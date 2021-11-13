Eritrean Officials Targeted as the US Determine to Rescue The Terrorist Group TPLF

The U.S. claims that the measure is taken in “connection with the ongoing violence in Ethiopia.” Eritrea and Ethiopia have cooperation in a range of areas, including the military.

If the purpose of sanctions is to compel parties to cease their destabilizing actions, the Ethiopian Government strongly believes that the real target for sanctions and further tougher actions by the US Government and the greater international community should have been directed towards the TPLF.

The United States Department of State on Friday announced that it is targeting Eritrean individuals over what it calls “ongoing violence in Ethiopia”

Secretary Anthony Blinken made an announcement about it on Twitter. He said “The United States is designating six Eritrean entities and individuals in connection with the ongoing violence in Ethiopia. The Eritrean presence in Ethiopia has exacerbated the conflict and hindered humanitarian access. Eritrea must withdraw troops immediately.”

The names of the Eritrean officials targeted by the United States government are unspecified. What the U.S. calls “violence in Ethiopia” is an actual war on terrorist groups, TPLF and OLF. Both groups have been targeting civilians and have massacred thousands of civilians in the past three years.

The description, by the Secretary of State, “ongoing violence in Ethiopia” is misleading because the Ethiopian government did not make accusations regarding Eritrea.

In response to the new sanctions, Eritrea slammed the United States on Saturday over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, calling the move “illicit and immoral”.

“This unilateral sanction, that shifts blame to and scapegoats Eritrea on the basis of spurious allegations, is in contravention of international law, and constitutes a flagrant breach of… sovereignty”, the ministry of information said in a statement.

The US imposed the new measures on Friday, in response to Eritrea’s decision to send troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to back Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group. In fact, Ethiopia and Eritrea do have made arrangements for cooperation and partnership in a range of areas after they ended the two-decades-long no-peace-no-war relations in July 2018.

On Friday, just a day after several corporate media in the United States published narratives romanticizing military intervention in Ethiopia, a senior U.S. military officer told the BBC that the U.S. army is “ready to respond” to the situation in Ethiopia from its Military bases in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

Eritrea said the sanctions reflected a “misguided and hostile policy” by the US, and were based on false allegations.

The Government of Ethiopia also denounced the announcement of the United States sanctions on the State of Eritrea. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US has failed to consider that TPLF fired rockets at a sovereign country, Eritrea, following its unprovoked attack on the Northern Command of Ethiopia’s National Defense Forces on November 3, 2020.

“It is the sovereign right of the Eritrean Government to respond to imminent danger to its territorial integrity and security.”

The Ministry added, the Government of Ethiopia has never lodged any grievances to the international community regarding the initial presence of Eritrean forces on its soil in defense of their territorial integrity. The prerogative to put forth such a complaint lies with the Government of Ethiopia and not any other country.

The Government of Ethiopia does not believe that the State of Eritrea is an impediment to sustainable peace in Ethiopia. The real and present threat to peace in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa region is the continued belligerence and aggression of the TPLF. The statement reiterated that the international community’s reluctance to strongly condemn the destabilizing roles of the TPLF terrorist group.

As the United States seems to be losing its proxy war through the agency of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), and its partner Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), it is taking even more aggressive steps to directly involve in the war over what the Ethiopian parliament designated as terrorist organizations. The United States has been explicitly pushing the Ethiopian government to negotiate with the TPLF terrorists – something that Ethiopians do not accept even if Abiy Ahmed’s government heeds to U.S. belligerence.

China which also has a military base in Djibouti, and Russia have been opposing, at the United Nations Security Council, sanctions and interventions in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

Ethiopians have been protesting U.S. intervention in the internal Affairs of Ethiopia. The talks of direct military intervention in Ethiopia, apparently to save the TPLF forces, are getting reactions from Ethiopians on social media.

Hermela Aregawi, an Ethiopian American journalist who used to report for CBS, wrote on her Twitter “REMINDER: Stay strong against the multi-armed psychological warfare being waged on the Ethiopian ppl & entire Horn of Africa. Africans, like any other citizen of the world, have the right to choose their leader & protect their peace. IT WILL BE DONE. In God We Trust! #NoMore”

Many other Ethiopians are reacting to the U.S. interventionist policy in Ethiopia which is now morphing into a military one.

The sanctions targeted the Eritrean Defense Force and President Isaias’s political party, the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice, as well as other players in the authoritarian state.

The Ministry of Ethiopia called on the US to rescind its decision to impose sanctions on the State of Eritrea and to take actions against the real root cause of the current challenges in Ethiopia-the TPLF.

13 November 2021