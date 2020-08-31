Ethiopia plan to build nine irrigation projects across the country worth more than $580 million in the budget year

Ethiopian Herald By Tsegay Hagos

As more than 80 percent Ethiopians lean on agriculture, the government has been striving to enhance the agricultural sector through implementing feasible irrigation mechanisms. As part of this bid, many dams have been put in place in different parts of the country to tackle drought. But the irrigation potential is yet to be exploited.

Hence, Irrigation Development Commission (IDC) aims to undertake nine irrigation projects across the country with more than 21 billion Birr this budget year, Deputy Commissioner, Engineer Samuel Nigusie indicates. According to him, IDC has distributed 500,000 water pumps worth 1.5 billion Birr in the departed fiscal year .This year it has set a plan to launch irrigation projects and infrastructural expansion.

“Though we have accomplished heartening irrigation projects, many activities remain to be done. Thus, IDC has planned to undertake more than 21 billion Birr worth nine irrigation projects to ensure food sufficiency. The projects would be launched in different places of the country,’’ he insists. He adds that capacity building trainings will be given on contractors, who are assigned to finalize the projects on schedule.

Upon completion, the projects will have the capacity of utilizing 125,000 hectare of land and many households are anticipated to ensure their food security, according to the Deputy Commissioner. ‘‘The projects would be completed on time and in the deserved quality. We are working to initiate the contractors to work in competition, collaboration and efficiency. Hence, successful projects will be realized eventually,’’ he underlines.

Modern irrigation activities have been undertaken in areas like Welmer and upper Guder successfully and the coming projects would be translated into action using such experiences. Samuel reminds that previously projects took at least ten years. But his commission would finalize the projects within two years period.

Apart from bureaucratic red-tape, predicaments which have been delaying projects would be alleviated. Hence, consultation and cooperation among contractors and other stakeholders should be strengthened. He reaffirmed that currently ten irrigation projects that could cover 92,000 hectare are under construction in arid areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Tigray state has been facing drought and soil infertility for many years. But since recent times, the government has been launching irrigational mechanisms to enhance produce and productivity. Dams have been built to in different parts of the state to address rain dependency and small scale households are becoming beneficiaries, Water Resource Bureau Head of Tigray Engineer Tedros Gebrezgabher said.

Mihitsab Azmati dam which was built in central zone of Tigray by 900 million birr would benefit more than 3,000 households, he adds. The dam will provide massive economic significance to the local people and to the state at large.

‘’The government is spending huge money in dams and reservoirs to resist rain deficiency drought. Thousands of farmers start to empower themselves economically. This should be scaled up to other areas. Therefore, the government and local people should keep and preserve them. Water and soil conservation works need to be undertaken to save the dams from clogging by sediments,’’ the head points out.

In addition to this, Kaza dam which is being constructed by more than two billion Birr allocated by federal government will have tremendous role in transforming the irrigation mechanization.

Ethiopia is blessed with immense surface and ground water resources. Nevertheless, the nation has been stricken by consecutive climate-change-induced droughts for several decades. Thus, the dams which are being constructed across the country would address the problem and the nation could ensure its food security.

Source Ethiopian Herald