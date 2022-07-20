Ethiopian Airlines Is Planning To Double It’s Fleet of 135 By 2035: CEO Mesfin Tasew

Ethiopian Airlines signed a contract with Boeing Global Services covering a landing gear exchange program for 19 older Boeing 787 models, as well as a five-year contract for airplane health management services.

Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines global CEO, announced the contracts during the 2022 Farnborough Airshow, noting that the airline introduced the 787 aircraft into its fleet a decade ago and many are approaching time for landing gear overhaul.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, and Mesfin Tasew, global CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, announce an expanded services agreement covering landing gear and airplane health management.(Photo: Kerry Lynch/AIN)

Ethiopian operates the largest MRO facility in Africa and can perform heavy checks on all aircraft models and certain engines, Tasew said. The airline is in the final stages of adding Boeing 737NG landing-gear support to its capabilities, but with the 787’s new technology, he added, “we don’t have the capability for the landing gear.”

Tasew also discussed wide-ranging short- and long-term plans for the airline.

Immediate plans include boosting freight capabilities with the conversion of up to four of its de Havilland Dash 8-400s into cargo configuration. The airline also is considering converting orders for Airbus A350-900s to the -1000. “We are in the final stage of discussion, but it is not yet finalized,” he said.

He further outlined the airline’s 2035 plan that calls for nearly doubling its fleet from the 135 to 250 airplanes. Tasew called the 2035 plan a strategic roadmap that surrounds fleet expansion and modernization, investments in MRO and airport facilities, development of human resources and systems, and sustainability.

Cargo and logistics are among the business areas staged for growth, he said. The fleet includes nine Boeing 777 freighters and four Boeing 737 converted freighters, and Ethiopian expects to add its first converted 767 freighter in August. Ethiopian also plans to add two more converted 767s into its fleet and has placed an order for another 777 freighter.

“We have a grand cargo expansion strategy,” Tasew said, noting the airline is further evaluating new-generation cargo airplanes that could include the 777 or the A350 freighter. On the narrowbody side, he cited a need to acquire more 737 freighter variants.

The airline has nearly 40 aircraft on order, consisting of 24 Boeing 737 Maxes, five 777s, two 787s, and six A350s. “These are the firm orders today,” he said. “But our plan is to expand our fleet by acquiring more…highly efficient aircraft. “

As for returning the Max to service, Tasew noted that the airline performed all the recommended maintenance and modifications approved by regulatory authorities and Boeing before it re-introduced its first two. The in-service Max fleet has now grown to six, including two delivered in the past three weeks. “I can tell you that the customers didn’t notice that they were flying on the 737 Max,” he said, noting instead the comfort of the cabin. The return has been “smooth in terms of customers,” he said, and the aircraft have operated reliably.

Did You Know Ethiopian Airlines Is The Largest Operator Between Africa Asia?

The Airlines probably gets more attention for its European and North American network than it does for South, Southeast, and North Asia. After all, Western markets account for two-thirds of its non-Africa and Middle East flights from many more routes. But that is just part of the story.

The largest airline to Africa

There’s no question about it. While Asia remains down, especially because of China, Asia-Africa is an important market for the Star Alliance member.

In 2019, when things were normal, Ethiopian Airlines was the leading airline between the two continents (excluding the Middle East). Booking data shows that it had about a quarter of the eight million-plus passengers carried, more than any other airline, including Emirates via Dubai.

Then there’s freight, with Asia now Africa’s top trading partner. China is important, hence using B777-300ERs, with significant cargo-carrying ability.

Most of Ethiopian Airlines’ Asian destinations connect to 50+ cities across Africa. Photo: Alan Wilson via Flickr .

Ethiopian Airlines to Asia

While the Indian city of Chennai has been served for freight, it’ll join Ethiopian’s passenger network on a regular, scheduled basis on July 2nd, the same month that Jakarta returns. And in August, the Philippine capital, Manila, will be served again.

It means that Ethiopian Airlines’ Asia passenger network in August (excluding the Middle East) comprises 13 destinations, as summarized below.

Notice how exceptionally badly affected China, normally its main Asian market, remains. It is still limited to 1x weekly passenger flights per route – it has just 8% of previous flights. There’s still no Beijing, with no indication when it’ll return. Elsewhere, there’s no Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.

Bangalore: 3x weekly; uses the B787-8 and B737-800 Bangkok: 1x daily non-stop(continuing to Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila); B787-8 Chennai: 3x weekly; B737 MAX 8s begins July 2nd Chengdu: 1x weekly; B777-200LR;only bookable to Ethiopia Delhi: 10x weekly; B787-8 Guangzhou: 1x weekly; B777-300ER Hong Kong: 3x weekly (1x via Bangkok, 2x non-stop); B787-8 Jakarta: 3x weekly (via Bangkok); B787-8; resumes July 5th Manila: 3x weekly (via Bangkok); B787-8; resumes August 3rd Mumbai: 2x daily; B777-200LR Seoul: 3x weekly (continues to Tokyo); B787-8 Shanghai: 1x weekly; B777-300ER Tokyo Narita: (via Seoul); B787-8

Ethiopian Airlines’ Asia passenger network in August 2022 as of July 1st. Image: GCMap.

Chennai begins on July 2nd

Normal, regular passenger services from Addis Ababa to Chennai, in the state of Tamil Nadu, take off on July 2nd, the day after writing. At 2,821 miles (4,540km), the route is just 6% short of being considered long-haul. Booking data shows that over 140,000 people flew between Chennai and Africa in 2019.

Notice the schedule, below, with all times local. The aircraft remains in India for 18h 20m. That’s for one reason: to ensure it arrives at its Addis Ababa hub to ensure connectivity to 50+ African cities and to São Paulo. Indeed, it is for this reason that the vast majority of Ethiopian Airlines’ flights from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America arrive between 05:10-08:00 and leave between 22:30-01:30.

Addis Ababa to Chennai : ET692, 23:30-08:10+1 (block time of 6h 10m)

: ET692, 23:30-08:10+1 (block time of 6h 10m) Chennai to Addis Ababa: ET693, 02:30-06:10 (6h 10m)

Source AIN Online and Simple Flying