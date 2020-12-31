Ethiopian Gov’t needs to take Tedros’ actions seriously: Scholar

Ethiopian Herald, by Tsegaye Tilahun

The Ethiopian government should take immediate legal actions against World Health Organization(WHO) Chief Tedros Adhanom (Ph.D.) for his continued reckless comments on the current situation in the country, New York, Iona University Lecturer Derese Getachew (Ph.D.) so remarked.

He recently told local media that the government should see his actions seriously since Tedros has already put in question the neutrality of WHO.

“ Tedros has misused his official position for partisan and impartial political agenda to harm Ethiopia.”

Derese went on saying; “ Tedros has no right to raise political issues. Firstly, the forum that WHO organized in connection with the New Year, 2021, was not a forum of political discussion. Secondly, it was not a private forum. Not only he has raised political issues, but also he has portrayed the current situation in Tigray in a negative way saying things are worsening in Ethiopia.”

He, therefore, said the government and Ethiopians must exert concerted efforts in exposing Tedros’ deceitful information and lies

“The man doesn’t deserve the second term WHO directorship. He needs to go now. “

“Tedros’s statement was designed to mislead the international community as if his home country was in devastating war while Ethiopia is actively engaging in the rehabilitation process in Tigray State having carried out swift law enforcement operation .”

However, some groups including Tedros have been declaring an information war against Ethiopia, Derese said, adding the general public should join hands in the fight against misinformation campaign on a regular basis.

Moreover, the government has to put diplomatic pressure to stop Tedros and his surrogates ‘ disinformation campaign.

“His recent statement is a sheer violation of the United Nations’ code of conduct as it lacks principles of impartiality and neutrality.

First, Ethiopia can raise questions for the UN Secretary-General and WHO Senior Officials Court of Justice. Secondly, Ethiopia can reject its and African Union supports for his next election,” he pointed out.

This kind of statement is the last playing card that TPLF affiliates like Tedros have at hand, he noted.

On Monday, in a press conference, Tedros said “2020 has been very difficult for me because my country is in trouble, my country, Ethiopia, is in trouble, and the war, the devastating war that’s happening is actually in my home region, Tigray, the northern part of Ethiopia.”