Egypt using it’s old tactics to disrupt Ethiopia

Ethiopian Press Agency, by By wendimagegn

ADDISS ABABA – As always, aside from making an effort to make use of Ethiopia and its river as first aid for its internal political disease, Egypt has never endeavored to get to the bottom of the problem concerning the Nile River peacefully with Ethiopia and other upper basin countries, said Dr. Eng. Tilahun Erduno, Board member of Renaissance Dam Addis Ababa Park design and construction.

Dr. Tilahun who is also President of the Ethiopian Surveying Professionals Association told The Ethiopian Herald that starting from ancient times the topics of the Nile and Ethiopia have been a means of solving internal politics in Egypt. In the same vein, time and again the incumbent government of Egypt is putting on the agenda the Nile matter and Ethiopia and making a supreme effort to shield the face of its people by instigating the “water war” drum against Ethiopia.

“It should be emphasized that the two countries, Egypt and Sudan have experienced no democratic vote to this point. Government officials of both countries come from a military coup. As history dictates Egypt did its utmost to invade our country for quite a lot of times,” he added.

In addition to, directly and indirectly, fighting more than a few unfair wars, Egypt had subverted its peace, organized, and backed anti-Ethiopian guerrilla fighters and radical religious extremist groups.

“In the same way, Egypt worked by the sweat of its brow to put an end to the exceptional classic synchronization between Muslims and Christians in Ethiopia on the ground that peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia as its external threat. This being the case, I would say, the position of the Egyptian government and its allies concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is unlawful, immoral, biased and what have you,” he continued.

Since ancient times Egypt has been attempting to weaken, destabilize, and crumble Ethiopia into so many small pieces of state. Its veiled agenda was to bring the whole territory under its control and if not to occupy the Nile Basin by any means necessary.

He went on to say since 65% of the Ethiopian population has no access to electricity Ethiopia needs to build more hydroelectric power-generating dams on the Blue River devoid of triggering significant harm.

To the surprise of everyone, rather than sitting together and play a win-win game, Egyptians every so often makes use of the Herodotus say “that Egypt is the gift of the Nile” and the agreements of colonial periods. Above and beyond, they are on familiar terms with the fact that Ethiopia never dreams to let the Egyptian and the Sudanese people without water except insisting on reasonable use of water.

“Therefore, the complications are politically motivated, baseless suspicion and uncertainty fashioned by Egyptian and Sudanese governments.” he wrapped up.

