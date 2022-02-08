Ethiopia and Kenya Reach new power purchase deal

The new deal made between Addis Ababa and Nairobi intends to “realize the aspirations of both countrie s ’ respective people for regional economic integration and sustainable development,” Ethiopia says.

Ethiopia has reached a new agreement with Kenya in a bid to further expedite the purchase of hydro-processed cheap power from Addis Ababa. The new arrangement was reached after an Ethiopian delegation, led by Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign, visited Nairobi from February 2-4, 2022.

The two nations deliberated on previously signed Power Trade Agreements, finalization, and operationalization guidelines and procedures, as well as agreements on the interconnection of power systems in light of progress made on each side.

Power purchase agreement

In August 2016, it was reported that Ethiopia and Kenya had signed an agreement to purchase 400MW of electricity from Ethiopia and that Nairobi was keen to raise the power imports after Addis Ababa concluded several power projects that were then under construction. In the agreement, Kenya was to purchase 400 MW of hydropower from Addis Ababa at a fixed tariff of Sh7 per unit for domestic use.

Ethiopia, which currently exports electricity to Kenya, Djibouti, and Sudan, has invested billions of shillings in building hydro-power plants as it seeks to become a major power exporter in the region with the potential of earning $one billion annually from renewable energy. The country has the capacity to produce 60,000MW of electricity

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement seen by The EastAfrican, the new deal made in Nairobi intends to:

During a February 4 meeting with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Dr. Monica Juma and Ethiopia’s deputy State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign said the close relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia would help spur economic growth. He said the two countries are nearing the conclusion of the interconnector, and they need to review the status of the project.

“It was necessary to ensure that Ethiopia and Kenya do everything humanly possible to fulfill the dreams and aspirations of both countries to see the entire region connected.”

In her remarks during the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary Dr. Monica Juma said:

“The value of the interconnection of our power systems is key to powering our aspiration for fast growth.”

During the deliberations, both ministers reiterated that the benefits of the interconnection project would go beyond Ethiopia and Kenya by creating a pathway and model for sister nations across the continent.





1,045km Ethiopian-Kenya electricity highway now ready

The 500kV line will allow power trade between the two nations. Construction of the Ethiopia-Kenya transmission interconnection line has been completed and the facility went live last year, enabling Kenya and other East African countries to venture into power trade business with its neighboring countries including Ethiopia.

“The project will provide reliable and affordable energy from a regional resource base and facilitate access to considerable clean regional energy resources, reducing pollution and vulnerability to climate change thus strengthening environmental resilience,” Mr. Keter said last year.

The Ethiopia Kenya transmission line – covering 433km in Ethiopia and 612km in Kenya – will enable the latter to import cheaper electricity from hydroelectric projects in Ethiopia while setting the stage for inter-regional trade in energy.

Region’s first HVDC line

The 500 kV electricity highway, which runs from Wolayita Sodo in Ethiopia to Suswa in Narok, will have a power transportation capacity of 2,000MW in either direction. It will be the region’s first 500kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) line. All the other transmission and distribution lines in the country are alternating current (AC) wires.

The 435km 400kV Loiyangalani-Suswa line that connects Lake Turkana Wind Farm to the grid holds the top spot in the region in terms of capacity, along with the 400kV Mombasa-Nairobi 428km transmission line that was completed in 2017. The Kenya Ethiopia interconnector will be the country’s second cross-border national grid link after the transmission line with Uganda – which connects via the Ol-Karia-Lesos 132kV line.

The Ethiopia-Kenya transmission interconnection is, however, the largest of the two links. The project was undertaken by a consortium of contractors comprising Germany-based Siemens for the converter station, KEC International of India, Larsen, and Toubro of India, and Kalpataru Power Transmission of India.

China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Company oversaw the construction of the line that was 80 percent financed by the World Bank and African Development Bank. The Kenyan segment was completed at a cost of $600 million – with the entire project estimated to have cost more than one billion dollars.

Great opportunities with new East Africa transmission interconnectors

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) reported the completion of the Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu electricity project last year. The transmission project financed by the Kenya government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will strengthen the link between the South Rift with its massive geothermal potential with the western part of the Kenyan grid where demand is growing fast.

The line will evacuate renewable energy from the Geothermal Power Plant at Olkaria, through Lessos, to Kisumu City. It will also supply reliable, affordable, and stable power to the Kisumu Port as well as strengthen the National grid.

The construction of the Olkaria – Lessos Kisumu project is being undertaken in three Lots; lots 1,2 and 3. Lot 1 involves the construction of the 229km 400kV double circuit transmission line from the Olkaria II substation to the Lessos substation. With a rating of 1,200MW, the transmission line’s foundation and erection works are complete. Stringing works is ongoing for the remaining 38 km out of the 229km. The project is expected to be finished this month.

In other news, it is reported that the connection of Kenya’s electricity transmission grid with Ethiopia’s grid was completed last year. A statement by Kenya’s Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter announced that the Ethiopia-Kenya interconnector is the country’s second cross-border grid link after Uganda connecting through the Olkari-Lesos line.

The new 1,045 km line connects at the Moyale border between both countries and will have a set capacity of up to 2,000 MW in either direction. Construction on the side of Ethiopia is complete and represents the shorter line, while Kenya has completed about 90%. The line is being built by Ketraco. The funding for the $620 million projects comes from the African Development Bank, the French Development Bank (AFD), the World Bank, and the Kenyan government.

Power purchase discussions are concluded allowing for alternative power purchase agreements between both countries. The line, aka Eastern Electricity Highway, will enable the trade of reliable and affordable electricity from the East African region and then eventually connect to the Southern Africa Power Pool through Tanzania.

With its geothermal, solar, and hydropower resources and potential Ethiopia has, this could mean an interesting green electricity export opportunity for Ethiopia and Kenya as well.