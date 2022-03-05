Ethiopian Airlines Picks The Boeing 777X Freighter With MOU For 5

Ethiopian Airlines is taking the next step in its vision to become a leading global cargo provider.

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for five 777-8 Freighters. The African carrier will become the second customer for the 777-8F after Qatar Airways’ order in late January.

Ethiopian Airlines signs MoU for five 777-8Fs

Ethiopian Airlines has opted for Boeing’s 777-8 Freighter after signing an MoU for five aircraft. The airline will complement its existing Boeing 777F fleet with the next-generation freighter.

Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO at Ethiopian Airlines, said,

“Consistent with our history of aviation technology leadership in Africa, we are pleased to sign this MoU with our longstanding partner Boeing, which will make us join select group of launch customer airlines for the fleet.”

"Consistent with our history of aviation technology leadership in Africa, we are pleased to sign this MoU with our longstanding partner Boeing, which will make us join select group of launch customer airlines for the fleet."

According to Boeing, the 777-8F offers an almost identical payload to the 777-400F along with a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency, operating costs and emissions. The Boeing 777X Freighterwas launched in January and has already attracted a firm order of 34 (plus 16 options) from Qatar Airways.

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing at Boeing, said,

“Ethiopian Airlines has been at the forefront of Africa’s cargo market for decades, growing its fleet of Boeing freighters and connecting the continent to the flow of global commerce. Ethiopian will remain a key player in global cargo, providing it with increased capacity, flexibility and efficiency for the future.”

Africa’s largest cargo operator

Should this order come to realization, Ethiopian will be on its way to becoming a global force in the logistical sector. Ethiopian’s cargo operations are served by nine 777-200Fs, three 737-800Fs and over 40 cargo centers throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

CEO Gebremariam stated,

“In our vision 2035, we are planning to expand our Cargo and Logistics business to be one of the largest global multimodal logistics providers in all continents. To this effect, we are increasing our dedicated freighter fleet with the latest technology, fuel-efficient and environment-friendly airplanes of the 21st century.”

Ethiopian’s cargo division is currently served by all-Boeing aircraft. Photo: Boeing

Ethiopian’s cargo division serves over 120 destinations across the globe. According to the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), the carrier is the largest cargo provider on the continent, with 525,000 tonnes carried over 2020.

Mounir added,

“The intent to purchase the new 777-8 Freighter further underscores the value of our latest airplane and ensures Ethiopian will remain a key player in global cargo, providing it with increased capacity, flexibility and efficiency for the future.”

When will we see the 777-8F?

Boeing only just launched the 777-8F in January, so its debut into service is still some way off. The planemaker has set an entry-to-service target of 2027, with Qatar Airways set to become the first operator.

The 777-8F is expected to debut in 2027. Photo: Getty Images

The 777-8F is scheduled to hit the market around two years after Airbus launches its competitor – the A350F. Air Lease Corp became the first customer, placing an order for seven A350Fs at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Singapore Airlines, Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways are also opting for the Airbus freighter.

