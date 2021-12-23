Ethiopia and The Horn of Africa; In the Grand Scheme of Rumsfeld/Cebrowski Doctrine

For two decades, the Pentagon has been applying the “Rumsfeld/Cebrowski doctrine” to the “wider Middle East“, and “The Horn of Africa“. Several times, it thought of extending it to the “Caribbean Basin“, but I refrained from doing so, by only concentrating its power on its first target. The Pentagon acts as an autonomous decision-making body as they call it a part deep state, that is effectively outside the power of the president. It is a civil-military administration that imposes its objectives on the rest of the military.

The first 4 objectives of the Rumsfeld/Cebrowski doctrine have a direct bearing on the Arab world, which mainly covers the oil-rich, Muslim world of the Middle East and North Africa with 75% of global reserves. It predicted that the number of Arab states will almost double in number from the current 22 states to 36 states by 2025 as they fragment and get dismembered because of internal rivalry between Arabs themselves, leading to a lot of self-destruction. Shia- Sunni conflict is the most significant and high-profile sectarian conflict. Revolutions will occur also for social, political, and economic reasons.

The middle East

The maps of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2001, published in 2005 by Colonel Ralph Peters, still guide the actions of the US military in 2021.

In my book L’Effroyable imposture, I wrote, in March 2002, that the attacks of September 11 were aimed at making the United States accept: on the inside, a system of mass surveillance (the Patriot Act); and, externally, a resumption of imperial policy, about which there was no documentation at the time.

Things only became clearer in 2005, when Colonel Ralph Peters – at the time a Fox News commentator – published the famous map of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the map of the “reshaping” of the “broader Middle East“. It came as a shock to all chancelleries: the Pentagon was planning to redraw the borders inherited from the Franco-British colonization (the Sykes-Picot-Sazonov Agreements of 1916) without regard for any state, even an ally.

From then on, each state in the region did everything in its power to prevent the storm from falling on its people. Instead of uniting with neighboring countries in the face of the common enemy, each tried to deflect the Pentagon’s hand to its neighbors. The most emblematic case is that of Turkey, which changed its position several times, giving the confused impression of a mad dog.

Two visions of the world clash. For the Pentagon since 2001, stability is the strategic enemy of the United States, while for Russia, it is the condition for peace.

However, the map revealed by Colonel Peters -who hated the Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld- did not make it possible to understand the overall project. Already, at the time of the September 11 attacks, he had published an article in the US Army magazine, Parameters. He alluded to the map that he did not publish until four years later, and suggested that the Joint Chiefs of Staff were preparing to carry it out by means of atrocious crimes that they would have to subcontract in order not to dirty their hands. One might think that he was referring to private armies, but history showed that they could not engage in crimes against humanity either.

The final word on the project was in the “Office of Force Transformation,” created by Donald Rumsfeld at the Pentagon in the days following the 9/11 attacks. It was occupied by Admiral Arthur Cebrowski. This famous strategist had been the designer of the computerization of the armed forces. One could believe that this Office was a way to finish his work. But no one disputed this reorganization anymore. No, he was there to transform the mission of the U.S. armed forces, as the few recordings of his lectures in military academies attest.

Arthur Cebrowski spent three years lecturing to all senior U.S. officers, thus to all current general officers.

The target determined by Admiral Cebrowski is not only the “wider Middle East”, but all regions not integrated into the globalized economy.

What he was teaching was quite simple. The world economy was becoming globalized. To remain the world’s leading power, the United States had to adapt to financial capitalism. The best way to do this was to ensure that developed countries could exploit the natural resources of poor countries without political obstacles. From this, it divided the world into two: on the one hand, the globalized economies (including Russia and China) destined to be stable markets and, on the other, all the others that were to be deprived of state structures and left to chaos so that transnationals could exploit their wealth without resistance. To achieve this, the non-globalized peoples were to be divided along ethnic lines and held ideologically.

The first region to be affected was to be the Arab-Muslim area from Morocco to Pakistan, with the exception of Israel and two neighboring micro-states that were to prevent the fire from spreading, Jordan and Lebanon. This is what the State Department called the “broader Middle East“. This area was not defined by oil reserves, but by elements of the common culture of its inhabitants.

The war that Admiral Cebrowski imagined was to cover the entire region. It was not to take into account the divisions of the Cold War. The United States no longer had any friends or enemies there. The enemy was not defined by its ideology (the communists) or its religion (the “clash of civilizations“), but only by its non-integration into the globalized economy of financial capitalism. Nothing could protect those who had the misfortune not to be followers, to be independent.

Esquire Magazine, March 2003

This war was not intended to allow the US alone to exploit natural resources, as previous wars had done, but for all globalized states to do so. Moreover, the United States was no longer really interested in capturing raw materials, but rather in dividing up work on a global scale and making others work for them.

All this implied tactical changes in the way wars were waged since it was no longer a question of obtaining victory, but of waging a “war without end“, as President George W. Bush put it. Indeed, all the wars started since 9/11 are still going on on five different fronts: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen.

It doesn’t matter if allied governments interpret these wars in accordance with the US communication: they are not civil wars, but stages of a plan preestablished by the Pentagon.

The “Cebrowski Doctrine” shook up the US military. His assistant, Thomas Barnett, wrote an article for Esquire Magazine, then published a book to present it in more detail to the general public: The Pentagon’s New Map.

DISCONNECTEDNESS DEFINES DANGER: Problem areas requiring American attention (outlined) are, in the author’s analysis, called the Gap. Shrinking the Gap is possible only by stopping the ability of terrorist networks to access the Core via the “seam states” that lie along the Gap’s bloody boundaries. In this war on terrorism, the U.S. will place a special emphasis on cooperation with these states. What are the classic seam states? Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, Greece, Turkey, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia.

The fact that in his book, published after Admiral Cebrowski’s death, Barnett claims authorship of his doctrine should not be misleading. It is just a way for the Pentagon not to assume it. The same phenomenon had taken place, for example, with the “clash of civilizations”. It was originally the “Lewis Doctrine“, a communication argument devised within the National Security Council to sell new wars to public opinion. It was presented to the general public by Bernard Lewis’s assistant, Samuel Huntington, who presented it as an academic description of an inescapable reality.

The implementation of the Rumsfeld/Cebrowski Doctrine has had many ups and downs. Some came from the Pentagon itself, others from the people who were being crushed. Thus, the resignation of the commander of Central Command, Admiral William Fallon, was organized because he had negotiated a reasoned peace with Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s Iran on his own initiative. It was provoked by… Barnett himself, who published an article accusing Fallon of abusing President Bush. Or again, the failure to disrupt Syria was due to the resistance of its people and the entry of the Russian army. The Pentagon has come to burn down crops and organize a blockade of the country to starve it; revengeful actions that attest to its inability to destroy state structures.

During his election campaign, Donald Trump campaigned against the endless war and for the return of the GI to their homes. He managed not to start new fronts and to bring some men home but failed to tame the Pentagon. The Pentagon developed its Special Forces without a “signature” and managed to destroy the Lebanese state without the use of soldiers in a visible way. It is this strategy that it is implementing in Israel itself, organizing anti-Arab and anti-Jewish pogroms as a result of the confrontation between Hamas and Israel.

The Pentagon has repeatedly tried to extend the “Rumsfeld/Cebrowski doctrine” to the Caribbean Basin. It planned an overthrow, not of the Nicolás Maduro regime, but of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. It finally postponed this.

The eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It must be noted that the Pentagon has become an autonomous power. It has a gigantic budget of 740 billion dollars, which is about twice the annual budget of the entire French state. In practice, its power extends far beyond that, since it controls all the member states of the Atlantic Alliance. It is supposed to be accountable to the President of the United States, but the experiences of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump show the absolute opposite. The former failed to impose his policy on General John Allen in the face of Daesh, while the latter was led astray by Central Command. There is no reason to believe that it will be any different with President Joe Biden.

The recent Open Letter from Retired Generals and Admirals officers shows that nobody knows who is in charge of the US military anymore. No matter how much their political analysis is worthy of the Cold War, this does not invalidate their observation: the Federal Administration and the general officers are no longer on the same wavelength.

William Arkin’s work, published by the Washington Post, has shown that the federal government organized a nebulous group of agencies under the supervision of the Department of Homeland Security after the September 11 attacks. In the greatest secrecy, they intercept and archive the communications of all people living in the United States. Arkin has just revealed in Newsweek that, for its part, the Department of Defense has created secret Special Forces, separate from those in uniform. They are now in charge of the Rumsfeld/Cebrowski doctrine, regardless of who is in the White House and what their foreign policy is.

The Pentagon has a clandestine Special Forces of 60,000 men. They do not appear on any official document and work without uniforms. Supposedly used against terrorism, they are in fact the ones who practice it. The classic armies are dedicated to the fight against Russian and Chinese rivals.

When the Pentagon attacked Afghanistan and Iraq in 2001, it used its conventional armies – it had no other – and those of its British ally. However, during the “endless war” in Iraq, it built up Iraqi jihadist forces, both Sunni and Shiite, to plunge the country into civil war. One of them, derived from al-Qaeda, was used in Libya in 2011, another in Iraq in 2014 under the name of Daesh. Gradually these groups have replaced the US armies to do the dirty work described by Colonel Ralph Peters in 2001.

Today, no one has seen US soldiers in uniform in Yemen, Lebanon, and Israel. The Pentagon itself has advertised their withdrawal. But there are 60,000 clandestine, i.e. non-uniformed, US Special Forces creating chaos, via civil war, in these countries.

The Horn of Africa.

Jeffrey Feltman is overseeing the extension of the Cebrowski doctrine to the Horn of Africa.

After setting Sudan on fire, he is now targeting Ethiopia and sanctioning Eritrea. The Tigrayans (an Ethiopian people) are unknowingly serving Washington’s strategy against both these states and the African Union.

The Ethiopian National Electoral Commission has postponed the September 2020 parliamentary elections because of the Covid epidemic. However, the TPLF (the main Tigrayan political party) has nevertheless decided to hold the elections in its region of Tigray, thus clearly seceding from the rest of the country. The federal government obviously did not recognize these elections. The showdown led to civil war.

Ethiopia has 110 million inhabitants, of which only 7 million are Tigrayans. In one year, TPLF officials and others from the federal government committed war crimes without it being known whether they perpetrated them on their own initiative or on the instructions of their authorities (in which case they would qualify as ’crimes against humanity). The fact remains that the areas of famine are growing and the massacres are multiplying.

As always, each side accuses the other of the worst without considering that other protagonists may play a role. However, if we ask ourselves: “Who benefits from the crime?“, we should answer: “Those who hope to fracture the country a little more“.

Map of Ethiopia. Tigray is a tiny region in the north of the country. It does not claim to want independence but to control the whole country.

The destruction of state structures in the Horn of Africa is the Pentagon’s objective after having destroyed state structures in the wider Middle East. The destruction of Sudan (divided in 2011 into Sudan proper and South Sudan) and Ethiopia (divided in 1993 into Ethiopia proper and Eritrea) has already taken place. Both countries are now in the midst of new civil wars that are likely to lead to new partitions.

Leading the way, the American diplomat Jeffrey D. Feltman first organized the war in Syria for ten years – i.e. the financing and arming of the jihadists – [1], before becoming President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa. His speech, on November 1, 2021, before the Pentagon think tank, the U.S. Institute of Peace (equivalent to the National Endowment for Democracy -NED- [2] in the Secretariat of State), repeated the same rhetoric that was successively developed against Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon.

Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman’s speech on behalf of the UN at the funeral of Meles Zenawi in 2012

The United States is already repatriating its nationals and retaining only the most essential embassy staff. Western news agencies are reporting that Addis Ababa will soon be conquered, marking the end of Ethiopia and the African Union, which has its headquarters there. The only country that has survived the Rumsfeld/Cebrowski doctrine implemented by the Pentagon is Syria.

If it has managed to do so, it is because its entire population is aware that only a state can protect it from enemies that are difficult to identify. The Levant is the region of the world where the very notion of a state was invented in ancient times. We are not talking here about power, but about the state, that is to say, about what allows a people to ’stand’ (stare in Latin, which gave rise to the state in European languages). After believing for a few months that a revolution was underway in their country, the Syrians understood that they were under attack from abroad and that only the state could save them. So whatever their grievances against the power, they served and defended the state. All other countries in the wider Middle East that have already collapsed were first divided into tribes or denominations.

Ethiopia is a federal country with regions dominated by a particular ethnic group. The current conflict is experienced as Tigrayan People Liberation Front versus Omoros and Amharas. The latter is convinced that TPLF is supported by Washington. TPLF proudly displays the brief speech made by Jeffrey Feltman at the funeral of Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, a member of their tribe. They note that Feltman repeatedly accused the federal government of all kinds of crimes, briefly mentioning those of the Tigrayans and never mentioning their allies. This is not to understand the workings of US diplomacy after 9/11. Washington does not care about either side. It does not want either side to win. It wants to push both sides to kill each other until neither can raise its voice.

The conflict has brought back tribal prejudices that had more or less disappeared.

The federal Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has done his utmost to reconcile his country with his former province of Eritrea, which is now independent. The quality of his action was recognized by the Nobel Committee, which awarded him the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. It was also to highlight that a Pentecostal Christian had managed to make peace with Muslims. The fact is that it seems difficult to accuse Abiy Ahmed of ’crimes against humanity as was done against President Bashar al-Assad. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, did not fail to say, in her report on the violations in Ethiopia, that Abiy Ahmed’s government was innocent… but that the crimes observed could be reclassified later as “crimes against humanity“. In short, he is an honest man, but that could be changed in retrospect if he had to be disposed of.

Incidentally, Abiy Ahmed will not only have to deal with a problem he thought he had solved. He also has to deal with the large Renaissance Dam, which is being filled, and which could cause salinization of the Nile to the detriment of Sudan and Egypt, and resolve the territorial dispute with Sudan over the Al-Fashaga triangle. It must also guard against the Islamic Courts in Somalia and maintain the peace it has signed with Eritrea.

Several African leaders have interpreted Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman’s action as a move by Washington not only to dismantle Sudan and Ethiopia and then go after Eritrea but also to reach out to the African Union.

Precisely, the Tigrayan rebels not only attacked Ethiopia but also bombed the border of Eritrea (a former province of 6 million inhabitants) in order to reignite the civil war that tore the former Abyssinian empire apart for forty years. Far from falling into this trap, Eritrea, whose president Isaias Afwerki, who himself is ethnically Tigrayan made a peace deal with the Abiy Ahmed government in 2018, pursued the TPLF into Ethiopian territory, when the Ethiopian Defence was attached by TPLF last year. Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, continuing his policy of undermining peace in the region, then imposed sanctions on Eritrea. Unexpectedly, Addis Ababa came to Asmara’s rescue, asking the US not to attack a state that “does not pose a threat to lasting peace“.

The TPLF has a huge amount of weapons. They appear to have been ordered from Switzerland by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is a leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which severed its ties with Marxism-Leninism after the dissolution of the USSR. Given Mr. Tedros’ close ties to Beijing, one might assume that they came from China. This is unlikely. Rather, they are weapons supplied by Pentagon subcontractors.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, of being the sponsor behind the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Washington, which has already imposed sanctions on Ethiopia, is preparing to withdraw Addis Ababa from its African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) program. For the past decade, Ethiopian raw materials and agricultural goods have been bought by US transnationals in exchange for US manufactured goods. This is not very advantageous, but if Ethiopia can no longer benefit from AGOA, it will no longer get leverage tax-deductible to export for its good to the United States market.

Ethiopia government reclaims towns occupied by Tigrayans

After Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali announced the general mobilization of his people against the advance of the Tigrayan separatists, the Ground Force, Mechanized Force, Air Force, and Commandos of the National Defense Forces of Ethiopia has routed the terrorist group forces in the Afar and Amhara regions and effectively prevented it from taking the ammunitions which it brought to the areas it had invaded.

Tigray, a small province in the northmost part of the country is not content with claiming independence; it is bent on conquering and distracting the infrastructure of the country. However, the victory of the Ethiopian government does not signify the end of this war in any way. The Tigrayans have a well-equipped army (the United States). They could therefore not only pursue their operations but may also be tempted to engage again in a war of conquest.

We should recall that the goal of the US is not to change the Ethiopian government but to annihilate the Ethiopian state. They support the TPLF at present not because they want TPLF victory, but to help the terrorist group knowingly or unknowingly serve Washington’s strategy against Ethiopia, the Horn of African states, and the African Union by using Rumsfeld / Cebrowski’s strategy.

source Voltaire by Thierry Meyssan