Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing Sign Strategic MoU to Position Ethiopia as Africa’s Aviation Hub

Ethiopian and Boeing desire Ethiopian Aviation Academy to be recognized as a global standard for aviation training.

Ethiopian Airlines Group and the Boeing company have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on positioning Ethiopia as an aviation hub for Africa. Building on the two parties’ 70 years of shared history in aviation, the MoU aims at positioning Ethiopia as Africa’s aviation hub — “Ethiopia for Africa.”

Boeing has recognized Ethiopian as a global aviation leader in the continent. The MoU is indicative of Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines interest to establish a mutually beneficial world-class aviation partnership. To realize their shared vision, Ethiopian and Boeing have agreed to work in partnership in four areas of strategic collaboration namely: Industrial Development, Advanced Aviation Training, Educational Partnership, and Leadership Development in a span of three years. To this effect, joint multidisciplinary teams have been established to implement the strategic partnership and important milestones have already been registered.

Tewolde GebreMariam, group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said, “I am very much thrilled not only to sign this historic MoU with our long-standing aviation partner, Boeing but also to the implementation of milestones. We have been working in collaboration with Boeing on different large-scale projects in aviation for more than 70 years to serve the continent of Africa and this partnership expands and builds our capability in multiple fields. I have firm conviction that with our dedication in its implementation, the MoU will successfully attain its goal of positioning Ethiopia as the continent’s aviation hub. We highly value the critical role of our American partner companies in accomplishing our goals and we will continue to work with key American aviation players like Boeing, GE, Pratt and Whitney and Collins Aerospace etc… in our journey towards excellence in aviation.”

Ethiopian and Boeing desire Ethiopian Aviation Academy to be recognized as a global standard for aviation training. Boeing is committed to developing Ethiopia’s manufacturing capability and aftermarket aviation service. Through this MoU, Boeing and Ethiopian will partner to advance capabilities to compete globally. They seek to build a 21st Century pipeline for aviation careers in Ethiopia. They will collaborate with highly qualified educational institutions and aviation industry partners to create specialized learning and development programs to meet workforce demands. Boeing and Ethiopian will also work together to develop current and future generations of leaders in Ethiopia for Africa

Ethiopian Group CEO Honored with Air Cargo Leadership Award on the Airline Strategy Awards 2021

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines group chief executive officer Tewolde GebreMariam has been awarded with Air Cargo Leadership Award in the Airline Strategy Awards ceremony organized by Flight Global in London on Sept. 27, 2021. The Airline Strategy Awards is launched by Airline Business to recognize excellence in boardroom leadership and awarded GebreMariam and Ethiopian Airlines for the commendable air cargo leadership during the pandemic. The award is in recognition of the airlines agile strategies during the COVID 19 crisis through the CEO’s excellence in crisis leadership. Among the key criteria for the award are business performance, network strategy, innovative thinking during the crisis. Ethiopian is among the pioneers in reconfiguring its passenger aircraft to enhance its cargo capacity and responding to the soaring demand for shipments when the passenger business declined.

GebreMariam said, “I am very happy that Flight Global and the airline strategy award judging panel recognized our unique crisis management skills, agility, speed of decision making, creativity and resilience. Despite the enormity and devastation of the global pandemic crisis in the world in general and the aviation industry in particular, we at Ethiopian Airlines have successfully changed the crisis in to an opportunity. Accordingly, we have taken advantage of the booming cargo business and converted 25 of our passenger aircraft into freighters. We have done well by doing good to the global community by providing critical medical supplies, equipment and vaccines. I am very grateful to all Ethiopian management team, the board of Directors and the 17,000 plus hard-working employees for whom I have the greatest appreciation. I would also like to thank Airline Business and Flight Global for choosing me for the award.”

The air cargo leadership category of Airline Strategy Awards is for the chief executive or management team that have demonstrated excellence in leading a cargo carrier or cargo business unit during the Covid-19 crisis. This category applies to all types of air-cargo carriers and businesses – including scheduled, charter, ACMI/wet-lease and integrator, whether they are operating independently, as a dedicated air-cargo business, or as a freight division of a passenger airline group.

Proceeding the award Graham Dunn, head of content at FlightGlobal and host of The Airline Strategy Awards said, “The best airline leaders have shown agility and flexibility to adapt operations through what is the most sustained and deepest crisis the industry has faced. At the same time, the strongest leaders have positioned their businesses to take advantage of market opportunities as travel and wider economies open up again. High-quality leadership matters more than ever, with airlines led by the most skillful management teams best-placed to emerge strongly from the crisis. The Airline Strategy Awards have recognized the best in boardroom leadership since 2002, and 2021’s winners all excel in this regard.”

Ethiopian Airlines shipped essential medical supplies across the globe and received recognition from international organizations such as the WFP for its efficiency. Ethiopian also distributed more than 50million doses of vaccine to different countries. The airline didn’t just perform well in the cargo business but its role in providing humanitarian service has been appreciated.