Ethiopian Airlines Up The Frequency of Its Flight to Washington DC via Lomé

Ethiopian Airlines (EA) launched a new passenger route to Washington DC via Lomé, Togo, upping the airline’s current frequency to the destination,to 10 weekly flights.

Prior to the launch of new services, EA operated seven weekly flights to Washington DC via Dublin. The new thrice-weekly passenger service to Washington Dulles via Lomé, Togo commence as of today, June 1, 2022.

EA will service the new route with its Boeing 787-800 fleet on three-weekly passenger flights according to a statement released by the airline.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew commented on the launch of the new service to Washington DC and the growing demand between Africa and the United States. The new flight is operated with B787-800 as per the schedule below:

Commenting on the launch of the new flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr Mesfin Tasew remarked:

“We are very pleased to launch a new passenger service connecting Lomé with Washington DC. The U.S. is one of our most important markets due to the presence of a large African community and the growing business and tourism ties with Africa. The new flight further enhances the air connectivity between Africa and the U.S. and helps in fostering the economic, trade, tourism and diplomatic ties between the two regions. Going forward, we will continue to tap into opportunities for growing our services to more destinations in the U.S.”

In addition to the airline’s services to Washington DC, Ethiopian Airlines’ passenger services to the United States includes flights to Chicago and two airports in New York.

New route to India

Ethiopian Airlines has also been increasing its services to destinations East of its hub in Addis Ababa.

On May 30, 2022, the airline group announced the launch of its passenger services to Chennai, India, operated by its Boeing 737-8 aircraft from July 2, 2022. The new route will be the airlines fourth destination in India after New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline resumed services to Bengalura on March 27, 2022.

“We have been connecting Asia and Africa for 55 years now facilitating trade between the two continents. The addition of Chennai as a fourth passenger destination in India is a testimony of our resilience and unwavering commitment to serve our customers in India and the continent at large. We will continue to serve India with enhanced frequency and more destinations in the future.” Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy-five years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the Pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 130 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft. Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with Seven business units: Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services, Ethiopian Airports Services and Ethiopian Express Services (Domestic). Ethiopian is a multi-award-winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the pre covid seven years.

