The African water tower Ethiopia is endowed with 12 cross-border rivers and many tributary rivers and lakes. This is why the name was given to the country the Water Tower of Africa.

Nevertheless, this status has not benefited Ethiopia in any meaningful way, though blessed with such plenty when considered in light of its growing population and increasing demand for its waters, the benefits have diminished over time due to deforestation.

Ethiopia is experiencing rapid drought and vulnerable to adverse climate change, a reason consequently some of its lakes and springs have dried up. For example, receding lakes and those filled with soy residues and water hyacinth.

For centuries, the low-tech mode of farming and likewise the country economy is agricultural-based and remained consistently weak. At the same time, the nation’s population has grown to become the second-largest in the continent.

Totally dependent on nature’s generosity, the nation has remained enslaved to seasonal rainfall levels, forcing the country to depend on global charities. Ethiopia has not been able to use its water resource through mechanized farming to get rid of poverty. The fact that it has not been able to use its water resource has also made the country vulnerable to the expansion of desertification.

Because of the degradation Ethiopia’s experience, the attempt to take advantage of its plentiful rivers has been difficult due to heavy and deep soil erosion and resultant residues. Bringing back green Ethiopia and ridding its deeply rooted environmental and economic challenges is a present duty for the current generation. This is why every Ethiopian is to participate in this historic green legacy campaign.

With the programs the nation has planned to plant six billion tree seedlings in the coming rainy season, all Ethiopians must put their fingerprints to make this initiative a reality.

The national campaign is here for every citizen to seed, in the last two years, nine billion trees were planted under the same green legacy campaign. This year in 2021, the goal is up to six billion trees in Ethiopia and one billion in the neighboring countries. It is the highest responsibility of higher education institutions to be part of the solution by conducting Problem-Solving research and facilitating research-based interventions, universities are well-positioned to select and prepare indigenously varied and suitable seeds for the campaign.

First, educational institutions can conduct soil studies in all parts of the country, forming the selection and appropriate use for the surrounding topography. Ministry of Science and Higher Education and its dedicated universities have already demonstrated their commitment by planting nearly four million trees in different localities.

Ministry of Science and Higher Education has adopted and is currently developing Abdulelah Mountain, a 25-hectare area located in East Shoa. Other higher education institutions have similarly taken the responsibility of developing large pieces of land locally by planting trees and preserving areas from animal and human intrusion. These activities will continue until Ethiopia returns to its original glory. Where its lands and valleys turned green again when reforestation succeeds, when the landscape returns, Ethiopia’s climate will get better.

Under such conditions, erosions will subside and clean water will fill our downs. Eliminating piles of silt from depositing the population will then soon rely on more electricity rather than firewood, preserving our forests from being cut down for daily sustenance with ample energy resources, our standard of living and quality of life will upgrade as industrialization takes hold in our beloved Ethiopia.

It can also create job opportunities for many. Once our hills and mountains are covered with dense trees, our agricultural industry will transform using modern energy sources. Ethiopia will no more suffer from drought and famine. Farmers will be enabled to use advanced irrigation systems to harvest twice a year, even three times a year, depending on local conditions. Ordinary citizens can then enjoy the fruits of a strong and sustainable national economy, thanks to additional Renaissance downs that the country will be able to build.

This is why we must all participate in the Green Legacy campaign by planting and cultivating trees and plants where we are. The Ministry of Science and Higher Education and institutions that are accountable to the ministry will continue to lead the way by spearheading research activities and providing meaningful community service. Ministry of Science and Higher Education will become the model par example in creating green Ethiopia. Ethiopia plans drought and desertification will disappear.

Erosion will end. Ethiopians will enjoy the successes of their great renaissance down. Ethiopia’s endangered indigenous medicinal plants will flourish once again. Fruits will be plentiful. Our most vibrant flora and fauna will bountifully sprawl over our precious land using all water resources. Ethiopia will return to be the real water tower of Africa. Ethiopia plans and will become green again.

Source The Ministry of Science and Higher Education and institutions