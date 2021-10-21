Ethiopia-China Realationip

Ethiopia’s traditional relationships with the industrialized nations are North to South whereas its relationship with China is South to South, allowing for a two-way approach that, at least in theory, is mutual.

China’s economic relationship with Ethiopia is in line with China’s policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of nations.

Such relations are bilateral, with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) serving as a setting for engagement in areas related to economic, diplomatic, and social agendas.

The Ethiopia-Chinese relationship is unique in many ways since 2000. The period of high growth rates in Ethiopia was also marked by an intensification of Ethiopia–China economic relations. Bilateral trade between the two countries expanded rapidly, and China is currently the country’s top export and import partner. Ethiopia’s imports from China increased rapidly from 2002 onwards, and China now accounts for over one-fifth of Ethiopia’s total imports. The growth of Ethiopia’s exports to China is a more recent phenomenon. Prior to 2005, China was a relatively unimportant export destination for Ethiopia, with a share of just 2.4% in 2004 which rose to 21% in 2020. Despite being an agricultural exporter, Ethiopia has attracted significant volumes of Chinese official financial flows and foreign direct investment (FDI). Chinese official financial flows are largely directed to building critical infrastructure in Ethiopia, whereas Chinese FDI is directed to the manufacturing sector.

Ethiopia is seen by the industrialized North as an aid recipient nation. The largest amount of its aid comes from the European Union (EU), and this is the major instrument in European cooperation. In contrast, China does not see Ethiopia primarily as an aid recipient, but as an important political and economically in its new Africa policy. Contrary to widespread assumptions that China primarily engages in resource-rich countries, Ethiopia, which for the most part does not have many resources, has become one of the largest recipients of official Chinese flows. This is because Ethiopia offers China much in the way of political resources, symbolized by the newly built, gleaming, steel and glass tower in Addis Ababa, funded by China as a gift to the African Union at a cost of $200 million.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Headquarters is a 48-story skyscraper in Addis Ababa built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCEC)

Chinese-Ethiopian cooperation is manifested at several levels. First, Ethiopia sees China as a source of economic assistance and investments as well as inexpensive technologies capable of lifting millions of small entrepreneurs out of poverty through access to farm machinery and transport. This is because state policymakers in Ethiopia have grasped that economic growth cannot be achieved without sustained technological and industrial upgrading and structural transformation of the country’s economic activities. In addition, Ethiopia considers China a vast market for its agricultural commodities and thus a vehicle for improving the lives of the peasantry, which make up about 80 per cent of the population.

There are several variables to consider in China’s political interests in Ethiopia. One obvious fact is that Ethiopia has a number of political assets: Addis Ababa is increasingly becoming an inter-continental diplomatic hub hosting

The African Union, whose headquarters facility was built by China,

The UN Economic Commission for Africa,

The Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) is located in nearby Djibouti, and

Various important international non-governmental organizations.

These organizations offer China an opportunity for close contact with African leaders as well as with eminent personages who influence individual African nations’ domestic and foreign policies. Although Ethiopia is undergoing a reform and transition process and national elections for parliament are planned for May 2020, it is still influential in Mogadishu, having helped establish the Federal Government of Somalia, and also has close relations with Somaliland, with its capital city Hargeisa, which has been an unrecognized, self-declared de facto sovereign state since 1991. Somaliland is not internationally recognized as an independent state but is considered an autonomous region of Somalia. Ethiopia’s interest in Somaliland is tied to the port of Berbera, which it needs in order to reduce its dependence on Djibouti.

Thus, Chinese and Ethiopian interests in the Horn of Africa have led to a close partnership that includes military cooperation, with Beijing supplying Ethiopia with artillery, light armoured vehicles, and troop transport. These relations have also resulted in several Ethiopian officers visiting China for training. This military relationship was cemented when Ethiopia signed a military cooperation agreement with Beijing in 2005 for training, exchange of technologies and joint peacekeeping missions. This close cooperation is underlined by the presence of a military attaché, one of the few on the continent, in the Chinese embassy in Addis Ababa.

For Ethiopia, China is a partner directly involved in building its infrastructure and engaged in its development strategies. During the Mao era, China’s involvement with Ethiopia was based on geopolitical values as China needed Ethiopia’s support in its quest for African solidarity and alliances against Taiwan and the West at the United Nations. But now China is interested in Ethiopia based on pragmatic political calculations; Ethiopia offers China a one-stop shopping centre in Addis Ababa, where it can flex its diplomatic skills among African delegates at the African Union, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, and other international organizations. But there are also economic reasons; Ethiopia is the second most populous nation in Africa, estimated at 115 million, and offers China a good market. In addition, Ethiopia may also have vast potential in oil and gas resources in the restive region of Ogden, which, when realized, will augment China’s energy supply.

The Rise of China in ICT and AI

The rise of China has affected trade policy and international relations in recent years, with its increasing role in information, communication and technology (ICT) and artificial intelligence (AI) and Chinese policy highlight digital connectivity and economic development potential through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as an example of south-south cooperation, which captures trade and investment relations between developing countries like Ethiopia. Yet, international analysts note potential risks, frequently viewing all Chinese activities along the BRI as an extension of power by the Chinese state, even if conducted purely by private companies.

The Chinese aim of pursue an innovation-driven development agenda, including big data, cloud computing and smart cities. The Ethiopian–Chinese partnership has developed substantially over the past three decades. As Ethiopia lacked a comparative advantage in any economic sector, the country’s leaders considered a strong state essential to guiding the private sector and preventing rent-seeking. This led Ethiopia to base its developmental state model on Chinese experiences; China’s ability to back Ethiopia with foreign direct investment (FDI) and the ability to counterbalance demands from “Western Value” also proved appealing.



Chinese-built industrial parks help boost Ethiopian exports

Collaboration deepened in 2005 when many Ethiopian elites viewed the disappointing election results as a consequence of too-rapid political liberalisation. They looked to China for a more authoritarian model favouring economic development over democratic reform, while partnering with the US to access high-tech surveillance.

In recent years, Ethiopia’s ICT sector has seen involvement from Huawei, ZTE and smaller firms including the major cell phone in Africa. Chinese companies perceptions of China vary among the Ethiopian population. Some see the country its companies as a model for development, while others note low wages and the economic impact of cheap Chinese products substituting domestically produced goods. However, through China’s international outreach, fully funded scholarships are available for African students to study in China, next to hackathons and collaboration spaces. Exchange programmes have influenced perceptions of China, familiarising students with production possibilities in Shenzhen’s ICT hub and developing connections between communities of ICT professionals.

Ethiopia has been importing hardware and designs that appear “designed for another world“, local tech entrepreneur Hruy Tsegaye told US media organisation Quartz in 2020. The question is how solutions can be tailored to the African market. One example is the USB FM dongle overcoming poor internet connectivity in rural Ethiopia, which matches Chinese aims. Besides, finding partners in emerging markets is an interesting strategy for Chinese businesses, as rising labour costs and increasing competition in China are driving many to seek out underserved markets outside China.

Although the Ethiopian government does not appear to stimulate collaboration through policy, government buy-in is vital to access the foreign currency required to pay external partners. In China, the AI development plan seeks to encourage domestic AI companies to “go out […] and provide conveniences and services to powerful AI enterprises conducting foreign mergers or acquisitions, share investment, start-up investment, establishing foreign research centres […] and encourage foreign AI enterprises and research institutes to establish research and development centres in China“, the country’s New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan published in 2017 reads.

While this likely includes surveillance, it also targets AI applications for climate change and sustainable development goals. Notable is the use of “public opinion guidance” training for policy-makers, in order to help them to “respond even better to social, theoretical, and legal challenges that may be brought about by the development of AI” the plan also reads.

AI-related collaboration appears to be a bottom-up process with young entrepreneurs suggesting projects and technologies. This aligns with Chinese efforts to move up the value chain from its position as a low-cost supplier and assembler. Chinese suppliers are attempting to reduce their reliance on low-cost assembly of foreign-developed and produced components, and instead increase the use of domestically produced parts.

Collaboration with Shenzhen also poses a unique value proposal to Ethiopian developers: Shenzhen makes hardware development and open-source design is cheap and accessible. While the collaboration pushes products ‘designed in Ethiopia’, the country largely lacks Shenzhen’s production capacity. This increases demand for Chinese-produced components positioning China for expansion into the African market.

This means expanding collaboration increase Chinese culture integrated into Ethiopia. A number of Ethiopian developers, ICT engineers and graduates from Chinese universities in other fields are exposed to Chinese cultural values. While this exposure may develop their skills, it may also socialise them in the Chinese value system

As China’s market share grows, so may its role in setting the standards that govern the use of ICT and AI. Of similar concern is training offered for engineers and public officials on so-called ‘public opinion guidance’, potentially proliferating a new concept of freedom of expression and advanced censorship. Since the Ethiopian government previously relied on Western partners for its surveillance needs, these capabilities acquired from China may be understood as a continuation of an ongoing trend.

Chinese involvement in Ethiopia is significant, not only for Ethiopia but also for the approach to south-south cooperation that China showcases in this regional diplomatic centre. There are no clear indications that China’s relations with Ethiopia are aimed at spreading an ideological interpretation or diffuse surveillance capabilities. Ethiopia’s partnership with China may be better understood as a continuation of an ongoing trend in Ethiopia’s surveillance model.



The value generated through the partnerships and businesses it develops is tangible, domestically appreciated and frequently not a Chinese-centrally orchestrated push towards surveillance. Given the growing African market and wider developments in market leadership within the ICT sector, protectionist measures are not a productive approach on a business nor political level.

Conclusion

Ethiopia experienced high rates of economic growth from 2003 onwards, thanks to rapid agricultural development. This period was also characterized by an intensification of Ethiopia–China relations. Bilateral trade between the two countries expanded rapidly, and China is currently the country’s top trading partner. Ethiopia gained from China’s zero-tariff policy on agricultural imports, and there was a dramatic growth in its sesame exports to China. China is also a major source of manufactured goods and machinery for Ethiopia. Despite being an agricultural exporter, it has attracted significant volumes of Chinese official financial flows and foreign direct investment (FDI). Chinese official finance is directed to building infrastructure, whereas Chinese FDI is directed to the manufacturing sector.