Ethiopia Won’t Compromise Its Sovereignty: Premier

Ethiopia values partnership and peace ,but will never compromise on defending its sovereignty, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said yesterday while responding to MPs’ queries on current affairs during the 6th year and 11th ordinary session of the House of Peoples’ Representatives.

“I would rather give my neck to scythe than be an errand. We are poor and need to work in partnership with well-off countries to lift out of poverty. But we never accept any kind of support at the expense of our national dignity,” he added.

Ethiopia is keen on working with a given country in strengthening peace and cooperation based on international laws but never tolerates countries that are attempting to intervene in internal affairs, he underlined.

The prime minister mentioned three types of foreign entities that positively or negatively affect Ethiopia. Some of them have stood by side of Ethiopia during challenging times since they have a better understanding of the successful history and bright future of the country, he stated.

Others are trying to twist arms to achieve their narrow interest, he, said adding:

“They have their own interest, so do we. And we will continue to find a middle ground in this regard through negotiation. But there is no room for domination.”

As to him, the third ones are striving to dismantle the nation working day in and day out and allocating huge finance. But, all have to know that Ethiopia is a country that has managed to annihilate the junta that planned to destroy not only the nation but also the region within three weeks.

Ethiopia is the land of the brave and its people never negotiate over national sovereignty, Abiy emphasized. The government has also proved to the world that it is capable of feeding four million people with three moth preparation.

Ethiopia has passed through various challenges including natural devastations and manmade obstacles for years, according to the premier.

“I am confident enough that Ethiopia will never collapse because we have passed through various challenges for several years. Therefore, nothing will threaten our country’s existence anymore.”

Ethiopia has its own unique values that enabled the nation to pass all challenges based on these fundamentals. Ethiopians have moral high ground that’s why they have won the recent operation over the junta within the three weeks, he mentioned.

Addressing the Economy, he said Ethiopia is toiling for realizing prosperity within ten years and becoming a role model for Africa’s prosperity aside from becoming one of the richest countries in the world in the coming 30 years.

while approving the country’s ten years development plan, the Premier stated that Ethiopia is on the right track to becoming prosperous despite various internal and external economic hardships. According to him, the ongoing homegrown economic reform has succeeded in reducing the debt burden, completing unfinished projects, and increasing revenue. The development plan has put modernization of agriculture as a top priority, he said, adding:

“ Cluster farming promotes modernization and increases production. There are encouraging initiatives in terms of irrigation and water conservation.”

Since the production of Teff is painstaking, “ We ‘ve started importing machinery to assist the process.” Summer wheat production, expansion of irrigation, and facilitating financial services are also areas of focus, he added.

In terms of industry, the premier noted that the already existing factories are producing about half of their capacity due to a lack of inputs, energy, spare parts, and the challenge of bureaucracy.

“If we fix these bottlenecks, the production will double. Even a single factory can make a big difference in the market by providing supplies, including cement.”

Talking about the mining sector, Abiy said that apart from expanding gold exploration, the finding of other minerals could be a major source of foreign exchange.

“The potential in tourism can easily be seen. When it comes to ICT, so far we have launched two satellites and artificial intelligence is in progress. Crime prevention using technology is underway. Turning clouds into rain, in particular, has been successful in North Shoa and Gojjam areas. Since all sectors need technological support, the ICT sector will continue to receive widespread attention.”

The Premier noted that the country was faced with enormous obstacles, such as locusts, floods, and sporadic conflicts. Although COVID-19 was not taken into account when planning, the government had to respond to the crisis as well. Despite all that, Ethiopia’s economy has grown by 6.1 percent. Furthermore, he stated that the government is working to move Ethiopia from countries with high to medium debt burden status. He recalled that during 2019, Ethiopia was one of the most heavily indebted foreign lenders, noting that it was of the opinion that the country should stop doing commercial lending completely.

He said Ethiopia’s foreign debt burden has decreased from 36.6 percent in 2018/19 to 29 percent in 2019/20 and 26.8 percent in 2020/21. He further said the debt burden has dropped by 10 percent in the last three years, adding that if the trend continues, it will change in the next three years putting the country in medium status.

As far as inflation is concerned he noted that it has been a growing problem for the past 15 years putting a strain, particularly on low-income people. He said inflation is affecting the poorest of the poor, noting that the government is working to be able to reduce the pressure by 80 percent. He attributed inflation to economic stagnation, greedy traders, profiteering, and the global situation.

He further said an independent group in the macroeconomic sector is working to solve this problem to solve the macroeconomic challenges including inflation, unemployment adding that this will not only reduce the unemployment and inflation rate but also bring many benefits.