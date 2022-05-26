Ethiopia Economic Outlook

The Ethiopian economy continued to register growth in FY 2020/21 amid the instability in the northern part of the country and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the review fiscal year, real GDP showed a 6.3 percent growth, slightly higher than the 6.1 percent growth last year. A recent report released by the National Bank of Ethiopia shows the growth of the Ethiopian economy is projected at 8.7 percent in 2021/22 compared to a 4.9 percent growth forecast for the world and 3.8 percent for Sub-Saharan African economies, the report stated. However, the growth of real GDP was 3.7 percentage points lower than the average growth rate target set in the Ten Years Development Plan but significantly higher than the 3.4 percent growth estimate of the Sub – Saharan African countries (IMF and WEO Update, June 2020).

Growth was led by the services and industry sectors, whereas the hospitability, transport, and communications sectors were adversely affected by the pandemic and the associated containment measures to prevent the spread of the virus. With the industry sectors growing at 7.3 percent, service at 6.3 percent, and the agriculture sector at 5.6 percent. With about 102 million people (2021), Ethiopia is the second-most populous nation in Africa after Nigeria, and still the fastest growing economy in the region. With a Nominal gross national income of $1,092, depicting a 1.1 percent marginal improvement relative to the previous year, Ethiopia aims to reach lower-middle-income status by 2025.

Over the past 15 years, Ethiopia’s economy has been among the fastest-growing in the world (at an average of 9.5 percent per year). Among other factors, growth was led by capital accumulation, in particular through public infrastructure investments. Ethiopia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed down to 1.1 percent in FY2020/21 ($111.3 Billion) compared to 9.6 percent in FY2019/20 ($107.6 Billion) due to COVID-19, with growth in industry and services easing to single digits.

Sectoral Contributions to GDP and GDP Growth. Source: Planning and Development Commission

However, agriculture, where over 70 percent of the population is employed, was not significantly affected by the pandemic, and its contribution to growth slightly improved in FY2020/21 compared to the previous year. agriculture grew by 5.5 percent in 2020/21, higher than the 4.3 percent growth recorded in the previous year mainly due to improvements in crop production, animal farming, and herding.

The consistently high economic growth over the last decade resulted in positive trends in poverty reduction in both urban and rural areas. The share of the population living below the national poverty line decreased from 30 percent in 2011 to 20 percent in 2019 and human development indicators improved as well over time. However, gains are modest when compared to other countries that saw fast growth, and inequality has increased in recent years.

Recent macroeconomic and financial developments

In its report, the National Bank of Ethiopia stated that despite its efforts to maintain price stability and support the sustainable economic growth of the country while applying a prudent monetary policy stance, inflation has remained off target for the past twelve consecutive months. In the last fiscal year, annual average headline inflation stood at 20.2 percent compared to 19.9 percent the prior year. Although, Headline inflation has declined to 3.9 percent during the second quarter of 2021/22 from 13.1 percent in the previous quarter, 2.8 percentage points higher than last year’s same quarter. The fall in headline inflation on a quarterly basis was attributed to the slowdown in food & nonalcoholic beverages inflation by 14.5 percent and non-food inflation by 1.8 percent.

The fiscal deficit in FY2020/21, including official transfers, narrowed to $3.2 billion from $4.4 billion in FY2019/20 as the merchandise trade deficit contracted a deficit in net services turned to a surplus, and net private transfers improved in contrast to the slowdown in net official transfers. By end of FY2020/21, Ethiopia’s external debt stock reached $29.5 billion, depicting a 2.2 percent annual growth mainly due to increased debt (8 percent) owed to multilateral creditors although debt from bilateral and commercial sources declined by 7.4 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively. Hence, the country’s external debt stock to GDP ratio stood at 26.5 percent.

Real GDP Growth by Major Sectors (in Percent). Source: Planning and Development Commission

Top Growth Drivers

The agriculture sector has historically been the engine of the Ethiopian economy, but it has recently given way to the expansion of the service sector. The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) notes agriculture, industry, and services have contributed 32.%, 29%, and 39% to GDP respectively during the 2019/20 Ethiopian fiscal year. The agriculture sector’s share of GDP shrank by more than 25% between 2005 and 2021, while the service sector’s share grew by 24% during the same period.

Agriculture

The National Bank report stated that due attention will continue to be given to modernizing agriculture, which has been dominating the Ethiopian economy for many decades in terms of job creation, generation of hard currency, and currency generation, among others. He also indicated that the total land cultivated area for crop production reached 13.0 million hectares, of which cereals production accounted for 81.2 percent, pulses 12.9 percent, and oilseeds 5.9 percent.

Cereals and pulses production increased by 1.8 and 6.5 percent partly on account of 0.6 and 7.1 percent expansion in cultivated land areas, respectively. It also indicated that the total land cultivated area for crop production reached 13.0 million hectares, of which cereals production accounted for 81.2 percent, pulses 12.9 percent, and oilseeds 5.9 percent.

“However, the production of oilseeds showed 7.7 percent contraction owing to 6.6 percent a decline in cultivated land area,” the annual report stated.

Coffee Exports Surpasses $1 Billion

Ethiopia exports one billion dollars worth of coffee in the last ten months, a record-high performance in the history of the country. Coffee accounts for more than a third of Ethiopia’s exports. And the historic-high performance helps the government meets the target set to be achieved during the reporting period.

The popularity of vertical integration, which enables exporters to buy coffee directly from the market, largely contributed to the success achieved during the reporting period. Ato Oumer Hussien, Minister of Agriculture, congratulated Ethiopians in his tweet today, saying history has been made as Ethiopia’s exports surpass a billion-dollar mark. The figure is expected to reach 1.2 billion dollars by the end of this fiscal year.

The Service Sector

The service sector continued to dominate the economy in 2020/21 as its share in GDP stood at 39.6 percent and its contribution to the GDP growth was 38.3 percent. In 2020/21, the value-added in the service sector grew by 6.3. The wholesale and retail trade is still the leading contributor sub-sector in the value addition of the service sector. This sub-sector constituted 13.6 percent of GDP and 36.3 percent of the total output of the service sector. Value-added in the sub-sector grew by 6.3 percent which is low compared to its average growth rate of 9.3 percent over the last four years.

The 6.3 percent growth in the service sector was largely attributed to the expansion of real estate, renting & business activities (8.9 percent), transport & communication (7.0 percent), wholesale & retail trade (6.3 percent), other services (6.2 percent), public administration & defense (4.9 percent) and hotels & restaurants (2.6 percent).

Industry

Industry and the manufacturing sectors’ share gradually rose, expanding their share of GDP over the past decade. The construction industry, particularly roads, railways, dams, industrial parks, and housing development, is the main driver of growth in the industrial sector, contributing more than half of the sector’s growth. With 5.1 percent growth, manufacturing accounted for 23.4 percent of the industrial output, according to the annual report. The report said, “Construction industry registered 6.6 percent expansion with 72.2 percent share in industrial output, with roads, railways, dams and residential houses construction, playing a significant role.”

Transport and communication in the service sector accounted for 13.5 percent of the total value added in the service sector in the FY2020/21. Real estate, renting and business activities, and public administration and defense subsectors have almost equal shares followed by a respective share of 11.4 percent, and 10.7 percent respectively. Hotels and Restaurant subsectors have 6.0 percent shares. The transport and communications, public administration, and defense subsector grew by 7, 11, and 13.2 respectively which is by far the highest growth rate registered amongst subsectors. Hotels and Restaurants, Real estate, renting, and business activities grew by 2.6 and 8.9 percent respectively.

“This reflects a gradual but steady shift in the structure of the economy towards developing manufacturing sector and promoting export-led growth. This reflects a gradual but steady shift in the structure of the economy towards developing manufacturing sector and promoting export-led growth…” Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) Yinager Dessie.

Mining

The growth momentum in the mining and quarrying sector continued in 2020/21 and saw a 115.4 percent expansion partly due to the conducive policy measures taken by the National Bank of Ethiopia to incentivize the miners to opt for more formal marketing channels. Yet, its contribution to industrial production is still minimal (1.8 percent). Meanwhile, electricity & water had a 2.7 percent share in industrial production.

Distribution of Operational Investment Capital by Sector in 2020/21. Source: Ethiopian Investment Commission

Financing Issues and Options

Ethiopia’s financing requirements are significant given its large physical and social infrastructure needs and low tax-to-GDP ratio, which averaged 10% from 2017 to 2020. The primary deficit plus debt service was estimated at nearly 4% of GDP. By end of 2020/21, Ethiopia’s external debt stock reached USD 29.5 billion, depicting a 2.2 percent annual growth mainly due to increased debt (8 percent) owed to multilateral creditors. Hence, the country’s external debt stock to GDP ratio stood at 26.5 percent. Commercial debt stock reached USD 3.3 billion, showing a 7.6 percent year-on-year reduction and accounting for 11.3 percent of the total debt stock.

General government budget operations in 2020/21 resulted in a 41 percent higher deficit than the previous year. The deficit was financed by borrowing from external and domestic sources. Total revenue and grants of the Federal government during the second quarter of 2021/22 was Birr 106.2 billion depicting 45.6 percent quarterly and 14.1 percent annual growth. The quarterly revenue performance was 26.1 percent of the annual budget plan. Similarly, Federal government expenditure showed a 66.9 and 47.3 percent quarterly and annual increase and its performance was 36.7 percent of the annual budget. As a result, the overall fiscal balance of the Federal government (including grants) widened to Birr 79.5 billion deficit from Birr 33 billion in the first two quarters.

National and International Issues

In late December 2021, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front withdrew from the Amhara and Afar regions and signaled a willingness for dialogue with the government. In late March, the government announced a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region, which the rebels accepted. The prime minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, may continue to respond with aggression to any attempt by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF, a former ruling regional party turned rebel group) to destabilize his government.

Ethiopia’s international relations will present a mixed picture. Relations with China will remain strong, underpinned by Chinese funding of infrastructure projects. However, an increased humanitarian crisis fuelled by an ongoing civil conflict will strain relations with Western countries. In the meantime, Negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will intermittently stoke tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt. Given the latest political developments in Sudan, fragile recovery in Egypt and ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, the appetite for military confrontation among the countries along the Nile will be minimal.

Growth To Strengthen Further In 2023, But Remain Below Potential

The medium-term economic outlook is contingent on the resolution of the COVID–19 crisis, the pace of the economic recovery, and such other shocks as civil strife and climate change. Real GDP growth in 2021 was at 6.3%, expected to be about 8% in 2022, led by a rebound in industry and services. Monetary policy is expected to remain flexible in response to the government’s financing requirements. Increased use of open-market operations is expected to reduce inflation gradually. The fiscal deficit is projected to increase as tax policy reforms are delayed due to COVID–19. The current account is likely to improve as service exports gradually pick up. The key downside risks to the economic outlook include low investor confidence, in part due to sporadic domestic conflicts, weakness in global growth, and climate change.

Number of Operational Investment Projects by Type. Source: Ethiopian Investment Commission.

Headwinds to investment and government consumption will persist, keeping growth well below its 2010-19 average of 9.8%. With the government having re-established some degree of security in most conflict-hit areas, Fitch Solution expects that many domestic and foreign firms will resume investments over 2022. Services receipts (57.8% of total exports in 2021) are likely to pick up in 2022 as the beginning of power generation at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam increases electricity exports and growing international demand for travel boosts revenues at state-owned Ethiopian Airlines.

According to fitch solutions, Ethiopia’s real GDP growth will accelerate further to 6.2% in 2023. This will reflect a further increase in private consumption and investment as the security situation continues to normalize. The pace of growth is expected to remain relatively stable in the next fiscal year (8 July 2022–7 July 2023). The fading impact of the global health crisis should support household spending and business activity, buoying investment. That said, the economic backdrop remains troublesome in Ethiopia. Although a truce between the government and the Tigray rebels at the end of March bought a temporary halt to 16 months of armed conflict, religious conflict continues, prolonging the devastating economic effects of internal violence.

Outlook and Risks

In late April, a spate of attacks was carried out targeting Muslims and Christians in the Amhara and Harari regions, respectively. Inter-religious violence does not bode well for economic activity and investment, as it weighs on sentiment and undermines positive developments like the government’s reform efforts. In hopes of expanding the private sector economy, the government set up a committee to liberalize the financial services sector in early April. In the same month, the Central Bank adopted a bill allowing the operation of mobile-money services by foreign companies, which should buoy investment.