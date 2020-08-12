Ethiopia is shattering the protracted conspiracy in the Horn of Africa

Ethiopian Herald, by Solomon Dibaba

This time, I chose to focus on some of the conspiracy theories framed against Ethiopia by local agents and their masters against in the recent rampages of atrocities against the lives of innocent citizens, destruction perpetrated on public and private properties in some parts of the country.

Ever since the advent of the Zemene Mesafint or the Era of Princes as it is known among the European powers of those days, Ethiopia, despite its thousands years of independence has always remained a bone of contention among those who wished to control the Horn of Africa which became the epicenter of power rivalry among the colonial forces.

Although the actors are slightly different today, the same conspiracy theory that was hatched during the Berlin Conference is cunningly customized and applied today specifically targeting Ethiopia.

Under the backdrop of these current conditions, the country is being forced to play a jigsaw puzzle along with a dichotomy of a political push and pull factors that are manifested in different forms.

The survival of Ethiopia has always been threatened by colonialists and irredentist forces that plunged the country into some 27 major wars that were intrinsically linked to control the seas routes and lands adjacent to the Greater Horn of Africa.

Today, attempts towards the balkanization of this glorious country is the major conspiracy theory that is vividly manifested in the unholy alliance between local ethnic based liquidators and fifth columnists in the pay of those who wish to declare their hegemony on the Horn of Africa and who are out to declare national discord in the name of self-determination and democracy.

Political elitism, a barrage of misinformation, defamation, deployment of hit squads are all being employed to destroy the age old decency and respect among the peoples of this country. Slanderous lies and outright insults from social media vagrants based abroad, declaration of campaigns to destroy the basic bedrock on which Ethiopia was founded are all being used to derail the nation from the path of democratic reforms.

Swinging between the quest for a notch in the politics of the Middle East by fanning pan Arabism and searching for hegemony in the Horn of Africa, Egypt has recently been busy combing the Horn of Africa for military bases to chock Ethiopia in its theory of containment. As the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted in his recent regular briefing to local journalists, although Egypt has every right to foster relations with any country of the Horn including Somaliland, Ethiopia is not expected to remain indifferent to any monkeying with its national interest nor will the country remain submissive to any foreign diktat when its national interest is threatened.

Ethiopians here and across the world are busy working with the government on processing financial contributions to complete the construction of GERD so that Egypt and Sudan will also benefit from cheaper power supply. This nation has continued to ascertain peace in Somalia, Abiyee and Darfur in Sudan while the Egyptian legislature has endorsed Egypt’s military intervention to add more fire into the fragile situation in Libya as part of its gunboat diplomacy and destabilization in Africa, Ethiopia advocated for peace and mutual respect. It is to be recalled that Egypt has also supported the Ziad Barre regime in its aggression against Ethiopia and in contrast to this Ethiopia has recently shared its own resources with Somalia in the country’s battle against COVID-19 virus.

The irony is while Ethiopia is waving olive leaves to the rest of Africa, Egypt is working to position itself as a hegemonic power in the Horn of Africa, fueling the conspiracy against Ethiopia who has a time tested record of peace keeping in the region.

This rainy season, Ethiopians are almost completing a nationwide planting of 5 billion trees as part of the campaign of greening the country for effective watershed management around GERD while Egypt is deliberately jiggling with difference between the construction of GERD and fair and equitable utilization of the waters of the Nile.

Despite the myriad of conspiracy theories that are being fabricated by social media gladiators and a call for total war in Oromia and other regions of the country, the peoples of Ethiopia have for sure strengthened their unity in the battle against poverty by modernizing their agriculture with focus on grand and mid-level irrigation schemes for food security against the impending cataclysm of COVID-19 virus.

Ethiopia is already working with its neighbors peacefully and amicably resolving issues related to its porous and extensive borders with its neighbors as part of its major foreign policy and diplomatic objectives.

No matter what may come, guided by the lofty goals of Pan Africanism and Agenda 2063, Ethiopia will remain positioned and rooted in the Horn of Africa as a peacemaker and champion of mutual socio-economic development by continuing to share its renewable energy and logistics resources with the rest of Africa.

