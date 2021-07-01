Ethiopia Spent Over 1/5th its 2020/21 Budget on Rebuilding and Rehabilitation Efforts In Tigray: PM

Fana Broadcasting

Prime Minister Abiy yesterday briefed journalists of several media on the recently declared humanitarian ceasefire in Tigray and withdrawal of the army from Mekelle and other towns in the region.

The premier recollected pre-law enforcement circumstances in the region as he clarified issues regarding the decision made by the government to declare the unilateral ceasefire.

He said the major objective of operation that was carried out by the government in the region was aimed to neutralize the Junta (TPLF), recapture armaments, and set the national army free from the Junta in the region for military preparedness in other fronts over security threats posed by various outside forces.

Premier indicated that the community in the Tigray region opposed the withdrawal of the armaments from the region thereby supported the Junta to step up preparations for the treachery it did against the army.

“We have accomplished withdrawal of the armaments and other military property from the region through the recent operation. We have now in a good position to prepare to protect the sovereignty of the nation from any outside threats,”

The federal government has invested more than 100 Billion Birr ($2.5 billion) to rebuild and repair infrastructures damaged by the TPLF Junta and address humanitarian needs in the region, he explained. “it is 12 or 13 times fold compared to the budget allocated by the federal government for each previous fiscal year for the region” he noted. The Government fixed roads, electric and communication infrastructures, and social institutions in the region in the same budget year according to the country’s leader.

Regarding perpetrations of the TPLF Junta, the Prime Minister said Humanitarian workers were killed and telecommunication and institutions personnel faced predicaments from the society in the region.

“No one encouraged the government for its humanitarian and rebuilding efforts. They only thing the government received has been unjust accusations from the people in the region and outside forces.”

The army was fighting with a uniformed and a more coordinated force during the law enforcement period. But after the operation was concluded, things changed and the military faced with protracted insurgencies led by pro- TPLF elements from the community of the region. The major operation didn’t take the government more than 20 days, he said.

The army had been stabbed in the back by many insurgents who looked like civilians with Kalashnikovs and Machetes. The pro-TPLF insurgents opened fire accidentally after they asked for help in guise of helpless civilians. Many soldiers had been massacred by armed civilians of Tigray region.

A group of national army soldiers had been encircled by many insurgents drawn from the people in the region. Some committed suicide after fighting against many with limited bullets and logistics. And some high Commanders committed suicide without firing any bullets for the sake of civilians.

There were four divisions in Mekelle, which were capable of protecting themselves and the area at large. But, due to previous treasons committed by armed civilians, the army conceived a feeling of reprisal. The withdrawal of the army and the unitary ceasefire has become important to avoid the threat of retaliation.

There is a lot of evidence that witnesses activities of priests who carried Kalashnikovs and microphones provoking the community to fight against the national army.

Groups of civilians buried armaments in church compounds in the guise of funeral ceremonies, the Prime Minister said;

“Withdrawal of the army and the decision to the unitary ceasefire also gives an opportunity to the community to identify differences between the national army and the Juna and thereby decide what to do next”

The national army took the blame of the TPLF Junta instead of being appreciated for what it has done to protect the community, premier underlined, Abiy underscored.

The federal government which has invested money, time, labor and lives of the troops to spare the people in the region has not got anything in reward. We are not now facing any threat from that region like the previous years.

“We have other businesses at hand to give priority in other parts of the country. Therefore, we have to save our money, workforce, and arms for this purpose”

The TPLF Junta force was not in Mekelle when the national army started withdrawing from the city. It was those who were hiding in the city who were shouting and dancing as if they declared victory against the national army. The same is true in the case of Adigrat and other towns in the region.

“When we started withdrawing from Mekele, many people raised concerns. But the government did it because Mekelle is no more center of gravity. It is now like any place in the country. Mekelle has nothing special that makes it unique from any other place in the country.

There are many people who felt annoyed due to fabricated narratives of the TPLF Junta through social media outlets. Because, the Junta and its supporters were disseminating information that they destroyed various battalions, divisions and killed the generals and other military officers.

It was a type of psychological warfare. Journalists have to counter false propaganda from any force like the TPLF Junta. We have to nurture habits of ignoring false propaganda circulating on the social media platform unless we will contribute to increasing of viewers to the post of the enemy when investing time on that.“

The Prime Minister further urged journalists to identify and counter false narratives and educate the public on how to filter such disinformation from the truth on the ground.

“From now on TPLF responsible for crises in Tigray”: Gov’t

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said, the international community should hold accountable the terrorist TPLF clique for humanitarian crises that would happen in the Tigray State of Ethiopia, adding that evacuating the army from Mekelle would have paramount military importance.

In a joint press conference he gave here yesterday with Lieutenant General Bacha Debele, MoFA State Minister Ambassador Redwan Hussein stated that following the government’s unilateral ceasefire and leaving the city, many people are being killed by the terrorist clique.

“From now on, the TPLF is solely accountable for crises, killings, and the blockage of humanitarian aid that would happen in Tigray.”

Noting the law enforcement operation also costs Ethiopia about 100 billion Birr for rehabilitation and humanitarian works, the state minister highlighted that some international interest groups have waged unjustified pressure and intervention against the federal government.

Redwan further said that the ceasefire would help the army not to exchange fires with people in Tigray who have been misled by the ethnically charged propaganda of the TPLF and give them the chance to conduct the harvest in the approaching rainy season.

“The truce is a political measure aimed to enable the people of Tigray to reflect on the pros and cons of colluding with a terrorist group to fight the Ethiopian troops who were providing protection and humanitarian aid and avert the potential security challenge.”

Mentioning the government’s extensive efforts to resolve the difference with TPLF in a peaceful manner, he pointed that the faction’s stubbornness to negotiate leads to loss of lives and enormous property damage in Tigray and the rest of the country.

General Bacha Debele said for his part that the Ethiopian Army was evacuated from Mekelle because the city has ceased to be the center of gravity that is capable of posing a threat to the nation and the federal government. From a military perspective, staying in Tigray’s capital has remained a burden to the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, and the army was kept busy hunting over 10,000 inmates that were deliberately released by the crushed group.

The government’s military response to TPLF’s treasonous attack of the Northern Command has met its all objectives to neutralize the faction militarily, recapture or destroy looted ammunition, hold criminals accountable for their impunity, he elaborated.

“TPLF was defeated in a 3-weeks swift conventional war while it was armed to teeth but now its military, administrative and organizational structure is obliterated and could not make the Ethiopian forces leave the city by force.”

Though both the Ethiopian and Eritrean armies withdrew from Tigray and it was extremely crushed by the law enforcement operation, the criminal group still continued its provocation and invited Eritrea to the war. Accordingly, TPLF’s attempt to attack any part of Ethiopia including Raya, Humera, and Afar will meet serious military consequences, General Bacha remarked.

The Ethiopian Herald