Addis Ababa, delivering major benefits to local communities and the economy through commerce and job creation. The launch of ONE La Gare represents a major step towards the realization of this vision, and we look forward to introducing this landmark development to prospective owners and residents.”

Standing at 21 stories tall, ONE La Gare houses one- to four-bedroom units that offer striking skyline views of the city, as well as an expansive lobby with abundant natural lighting. The building is equipped with 24-hour security and a resident parking at the podium level. La Gare, translated from French to ‘The Station,’ is being developed on the former site of Addis Ababa’s main railway station. Once a central part of the capital and a key connector route into the city, La Gare is once again set to become a major commercial and residential destination. Anchored by four and five-star hotels, and supported by retail outlets, offices and residential buildings, La Gare is 20 minutes away from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, offering easy access to the historic Legehar Train Station, as well as the Addis Ababa Central Business District.

Eagle Hills

As an Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, Eagle Hills takes its financial capability, expertise, and extensive relationships to drive the creation of large-scale, master-planned communities, with a blend of facilities that will elevate local economies, support holistic living and working solutions, while catering to both tourists and residents. Working in partnership with governments, policy makers, and local developers, Eagle Hills brings its immense expertise to high-growth markets looking to revitalise urban areas or realise the full potential of city hubs. Eagle Hills works with the latest technologies and smart innovations to develop sustainable communities that are built with future generations in mind. Eagle Hills is currently developing a range of mixed-use, mega-projects in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. These projects are set to positively impact the local communities both from financial and lifestyle aspects, while supporting local economic growth for the surrounding areas