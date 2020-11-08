Ethiopian Army Took Control Of Several Areas, Including The Humera Sudan Road

Ethiopian Deface Force Set To Accomplish Mission Of Safeguarding National Security In A Short Period Of Time

The Defense Forces have taken full control of Danshan, Baker and areas from Shiraro to Shire, according to FDRE Defense Forces Deputy Chief of Staff and Head of Operations, General Berhanu Jula.

He also said that the country will not be at peace until the treachery TPLF is not eradicated, which is the cancer of Ethiopia. The army was taking full control of Dansha, areas from Shiraro to Shire. It has also taken control of Midali, Baeker, Legudi, Humera Airport and Humera Sudan Road.

The Deputy Army Chief said the defense forces had completely destroyed the heavy weapons in the hands of the apostate group, adding that it was dismantling the forces surrounding the army.

“The junta forces that surrounded small parts of the army camp were also destroyed by the great heroism of our army.”

He said a large number of the region’s special forces and militias are being taken captive. The support of the entire Ethiopian people to the army has given them high moral authority.

According to the Amharic News paper Addis Zemen, the country Defence Force is working hard to ensure the rule of law by eradicating the traitor group that is the cancer of Ethiopia.

General Berhanu also said that the defense force is working diligently to separate the people and the extremist forces so as not to harm the people.

Meanwhile, the Indoctrination Director at the Ethiopian Defence Forces, Major General Mohammed Tessema stated that the military will accomplish its mission towards safeguarding national security soon.

“The Traitors have waged war against the country at a critical time when the National Defence Forces are standby to protect the Grand Renaissance Dam from historical enemies of Ethiopia.”, the Major General stressed.

All security forces along with the defense force are fighting to bring the rebel faction of TPLF which is conspiring to expose sovereignty of the nation to external enemies, he said.

He said many members of the Tigray Special Forces, who were forcibly recruited by TPLF have surrendering to the National Defense Forces.

Major General Mohammed also said most members of the Special Forces were under the age of 18 and had not served in the military. “This shows that the group they are sending to war is for power, not for civilians,” he said.

According to the Director, all Ethiopians from all corners of the nation are showing their participation in counteracting the attack from the rebel faction against the nation.

Major General Mohammed Tessema expressed conviction that the Defence Forces will soon suppress and bring to justice thereby declare freedom of the people of the area.

Source Fanabc