Ethiopia and Kenya re-commit to funding Lapsset projects

Nation Media Group By Anthony Kitimo

The government has committed resources and time to ensure the road network.

President Kenyatta said a number of projects have been launched to ensure trade between Kenya and Ethiopia is boosted.

Kenya and Ethiopia have committed to set aside more resources to ensure the multi-billion-shilling Lamu Port-South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project is complete to improve intra-trade between the two countries and other East African states.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have promised to set aside funds and time to ensure Lapsset projects which are still pending are completed before the commissioning of the Lamu Port after the completion of berths 2 and three.

The construction of the first three berths of Lamu Port and Sh10.8 billion Lamu-Garsen highway is now at 75 per cent and the port will be launched once most of the road networks are complete with government projecting the commissioning some time in October next year.

During their visit, the two leaders, who were also accompanied by the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga, were informed the first berth and container terminal is complete while the second and third berths are all at 86 per cent.

Mr Kenyatta said his government is committed to complete a number of infrastructure projects including road networks to ensure Lamu Port becomes a viable project.

The government has committed resources and time to ensure the road network is completed to attract more investors. The Lamu-Garsen road is almost complete, Lamu-Garissa road has started while Lamu-Isiolo road tender has been advertised,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Speaking during the Lamu port tour with Mr Ahmed, the President said a number of projects have been launched to ensure trade between Kenya and Ethiopia is boosted.

Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project, also known as Lamu corridor, is a transport and infrastructure project in Kenya which, when complete, will be the country’s second transport corridor after the Northern Corridor.

Road networks

Mr Ahmed said Ethiopia is working to ensure all projects within the corridor are supplied with adequate electricity from Ethiopia.

“Ethiopian government has committed to ensure Kenya is supplied with adequate electricity from Ethiopia for the project. Apart from that, we are also doing our road networks to ensure there is a seamless coonectivity to boost intra-trade in the region,” said Mr Ahmed.

Lapsset flagship projects have remained on course despite the global economic slowdown that Covid-19 crisis has caused.

Already the government has resolved all pending issues including land compensation and adequate security.

The construction of the first three berths, out of the 32 expected, beganwith dredging works in December 2016 while the government is expected to advertise tendering for construction of the remaining 29 berths and other components of the corridor, including the SEZ through a Public-Private Partnership this year.

The port, once complete, will have 32 berths and be connected to Ethiopia and oil-rich South Sudan by a super-highway, a railway and a pipeline to export Juba’s crude.

Already SEZ has been gazetted and it will be situated in the Lamu Port City and will, in turn, provide an ideal freight logistics hub, an industrial hub, Information Communication and Technology park and a world class tourist and recreational zone.