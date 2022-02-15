Ethio Telecom selects Subex HyperSense for 5G business assurance

Ethio Telecom partnered with Subex for a new business assurance solution using the enterprise AI platform HyperSense. The partnership will allow Ethio telecom to expand its revenue assurance practice into business assurance using the building framework and enhance decision making through the platform’s ability to operationalise AI at scale.

Ethio Telecom is Ethiopia’s integrated telecommunications solutions provider with more than 50 million subscribers. As the telecom operator looks to cement its leadership position in the market and enhance its competitive advantage, Ethio Telecom is undergoing network infrastructure and system enhancements to pilot 5G networks in the coming year. Subex’s 5G-ready Business Assurance offering will enable Ethio Telecom to be on the cutting edge of risk management automation.

As part of its vision to be a 5G digital services provider in Ethiopia, Ethio Telecom wanted to enhance their Revenue Assurance solution to align with their digital transformation project. The operator also wanted a solution to ensure agility scalability to meet expansion requirements as they introduce new services built on 5G. In a fast-changing environment, Ethio Telecom wanted a Technology partner who could engage with agility and scalability as a key proposition. Ethio Telecom selected Subex based on the success of its existing partnership and the future-proof capabilities of Subex’s AI platform, HyperSense.

Through the deployment of the solution, the operator will now be able to ensure a comprehensive business assurance coverage spanning from concept to cash.

With Subex’s business uassurance solution on HyperSense, Ethio Telecom will be able to:

Leverage AI as part of its Business Assurance vision

Benefit from rolling upgrades i.e. eliminate long and expensive upgrade cycles

Improve coverage across their entire product portfolio

Proactive approach to Business Assurance, thereby minimising losses & mitigating risk

Shankar Roddam of Subex

Commenting on the partnership extension Shankar Roddam, whole-time director & chief operating officer, Subex, says,

“We have been a long-standing strategic partner to Ethio Telecom, and we are pleased to be a Strategic partner and expand our engagement with this win. Ethio is accelerating its journey towards 5G and is thereby transforming its systems to be a digital provider. As the operator moves towards 5G and looks to assert its market leadership with new competition coming in, Ethio Telecom understands the need to safeguard its business from various revenue and cost-related risks. For operators like Ethio Telecom embarking on a transformative journey, it will be mission-critical to make fast and accurate decisions towards ensuring profitability and risk mitigation. By upgrading to Business Assurance on the HyperSense platform, Ethio Telecom can now leverage the solution’s AI orchestration and cloud-native capabilities to ensure they reduce any form of risks to their revenues. It gives Subex immense pride to continue as Ethio’s Digital Trust partner in their journey.”

Tsegaye Emmanuel chief information security officer at Ethio Telecom

Tsegaye Emmanuel, chief information security officer at Ethio Telecom said:

“Subex has been a trusted partner to Ethio Telecom across the last 8+ years, and they have successfully helped us enhance our risk mitigation approach. Considering our vision to pilot 5G in the coming year and enhance our growth strategy, we were looking build a more powerful and enhanced business assurance practice built on advanced AI and analytics capabilities to support our new digital services.

Chief information security officer at Ethio telecom also says,

Owing to our existing relationship with Subex and the success we have witnessed, we are delighted to expand this partnership. Subex’s Business Assurance on HyperSense platform will provide a robust foundation based on our strategic pillars of customer experience, innovation, people-oriented, and excellence in operations to efficiently achieve our long-term goals.”

